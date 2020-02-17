ALSTOM SA: Statement

Statement
17 February 2020 – Alstom confirms being in discussions with Bombardier regarding a possible acquisition of Bombardier Transportation by Alstom.
Discussions are on-going. No final decision has been made.
Alstom will inform the public of any material developments in this respect.
|
| About Alstom
|
|
| Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.1 billion and booked orders of €12.1 billion in the 2018/19 fiscal year.
Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 36,300 people.
|
|
|
|
Contacts
| Press:
Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74
Samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com
Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 18 81
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com
Investor relations:
Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58
Julie.morel@alstomgroup.com
Claire LEPELLETIER – Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06
claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com
|