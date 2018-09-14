Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM (ALO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

ALSTOM SA : Alstom included in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for eighth consecutive year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 03:05pm CEST

                                                                                                       

Alstom included in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
for eighth consecutive year

14 September 2018 - Alstom has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), World and Europe for the eighth consecutive year, attesting to its leading position in sustainable business practices. With an overall score of 81 out of 100 in the DJSI ranking, which represents a four-point improvement compared to last year, for comparable scoring methodology. Alstom has maintained its ranking amongst the 3,500 companies invited to participate to the assessment and is part of the top 5% assessed companies. This year Alstom demonstrated particularly good progress on innovation management, supply chain management, environment policy and management systems, as well as human capital development.

Alstom, which also had its Corporate Social Responsibility performance performance assessed last week by EcoVadis, received a score of 72/100. This confirms the company's Gold status and position among the top 5% of scores.

Cécile Texier, Vice-President for Sustainability and CSR declared "Alstom is very pleased to have been selected for the eighth consecutive year for the DJSI indices, and to have received such a positive score from EcoVadis. This recognition by two of the most prominent CSR bodies illustrates once again our commitment to building efficient solutions enabling the transition to sustainable and low-carbon mobility while deploying responsible business practices.

Launched in 1999, the DJSI World represents the gold standard for corporate sustainability and is the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies based on RobecoSAM's analysis of financially material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors and S&P[1] DJSI's robust index methodology. Every year, RobecoSAM assesses the world's largest companies via its Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which uses a consistent, rules-based methodology to convert an average of 600 data points per company into one overall score. This score determines inclusion in the DJSI. 

The EcoVadis Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) assessment is an evaluation of how well a company has integrated the principles of CSR into its business and management systems and is the most widely-used assessment by Alstom's customers.

Alstom's Sustainability performance is regularly assessed by numerous ratings agencies to aid in benchmarking with best practices, measure progress and identify areas of improvement.

More information:
DJSI: http://www.sustainability-indices.com
EcoVadis: https://www.ecovadis.com

About Alstom
As a promoter of sustainable mobility, Alstom develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the transport sector. Alstom offers a complete range of solutions (from high-speed trains to metros, tramways and e-buses), passenger solutions, customized services (maintenance, modernisation), infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom is a world leader in integrated transport systems. The company recorded sales of €8.0 billion and booked €7.2 billion of orders in the 2017/18 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 34,500 people.
www.alstom.com

Press contacts

Samuel Miller - Tel. + 33 1 57 06 67 74
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

Christopher English - Tel. + 33 1 57 06 36 90
christopher.english@alstomgroup.com

Investor relations

Selma Bekhechi - Tel. + 33 1 57 06 95 39
Selma.bekhechi@alstomgroup.com

Julien Minot - Tel. + 33 1 57 06 64 84
Julien.minot@alstomgroup.com


[1] Standard & Poor's



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ALSTOM SA via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALSTOM
03:05pALSTOM SA : Alstom included in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for eighth conse..
GL
01:32pALSTOM : and Merrill Technologies Group Celebrate First Power Car Bodyshell for ..
AQ
09/13ALSTOM : to Supply Core Railway System for Shanghai Metro Line 15
AQ
09/13ALSTOM : to Supply Core Railway System for Shanghai Metro Line 15
AQ
09/13ALSTOM : Aptis Referenced in the Central Procurement Office for Public Transport
AQ
09/12ALSTOM : wins 315 million contract to supply cars for Mumbai`s metro line 3
AQ
09/11ALSTOM : Senvion names new Chief Executive Officer
AQ
09/11ALSTOM : Sinequa and Infosys Join Forces to Extract Insight from Large Organizat..
AQ
09/11ALSTOM : Wins Major Rolling Stock Contract for Mumbai Metro Line 3
AQ
09/11ALSTOM : ‘Azerbaijan taking important measures to modernize locomotives&rs..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06Siemens, Alstom say rail merger still on track despite Australian concerns 
08/30Ballard Power Opens A New Chapter In China - Again 
07/10Siemens, Alstom deal faces EU antitrust probe 
07/09REUTERS : Siemens, Alstom deal to face full-scale EU antitrust probe 
06/18Global Stocks Flashing Red Over China Tariff Retaliation (Wall Street Breakfa.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 139 M
EBIT 2019 543 M
Net income 2019 423 M
Finance 2019 1 051 M
Yield 2019 1,14%
P/E ratio 2019 21,21
P/E ratio 2020 21,43
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Capitalization 8 825 M
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 41,7 €
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Best Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM14.69%10 320
ABB LTD-11.37%51 724
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-22.87%9 797
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC0.00%5 575
ABB INDIA LTD4.42%4 320
HYUNDAI ELEVATOR CO LTD--.--%2 792
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.