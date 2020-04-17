EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Additive manufacturing: ALSO distributes Lubrizol's ESTANE(R) 3D TPU M95A



17.04.2020 / 11:30





Emmen, Switzerland, 17 April 2020 Media release

Additive manufacturing: ALSO distributes Lubrizol's ESTANE(R) 3D TPU M95A



ALSO is expanding its portfolio of thermoplastics for 3D printing to include, with immediate effect, global manufacturer Lubrizol's certified ESTANE(R) 3D TPU M95A. The material was specially developed for the HP Jet Fusion 4200 range, a 3D printer family ALSO included in its product portfolio back in 2017.



"Additive manufacturing facilitates the trend toward no longer needing to move products and components half way round the world but to be able to produce them flexibly and sustainably on-site", says Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN). "That applies to the customised manufacturing of prostheses by 3D printer just as it does to wearables or to components for industrial production. And that is why part of our strategy is to offer not only 3D devices but also high-quality materials that permit production processes that are as sustainable as possible.".

David Pascual, Lubrizol's Global Commercial 3D Printing Lead, announced that "After first developing a new innovative powder TPU for use with the market leading HP 4200 3D printing platform, we are proud to join efforts with ALSO." Pascual adds "This collaboration will allow Lubrizol to reach the strong customers portfolio of ALSO across Europe and generate meaningful application development."

ESTANE(R) 3D TPU M95A has been developed in close collaboration with HP. The powder TPU recently passed tests for skin sensitization and cytotoxicity in accordance with ISO 10993-05 and 10993-10. This enables ESTANE(R) 3D TPU M95A to be a valuable material solution for product designers exploring 3DP for end-use applications that require skin contact. This achievement builds on Lubrizol's long legacy of developing innovative materials safe for use in skin contact applications - from consumer products to medical devices - and reflects Lubrizol's ongoing mission to improve lives.

Applications for the new material include footwear and prostheses, oil resistant seals, consumer goods and automotive. ESTANE(R) 3D TPU M95 is a flexible thermoplastic material with excellent processing and cold unpacking properties while delivering excellent elongation and tensile strength. The new material also has high impact absorption, a low abrasion rate and good compression.

By distributing ESTANE(R) 3D TPU M95A, ALSO is rounding off its range of high-quality TPUs for the HP Jet Fusion range and thereby offering another key building block for the implementation of ambitious 3D printing projects. The technology provider's product range currently comprises 3D printers of different sizes and for different uses - from entry-level models to up-market industrial and dental printers - along with consumables and accessories such as industrial vacuum cleaners and lifting devices. Resellers and users also benefit from the expertise that is bundled at the ALSO Centre of Competence for Additive Manufacturing, which offers complete single-source solutions.



Direct link to media release: https://www2.also.com/press/20200417en.pdf



Contact person ALSO Holding AG:

Manuela Rost-Hein

Head of Communications ALSO Group

Phone: +49 151 14040215

E-Mail: manuela.rost-hein@also.com



ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. ALSO offer more than 660 vendors of hardware, software and IT-services access to over 110 000 buyers, who can call a broad spectrum of other customized services in the logistics, finance, and IT services sectors, as well as traditional distribution services. From the development of complex IT landscapes, the provision and maintenance of hardware and software, right through to the return, reconditioning and remarketing of IT hardware, ALSO offers all services as a one-stop shop. ALSO is represented in 23 European countries and generates total net sales of approximately 10.7 billion euros with around 4 000 employees in the fiscal year 2019. The principal shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at https://also.com



Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

With more than 60 years of experience and a worldwide network that includes formulation design, manufacturing, R&D and cutting-edge technologies, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based, recyclable, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com.



Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2018 were $6.8 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.



Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family- equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with its own equity in corporate spin-offs and medium-sized companies in «special situations». With the guiding principle «execution - following the rules of art», the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, specialization, future work, shopping 4.0). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. More information: https://droege-group.com



Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.