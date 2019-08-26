Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Also Holding AG    ALSN   CH0024590272

ALSO HOLDING AG

(ALSN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ALSO Holding AG: Megatrend Cloud Gaming: At Gamescom, ALSO presented the future of innovative streaming services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 12:45pm EDT


EQS Group-Media / 26.08.2019 / 18:42

Emmen, Switzerland, 26th August 2019
Media Release
 

Megatrend Cloud Gaming: At Gamescom, ALSO presented the future of innovative streaming services

More and more companies want to offer games and other content from the cloud - and 5G will continue to spur this trend. At Gamescom 2019, ALSO successfully demonstrated the power of its highly efficient virtualization platform, which makes cloud streaming of online games, videos and music, as well as virtualization of data-intensive B2B applications such as 3D printing or edge computing, much faster and less expensive. This enables data-intensive content to be streamed with minimal latency - anytime, anywhere. ALSO offers this service as subscription model - an interesting option for telecommunications and gaming providers as well as for device manufacturers, retailers and etailers.


At Gamescom 2019, ALSO hit the bull's eye with its new virtualization platform, which was launched at the end of March 2019: The independent technology solution, which is based on the developments of the Spanish cooperation partner Ludium Lab, differs massively from other platform solutions because it optimizes the use of the hardware infrastructure. The platform-as-a-service solution allows content to be made available in very high quality (FULL HD at 60fps) with very low latencies and very little need of computing capacity from the cloud. Users can subscribe to, buy or use content on demand - in excellent picture and audio quality. There is currently no comparable product on the market with such a good price/performance ratio. Streaming can be done directly via all internet-enabled devices.

«ALSO has started to invest in its own virtualization platform already several years ago,» says Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX:ALSN). «It enables the streaming of highly complex data streams with very high reaction speeds. We thus offer a performant games streaming platform, a kind of "Gamesflix". This new platform shows ALSO's potential as an innovative technology provider».

In particular extremely data-intensive cloud gaming, which requires reliable and high-performance network infrastructures with the lowest possible latencies, is a particularly demanding use case. With its virtualization platform at Gamescom, ALSO impressively demonstrated how strong the new solution is.


Direct link to media release: http://www2.also.com/press/20190826en.pdf


Contact person ALSO Holding AG:
Ketchum Pleon GmbH
Manuela Rost-Hein
Phone: +49 211 9541 2160
E-Mail: also.press@ketchumpleon.com


ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. ALSO offer more than 550 vendors of hardware, software and IT-services access to over 100 000 buyers, who can call a broad spectrum of other customized services in the logistics, finance, and IT services sectors, as well as traditional distribution services. From the development of complex IT landscapes, the provision and maintenance of hardware and software, right through to the return, reconditioning and remarketing of IT hardware, ALSO offers all services as a one-stop shop. ALSO is represented in 22 European countries and generates total net sales of approximately 9.2 billion euros with around 4 000 employees in the fiscal year 2018. The majority shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at https://also.com

Droege Group Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with its own equity in corporate spin-offs and medium-sized companies in "special situations". With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, specialization, future work, shopping 4.0). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. More information: https://www.droege-group.com

Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ACWAMNWYMM
Document title: ALSO Holding AG: Megatrend Cloud Gaming: At Gamescom, ALSO presented the future of innovative streaming services

Issuer: ALSO Holding AG
Key word(s): Research/Technology

End of Corporate News

863217  26.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=863217&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALSO HOLDING AG
12:45pALSO HOLDING AG : Megatrend Cloud Gaming: At Gamescom, ALSO presented the future..
EQ
08/13ALSO : Competition Council authorizes merger of IT wholesalers Also Holding and ..
AQ
08/09ALSO : Competition Council to assess planned merger of Also Latvia parent and So..
AQ
07/24ALSO BOOSTS EARNINGS : developing into a technology provider
EQ
06/27ALSO : buys IoT platform provider
PU
06/27ALSO : buys IoT platform provider
EQ
06/14ALSO : All closing conditions fulfilled for ALSO's takeover of ABC Data S.A busi..
EQ
06/12ALSO : has received approval to take over the largest Eastern European IT distri..
EQ
06/11ALSO HOLDING AG : Leading US distributor uses ALSO's Cloud Marketplace
EQ
04/15ALSO : acquires largest Bulgarian IT distributor
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 10 305 M
EBIT 2019 152 M
Net income 2019 96,8 M
Debt 2019 154 M
Yield 2019 2,23%
P/E ratio 2019 16,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,17x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
Capitalization 1 641 M
Chart ALSO HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Also Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSO HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 163,64  €
Last Close Price 127,96  €
Spread / Highest target 41,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gustavo Möller-Hergt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Retzko CFO & Investor Relations Contact
Rudolf Marty Non-Executive Director
Walter P. J. Droege Vice Chairman
Karl Hofstetter Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSO HOLDING AG24.78%1 823
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC-6.26%35 311
HP INC-12.95%26 827
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE-3.48%17 074
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC21.59%12 623
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-0.19%8 196
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group