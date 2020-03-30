Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply 30 Coradia Lint regional trains to Hessische Landesbahn in Germany

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 02:47am EDT

Alstom to supply 30 Coradia Lint regional trains to Hessische Landesbahn in Germany
 ﻿

30 March 2020 – Alstom has been awarded a contract to supply 30 Coradia Lint regional trains to Hessische Landesbahn (HLB). The contract is worth approximately worth €120 million. The trains, which contain 120 seats, are spacious and bright, equipped for disabled passengers and offer a unique travel experience thanks to their large windows. They will run on the Wetterau West-East subnetwork from 2022.

"We have been using Coradia Lint vehicles successfully in our networks for many years. We appreciate the continuity in the cooperation with Alstom and would like to emphasize that we have been supplied punctually and completely in all projects so far. We are convinced that Alstom will succeed in doing the same in the Wetterau region", explained Veit Salzmann, HLB Managing Director.

“The new order by HLB is a further success for our proven and best-selling Coradia Lint. We look forward to accompanying HLB in the delivery of reliable and comfortable train services to their passengers in the Wetterau area,” says Jörg Nikutta, Managing Director of Alstom Germany & Austria.

The Coradia Lint 41 DMUs each possess two multi-purpose areas for wheelchairs, prams and bicycles as well as barrier-free universal toilets. In addition, they are equipped with Wi-Fi, power outlets in the seats, a passenger information system with monitors for real-time data and video surveillance to ensure a high level of passenger safety.

The trains are the first Coradia Lint 41 to be equipped with diesel engines fulfilling the new European Stage V emission standard. They are to be manufactured in Salzgitter, Germany, at one of Alstom's largest production sites worldwide.
The Coradia Lint have a maximum operating speed of 140 km/h and boast high acceleration. After their delivery, they will operate on the routes Gießen - Gelnhausen, Wölfersheim-Södel - Friedberg (- Frankfurt), Nidda - Friedberg (- Frankfurt) as well as on the routes of Horlofftalbahn (Wölfersheim-Södel to Hungen) and Lumdatalbahn in case of reactivation.

With nearly 1,100 Coradia Lint sold since the year 2000, the trains have been operating in more than 30 networks in Germany, Europe and Canada. Around 1,100 vehicles have been sold worldwide to date. The trains belong to Alstom's Coradia range of modular trains, which benefits from over 30 years of expertise and proven technical solutions. Thanks to continuous improvements, they offer the highest standard of safety, noise reduction and low emissions and have a very high availability rate. Alstom's Coradia family includes three different drive variants, which offer low consumption diesel, hydrogen or battery units

  About Alstom    
Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.1 billion and booked orders of €12.1 billion in the 2018/19 fiscal year.
Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 36,300 people. 		 
 
  Contacts Press:

Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74
Samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 18 81
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

Investor relations:
Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58
Julie.morel@alstomgroup.com

 

Claire LEPELLETIER – Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06
claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com

  		 

 

Alstom to supply 30 Coradia Lint regional trains to Hessische Landesbahn in Germany

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALSTOM
02:47aALSTOM SA : Alstom to supply 30 Coradia Lint regional trains to Hessische Landes..
GL
03/27European hedge funds struggle as short-selling bans disrupt strategies
RE
03/26ALSTOM : to equip 77 regional trains with ERTMS onboard train control system in ..
AQ
03/23Bombardier to suspend business jet production in Canada over coronavirus
RE
03/19Coronavirus turmoil poses test as Canada's Bombardier sheds assets
RE
03/16ALSTOM : Teleste to provide on-board solution to Alstom's Avelia Horizon very hi..
AQ
03/12BOMBARDIER : New Bombardier CEO faces financial juggling act as recession looms
AQ
03/11Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare to step down
RE
03/11ALSTOM : 's hydrogen train Coradia iLint completes successful tests in the Nethe..
AQ
03/11ALSTOM : Nomad Digital secures on-board WiFi contract for Öresund train fleet
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 298 M
EBIT 2020 608 M
Net income 2020 432 M
Finance 2020 816 M
Yield 2020 1,65%
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
EV / Sales2021 0,85x
Capitalization 8 426 M
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 46,37  €
Last Close Price 37,56  €
Spread / Highest target 49,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM-11.06%9 342
PACCAR, INC.-24.79%20 607
KOMATSU LTD.5.86%17 636
KUBOTA CORPORATION-1.83%16 392
KNORR-BREMSE-16.07%13 614
EPIROC AB-14.93%11 281
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group