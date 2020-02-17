Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/17 03:08:05 am
49.15 EUR   +1.13%
02:32aALSTOM SA : Statement
GL
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ALSTOM SA: Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 02:32am EST

Statement 

17 February 2020 – Alstom confirms being in discussions with Bombardier regarding a possible acquisition of Bombardier Transportation by Alstom.

Discussions are on-going. No final decision has been made.

Alstom will inform the public of any material developments in this respect.

   About Alstom    
Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.1 billion and booked orders of €12.1 billion in the 2018/19 fiscal year.
Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 36,300 people. 		 
 
   

Contacts 		Press:

Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74
Samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com
Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 18 81
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com


Investor relations:
Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58
Julie.morel@alstomgroup.com

Claire LEPELLETIER – Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06
claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com 		 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALSTOM
02:32aALSTOM SA : Statement
GL
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/16Alstom nears deal to buy Bombardier's train unit - source
RE
02/16ALSTOM : reaches preliminary deal to buy Bombardier train unit, report says
AQ
02/16Alstom nears deal to buy Bombardier's train unit
RE
02/16Alstom Reaches Preliminary Deal to Buy Bombardier Train Unit -- Update
DJ
02/14NOTA BENE EPISODE 34 : What The European Union Competition Law Reform Proposals ..
AQ
02/13Bombardier exits commercial aviation, ending bold bet on promising jet
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 331 M
EBIT 2020 618 M
Net income 2020 436 M
Finance 2020 933 M
Yield 2020 1,28%
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,10x
Capitalization 10 901 M
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 46,05  €
Last Close Price 48,60  €
Spread / Highest target 9,05%
Spread / Average Target -5,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM15.08%11 820
PACCAR, INC.-5.51%25 882
KOMATSU LTD.-10.07%20 100
KUBOTA CORPORATION0.15%19 075
KNORR-BREMSE8.91%17 275
EPIROC AB4.02%14 693
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group