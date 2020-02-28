Additive manufacturing: ALSO distributes BASF Ultrasint(R) TPU01

EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Emmen, Switzerland, 28 February 2020 Media release

ALSO is cooperating with one of the world's leading manufacturers of 3D printing materials, BASF, which is marketing its Ultrasint(R) TPU01 product under the Forward AM brand. The material is especially suitable for manufacturing the tough, abrasion-resistant and flexible elastic parts required for sports and leisure footwear and by the automobile industry. The new thermoplastic material can be ordered from ALSO with immediate effect throughout Europe. It was specially developed for the HP Jet Fusion 5200 series, a 3D printer family that ALSO already has in its product range.



«Additive manufacturing will only become a genuine production process alternative once the choice of materials is right and the result is convincing», says Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN). «With the BASF material we are expanding our 3D printing portfolio to include an extremely high-quality product that can be used in the production of a wide range of goods and components - from sports shoes to automobiles».

Ultrasint(R) TPU01 was specially developed by BASF for HP's new Jet Fusion 5200 series. Combined with suitable lattice structures the thermoplastic material opens up totally new geometry options for developers and designers - especially in areas requiring flexible structures and shock absorption. That is why examples of uses to which it can be put are so wide-ranging - from sport, leisure and footwear to mechanical engineering and carmaking. Ultrasint(R) TPU01's properties make the product an ideal material for prototyping and manufacturing applications such as small batch production of protective casings and coverings, complex pipe networks, grippers and gaskets or shoes.

In addition Forward AM offers material and service solutions along the entire value chain from product idea to production. From powder bed fusion via plastic and metal filaments to photopolymers, Forward AM is positioned in the market with the widest product range in the 3D printing industry.

For ALSO this is a further step toward expanding its 3D printing portfolio. The technology provider's product range currently comprises 3D printers of different sizes and for different uses - from entry-level models to up-market industrial and dental printers - along with consumables and accessories such as industrial vacuum cleaners and lifting devices. Resellers and users also benefit from the expertise that is bundled at the ALSO Centre of Competence for Additive Manufacturing, which offers complete single-source solutions.



Direct link to media release: https://www2.also.com/press/20200228en.pdf



ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. ALSO offer more than 660 vendors of hardware, software and IT-services access to over 110 000 buyers, who can call a broad spectrum of other customized services in the logistics, finance, and IT services sectors, as well as traditional distribution services. From the development of complex IT landscapes, the provision and maintenance of hardware and software, right through to the return, reconditioning and remarketing of IT hardware, ALSO offers all services as a one-stop shop. ALSO is represented in 23 European countries and generates total net sales of approximately 10.7 billion euros with around 4 000 employees in the fiscal year 2019. The principal shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at https://also.com



BASF 3D Printing Solutions

BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH, headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BASF New Business GmbH. Its task is to develop and expand Forward AM brand business in 3D printing materials, system solutions, components and services. BASF 3D Printing Solutions operates in startup-like structures in order to support its customers in the dynamic 3D printing market. It collaborates closely with global research platforms and application engineers at different BASF business units and cooperates with research institutes, universities, startups and industry partners. Potential customers are mainly companies aiming to use 3D printing for industrial production. Typical industries are automotive, aerospace and consumer goods. Further information is available at www.forward-am.com



Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family- equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with its own equity in corporate spin-offs and medium-sized companies in «special situations». With the guiding principle «execution - following the rules of art», the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, specialization, future work, shopping 4.0). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. More information: https://droege-group.com



