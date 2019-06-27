Log in
ALSO HOLDING AG

ALSO HOLDING AG

(ALSN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 06/26 11:31:20 am
134.8 CHF   -0.30%
01:40aALSO : buys IoT platform provider
PU
01:20aALSO : buys IoT platform provider
EQ
06/14ALSO : All closing conditions fulfilled for ALSO's takeover of ABC Data S.A business operation
EQ
News 
ALSO : buys IoT platform provider

ALSO : buys IoT platform provider

06/27/2019 | 01:40am EDT

With the acquisition of the IoT platform specialist AllThingsTalk, ALSO continues to expand its technological expertise and its IoT (Internet of Things) offering. The company's platform facilitates the acquisition, aggregation, visualisation and evaluation of machine and sensor data. This enables vendors, network providers, ISVs, system integrators and resellers to offer tailor-made solutions for their IoT projects to companies in various industrial sectors.

«The use of IoT platforms for the implementation of Industry 4.0 projects has a key role to play in ensuring the future competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises», says Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN). «With the acquisition of AllThingsTalk, we will further expand our expertise as a solution provider in this important field and help our partners make their customers IoT-ready and monetize their products and services more effectively. We are thus addressing a fast-growing market that will reach a revenue volume of EUR 180 billion in Europe by 2023.» (Source: IoT Analytics)

AllThingsTalk's IoT platform is a solution that can be used for various scenarios and tasks in the IoT environment. It enables the provision, management and control of devices, applications and services as well as the use of analysis and security tools. Among other things, the platform offers an environment for agile rapid prototyping, for the roll-out of connected products and for visualization tools.

By including the platform in its portfolio, ALSO is strengthening its IoT Business Unit, founded in 2016, and offering its current and future partners a comprehensive ecosystem - from value-added distributors to sensor manufacturers, telecommunications and software providers to service resellers - as well as a promising option to integrate their products and services into individual IoT platform solutions and market them more comprehensively.

A further step in the coming months is the integration of the AllThingsTalk IoT platform into the ALSO Cloud Marketplace. That will enable resellers to offer consumption-based subscription and billing models for different products, services and benefits alike. «With our successful ALSO Cloud platform, Ludium's virtualization platform and AllThingsTalk's new IoT platform, ALSO is becoming a powerful technology provider», notes Gustavo Möller-Hergt on the development of his company.

Direct link to media release.

Disclaimer

ALSO Holding AG published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 05:39:21 UTC
