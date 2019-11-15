Log in
ALSO Holding AG    ALSN   CH0024590272

ALSO HOLDING AG

(ALSN)
ALSO : offers innovative Post-Processing solution for 3D Printing

11/15/2019

EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ALSO offers innovative Post-Processing solution for 3D Printing
15.11.2019 / 12:00

Emmen, Switzerland, 15. November 2019
Media release
 

ALSO offers innovative Post-Processing solution for 3D Printing

As part of the expansion of its 3D portfolio, ALSO has signed a contract for the Europe-wide distribution of DyeMansion finishing systems. The partnership will enable resellers and users to make full use of their industrial 3D printing systems from prototyping to real manufacturing.

«After having entered into a Europe-wide partnership with HP two years ago to distribute their Multi Jet Fusion portfolio, DyeMansion's industrial finishing solutions now enable us to offer the complete value chain from production to the finished product,» said Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN). «The agreement is a further step in the expansion of our offerings and competences in this important and growing market».

ALSO's Additive Manufacturing offering is supported through its own European Center of Competence for 3D printing. In this Competence Center the technology provider has bundled its expertise and offers resellers and users of industrial 3D printing technologies end-to-end solutions and consulting along the entire value chain from a single source. In addition to 3D printers, this includes software solutions from partners such as Materialise and now also the post-processing solutions offered by DyeMansion.

The ability to provide a flexible solution for small batches and high volumes makes DyeMansion a trusted partner for future factories. With their brand new Powerfuse S the post-processing specialists from Munich will launch a clean technology which achieves injection molding like surfaces and is ready for Industry 4.0 at this year's Formnext in November (booth 11.1, D61.)

«The partnership with ALSO offers us new opportunities executing our process chain-based marketing strategy in EMEA and sustaining our growth path», says Kai Witter, Chief Customer Officer at DyeMansion. «We are very excited about this new cooperation and look forward to challenging the status-quo, in our case injection molding. Together with ALSO, we will enable totally new applications with industrial 3D printing.»

Besides marketing and distribution of the DyeMansion finishing systems, ALSO offers attractive financial services solutions like rental contracts for end customers, which can feature the reseller's own branding. Resellers can reach out to ALSO drawing contracts in flexible ways and manage them.
The next step will be identifying and certifying resellers across Europe that would like to boost their offers to the manufacturing scale and have an appropriate competence in industrial 3D-printing.

Direct link to media release: https://www2.also.com/press/20191115en.pdf


Contact person ALSO Holding AG:
Manuela Rost-Hein
Head of Communications ALSO Group
Phone: +49 151 14040215
E-Mail: manuela.rost-hein@also.com


DyeMansion is the global leader in Additive Manufacturing finishing systems that turn 3D-printed raw parts into high-value products. From perfect fit eyewear to personalized car interiors, their technology makes 3D-printed products become a part of our everyday life. Starting in 2015 with the first industrial coloring solution for powder bed fusion parts, DyeMansion extended its portfolio with advanced part cleaning and surfacing solutions for a wider range of 3D-printing technologies in the field of plastics. Today, the DyeMansion Print-to-Product workflow combines industry-leading hardware with the widest range of color options on the market. All systems can be integrated seamlessly into your production. The ability to provide a flexible solution for small batches and high volumes makes DyeManion a trusted partner for your future factories. In close collaboration with customers across all industries, their technology and expertise continuously grow with the market. Further information is available at https://dyemansion.com


ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. ALSO offer more than 550 vendors of hardware, software and IT-services access to over 100 000 buyers, who can call a broad spectrum of other customized services in the logistics, finance, and IT services sectors, as well as traditional distribution services. From the development of complex IT landscapes, the provision and maintenance of hardware and software, right through to the return, reconditioning and remarketing of IT hardware, ALSO offers all services as a one-stop shop. ALSO is represented in 23 European countries and generates total net sales of approximately 9.2 billion euros with around 4 000 employees in the fiscal year 2018. The majority shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at http://also.group

Droege Group
Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with its own equity in corporate spin-offs and medium-sized companies in «special situations». With the guiding principle «execution - following the rules of art», the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, specialization, future work, shopping 4.0). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. More information: https://droege-group.com

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

