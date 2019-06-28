ALSTOM SA: Availability of preparatory documents for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 10 July 2019







This document is a free translation of the French version.

Availability of preparatory documents for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of 10 July 2019

28 June 2019 – ALSTOM’s shareholders are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholder Meeting which will be held on first call, on

Wednesday 10 July 2019 at 2.00 pm (Paris time) at NEW CAP Event Center

3, quai de Grenelle, 75015 Paris.

All shareholders may attend the meeting in person, regardless of the number of shares held.

Registered shareholders will receive all necessary documents to request their admission card or vote by mail or proxy. Should they wish to receive their notice of meeting in electronic format they should log on the BNP Paribas Securities Services’ dedicated website, https://planetshares.bnpparibas.com, before 5 June 2019. They can also, as the case may be, vote online via the same website.

Bearer shareholders are invited to contact their financial intermediary, with whom their shares are deposited, to obtain information documents relative to the Meeting as well as forms required to vote by proxy or by mail. Should their intermediary have subscribed to the VOTACCESS platform, bearer shareholders may also be offered this service to vote online.

The VOTACCESS system will be opened for this General Meeting from 21 June to 9 July 2019, 3.00pm (Paris time).

The notice of meeting detailing the agenda and the resolutions put forward, as well as the conditions necessary to participate and vote, was published in the BALO (official bulletin of compulsory and legal announcement) on 3 June 2019. It is also available on the Company website:

www.alstom.com , section “Investors / Shareholders’ meetings”





All documents and information pertaining to this Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available to shareholders under the conditions specified by current laws and regulations and on the company’s website: www.alstom.com under the Investors section.

Shareholder information:

e-mail: investor.relations@alstomgroup.com

www.alstom.com

In France, a free-phone number is available to shareholders: 0 800 50 90 51

From abroad: +33 (0) 1 57 06 87 78*

* calls to this number will be charged at your operator's standard international rate.

Attachment