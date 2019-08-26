ALSO Holding AG: Megatrend Cloud Gaming: At Gamescom, ALSO presented the future of innovative streaming services



Emmen, Switzerland, 26th August 2019 Media Release

Megatrend Cloud Gaming: At Gamescom, ALSO presented the future of innovative streaming services

More and more companies want to offer games and other content from the cloud - and 5G will continue to spur this trend. At Gamescom 2019, ALSO successfully demonstrated the power of its highly efficient virtualization platform, which makes cloud streaming of online games, videos and music, as well as virtualization of data-intensive B2B applications such as 3D printing or edge computing, much faster and less expensive. This enables data-intensive content to be streamed with minimal latency - anytime, anywhere. ALSO offers this service as subscription model - an interesting option for telecommunications and gaming providers as well as for device manufacturers, retailers and etailers.



At Gamescom 2019, ALSO hit the bull's eye with its new virtualization platform, which was launched at the end of March 2019: The independent technology solution, which is based on the developments of the Spanish cooperation partner Ludium Lab, differs massively from other platform solutions because it optimizes the use of the hardware infrastructure. The platform-as-a-service solution allows content to be made available in very high quality (FULL HD at 60fps) with very low latencies and very little need of computing capacity from the cloud. Users can subscribe to, buy or use content on demand - in excellent picture and audio quality. There is currently no comparable product on the market with such a good price/performance ratio. Streaming can be done directly via all internet-enabled devices.

«ALSO has started to invest in its own virtualization platform already several years ago,» says Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX:ALSN). «It enables the streaming of highly complex data streams with very high reaction speeds. We thus offer a performant games streaming platform, a kind of "Gamesflix". This new platform shows ALSO's potential as an innovative technology provider».

In particular extremely data-intensive cloud gaming, which requires reliable and high-performance network infrastructures with the lowest possible latencies, is a particularly demanding use case. With its virtualization platform at Gamescom, ALSO impressively demonstrated how strong the new solution is.





Direct link to media release: http://www2.also.com/press/20190826en.pdf





Contact person ALSO Holding AG:

Ketchum Pleon GmbH

Manuela Rost-Hein

Phone: +49 211 9541 2160

E-Mail: also.press@ketchumpleon.com



ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. ALSO offer more than 550 vendors of hardware, software and IT-services access to over 100 000 buyers, who can call a broad spectrum of other customized services in the logistics, finance, and IT services sectors, as well as traditional distribution services. From the development of complex IT landscapes, the provision and maintenance of hardware and software, right through to the return, reconditioning and remarketing of IT hardware, ALSO offers all services as a one-stop shop. ALSO is represented in 22 European countries and generates total net sales of approximately 9.2 billion euros with around 4 000 employees in the fiscal year 2018. The majority shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at https://also.com



Droege Group Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with its own equity in corporate spin-offs and medium-sized companies in "special situations". With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, specialization, future work, shopping 4.0). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. More information: https://www.droege-group.com



Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.