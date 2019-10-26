Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alstom : An important milestone in Alstom's first system contract in Vietnam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/26/2019 | 08:37am EDT

Alstom on track to complete first train for Hanoi Metro Line 3

26 October 2019- Alstom, which is manufacturing 10 trains for Hanoi Metro Line 3, today hosted Deputy General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Tran Quoc Vuong, and his delegation to a visit of its train assembly plant in Valenciennes (France). The plant is working to complete the first trainset by the end of October, marking an important milestone in Alstom's first integrated metro system contract in Vietnam, signed with MRB (Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board) in 2017.

As part of the visit, Alstom's Managing Director for China and East Asia, Olivier Loison, and Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee and Mayor of Hanoi, Nguyen Duc Chung, signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the existing contract of Alstom in Hanoi. The agreement aims to foster further collaborative opportunities between both parties for new systems within the Vietnamese capital.

'We are honoured to have Deputy General Secretary Vuong and his team witness the final assembly of our first train for Hanoi Metro Line 3 here in Valenciennes. This will be an important milestone for the bilateral project as we bring this train to fruition. We look forward to remaining a close and long-term partner of Vietnam, addressing its mobility needs and supporting it in its upcoming transport projects,' said Olivier Loison.

In 2017, Alstom, as leader of a consortium including Colas Rail and Thales, was awarded a contract to supply an integrated metro system for Hanoi Metro Line 3. Alstom's share covered the supply and integration of the metro system, including the 10 trains and the Urbalis 400 signalling system, as well as the delivery of power supply and depot equipment together with a partner. The new line is 12.5 kilometres long with 12 stations. It is expected to carry over 23,900 passengers per hour and per direction at peak capacity.

Alstom puts the passenger at the heart of its train design process. The four-car Metropolis trains for Hanoi Metro Line 3 will feature wide doors to facilitate passenger flow, dedicated space for passengers with reduced mobility, as well as ergonomic and easy-to-grab bars. The trains will be fully electric, with lightweight aluminium car bodies. The train's exterior and interior colour scheme takes local Vietnamese inspiration and includes motifs such as dragon fruit and the rice paddy field - a design that was well-received by the people at a public consultation held in September 2018.

When completed, the first train will undergo a series of static and dynamic tests at the Valenciennes Railway Testing Centre during the month of November. Tests will be carried out on the trains' automatic control system and on-board audio-visual equipment, this time on Hanoi Metro Line 3 in the second half of 2020. Entry into service is expected in the first half of 2021.

Alstom has built up close to 30 years of presence in Vietnam. It has provided signalling and telecommunication system modernisation services for the Hanoi-Vinh regional line phase one and phase two and has offered signalling and telecommunication systems for Ninh Binh station.

Alstom's Communication Based Train Control (CBTC)-solution, which controls the movement of the trains and enables trains to run at higher frequencies and speeds in total safety

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 26 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2019 12:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALSTOM
08:37aALSTOM : An important milestone in Alstom's first system contract in Vietnam
PU
10/24ALSTOM : Foundation to support 25 new projects around the world
PU
10/23ALSTOM : Aptis, Alstom's innovative e-bus, is the official vehicle for the V Eur..
AQ
10/22ALSTOM : Aptis, Alstom's innovative e-bus, is the official vehicle for the V Eur..
PU
10/22ALSTOM : to supply 39 additional Coradia Polyvalent trains to the Grand Est regi..
PU
10/22ALSTOM : Gets Train Contract in France Worth EUR360 Million
DJ
10/22ALSTOM SA : A contract worth over 360 million euros in France
AQ
10/19ALSTOM : tram enters service in Avignon
PU
10/18ALSTOM : 's joint-venture Ubunye inaugurates its world class rail factory in Sou..
AQ
10/17ALSTOM : joint-venture Ubunye inaugurates its world class rail factory in South ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 372 M
EBIT 2020 626 M
Net income 2020 430 M
Finance 2020 1 054 M
Yield 2020 1,63%
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
EV / Sales2021 0,80x
Capitalization 8 344 M
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 41,58  €
Last Close Price 37,20  €
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Best Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM7.17%9 259
PACCAR31.78%26 031
KOMATSU LTD.12.20%22 188
KUBOTA CORPORATION16.53%19 919
KNORR-BREMSE19.93%16 814
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV19.54%14 616
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group