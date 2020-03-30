ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply 30 Coradia Lint regional trains to Hessische Landesbahn in Germany

Alstom to supply 30 Coradia Lint regional trains to Hessische Landesbahn in Germany

30 March 2020 – Alstom has been awarded a contract to supply 30 Coradia Lint regional trains to Hessische Landesbahn (HLB). The contract is worth approximately worth €120 million. The trains, which contain 120 seats, are spacious and bright, equipped for disabled passengers and offer a unique travel experience thanks to their large windows. They will run on the Wetterau West-East subnetwork from 2022.

"We have been using Coradia Lint vehicles successfully in our networks for many years. We appreciate the continuity in the cooperation with Alstom and would like to emphasize that we have been supplied punctually and completely in all projects so far. We are convinced that Alstom will succeed in doing the same in the Wetterau region", explained Veit Salzmann, HLB Managing Director.

“The new order by HLB is a further success for our proven and best-selling Coradia Lint. We look forward to accompanying HLB in the delivery of reliable and comfortable train services to their passengers in the Wetterau area,” says Jörg Nikutta, Managing Director of Alstom Germany & Austria.

The Coradia Lint 41 DMUs each possess two multi-purpose areas for wheelchairs, prams and bicycles as well as barrier-free universal toilets. In addition, they are equipped with Wi-Fi, power outlets in the seats, a passenger information system with monitors for real-time data and video surveillance to ensure a high level of passenger safety.

The trains are the first Coradia Lint 41 to be equipped with diesel engines fulfilling the new European Stage V emission standard. They are to be manufactured in Salzgitter, Germany, at one of Alstom's largest production sites worldwide.

The Coradia Lint have a maximum operating speed of 140 km/h and boast high acceleration. After their delivery, they will operate on the routes Gießen - Gelnhausen, Wölfersheim-Södel - Friedberg (- Frankfurt), Nidda - Friedberg (- Frankfurt) as well as on the routes of Horlofftalbahn (Wölfersheim-Södel to Hungen) and Lumdatalbahn in case of reactivation.

With nearly 1,100 Coradia Lint sold since the year 2000, the trains have been operating in more than 30 networks in Germany, Europe and Canada. Around 1,100 vehicles have been sold worldwide to date. The trains belong to Alstom's Coradia range of modular trains, which benefits from over 30 years of expertise and proven technical solutions. Thanks to continuous improvements, they offer the highest standard of safety, noise reduction and low emissions and have a very high availability rate. Alstom's Coradia family includes three different drive variants, which offer low consumption diesel, hydrogen or battery units

About Alstom Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.1 billion and booked orders of €12.1 billion in the 2018/19 fiscal year.

