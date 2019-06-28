Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ALSTOM SA: Availability of preparatory documents for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 10 July 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 08:26am EDT


                                                                                                       

                                                                                                         
This document is a free translation of the French version.

Availability of preparatory documents for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of 10 July 2019

28 June 2019 – ALSTOM’s shareholders are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholder Meeting which will be held on first call, on

Wednesday 10 July 2019 at 2.00 pm (Paris time) at NEW CAP Event Center
3, quai de Grenelle, 75015 Paris.

All shareholders may attend the meeting in person, regardless of the number of shares held.

Registered shareholders will receive all necessary documents to request their admission card or vote by mail or proxy. Should they wish to receive their notice of meeting in electronic format they should log on the BNP Paribas Securities Services’ dedicated website, https://planetshares.bnpparibas.com, before 5 June 2019. They can also, as the case may be, vote online via the same website.

Bearer shareholders are invited to contact their financial intermediary, with whom their shares are deposited, to obtain information documents relative to the Meeting as well as forms required to vote by proxy or by mail. Should their intermediary have subscribed to the VOTACCESS platform, bearer shareholders may also be offered this service to vote online.

The VOTACCESS system will be opened for this General Meeting from 21 June to 9 July 2019, 3.00pm (Paris time).

The notice of meeting detailing the agenda and the resolutions put forward, as well as the conditions necessary to participate and vote, was published in the BALO (official bulletin of compulsory and legal announcement) on 3 June 2019. It is also available on the Company website:
www.alstom.com, section “Investors / Shareholders’ meetings”


All documents and information pertaining to this Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available to shareholders under the conditions specified by current laws and regulations and on the company’s website: www.alstom.com under the Investors section.

Shareholder information:
e-mail: investor.relations@alstomgroup.com
www.alstom.com
In France, a free-phone number is available to shareholders: 0 800 50 90 51
From abroad: +33 (0) 1 57 06 87 78*
* calls to this number will be charged at your operator's standard international rate.

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALSTOM
08:26aALSTOM SA : Availability of preparatory documents for the Ordinary and Extraordi..
GL
03:16aALSTOM : Bombardier to Provide 32 Trains to Hamburger Hochbahn
DJ
03:01aALSTOM : to supply 32 additional DT5 metros for Hamburg
PU
02:46aALSTOM SA : Alstom to supply 32 additional DT5 metros for Hamburg
GL
06/27ALSTOM : Successfully Tested P80 Point Machine With New Design Of Turnout In Eki..
AQ
06/25ALSTOM : supplies ETCS for maintenance vehicles in Switzerland
AQ
06/25ALSTOM : to supply 4 Aptis to Greater La Rochelle
PU
06/24ALSTOM : Releases 2023 Strategic Plan, Financial Objectives
DJ
06/24ALSTOM : French group Alstom targets higher sales, profit for 2023
RE
06/24ALSTOM : presents its new strategic plan and objectives for 2023
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2020 8 556 M
EBIT 2020 623 M
Net income 2020 459 M
Finance 2020 1 689 M
Yield 2020 1,42%
P/E ratio 2020 20,27
P/E ratio 2021 17,83
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Capitalization 9 244 M
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 43,9 €
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Best Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM16.84%10 506
PACCAR24.10%24 490
KOMATSU LTD13.78%22 688
KUBOTA CORP17.65%20 426
KNORR-BREMSE22.62%17 663
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV14.48%13 870
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About