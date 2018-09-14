ALSTOM SA : Alstom included in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for eighth consecutive year

Alstom included in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

for eighth consecutive year

14 September 2018 - Alstom has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), World and Europe for the eighth consecutive year, attesting to its leading position in sustainable business practices. With an overall score of 81 out of 100 in the DJSI ranking, which represents a four-point improvement compared to last year, for comparable scoring methodology. Alstom has maintained its ranking amongst the 3,500 companies invited to participate to the assessment and is part of the top 5% assessed companies. This year Alstom demonstrated particularly good progress on innovation management, supply chain management, environment policy and management systems, as well as human capital development.

Alstom, which also had its Corporate Social Responsibility performance performance assessed last week by EcoVadis, received a score of 72/100. This confirms the company's Gold status and position among the top 5% of scores.

Cécile Texier, Vice-President for Sustainability and CSR declared "Alstom is very pleased to have been selected for the eighth consecutive year for the DJSI indices, and to have received such a positive score from EcoVadis. This recognition by two of the most prominent CSR bodies illustrates once again our commitment to building efficient solutions enabling the transition to sustainable and low-carbon mobility while deploying responsible business practices."

Launched in 1999, the DJSI World represents the gold standard for corporate sustainability and is the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies based on RobecoSAM's analysis of financially material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors and S&P DJSI's robust index methodology. Every year, RobecoSAM assesses the world's largest companies via its Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which uses a consistent, rules-based methodology to convert an average of 600 data points per company into one overall score. This score determines inclusion in the DJSI.

The EcoVadis Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) assessment is an evaluation of how well a company has integrated the principles of CSR into its business and management systems and is the most widely-used assessment by Alstom's customers.

Alstom's Sustainability performance is regularly assessed by numerous ratings agencies to aid in benchmarking with best practices, measure progress and identify areas of improvement.

More information:

DJSI: http://www.sustainability-indices.com

EcoVadis: https://www.ecovadis.com

About Alstom

As a promoter of sustainable mobility, Alstom develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the transport sector. Alstom offers a complete range of solutions (from high-speed trains to metros, tramways and e-buses), passenger solutions, customized services (maintenance, modernisation), infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom is a world leader in integrated transport systems. The company recorded sales of €8.0 billion and booked €7.2 billion of orders in the 2017/18 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 34,500 people.

www.alstom.com

