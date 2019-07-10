Log in
Alstom : Assemblée générale 10/07/2019 - Communiqué de presse - L'Assemblée générale d'Alstom approuve l'ensemble des résolutions présentées

07/10/2019 | 11:08am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Alstom Shareholders' Meeting approves all submitted resolutions

10 July 2019 - Alstom's Combined Shareholders' Meeting, which took place in Paris on 10 July 2019, approved all the proposed resolutions.

The Shareholders' Meeting was the opportunity to review Alstom's 2020 strategy achievements and the Group's new strategic plan, AiM "Alstom In Motion" which was announced on 24 June 2019.

Shareholders approved the distribution of a dividend of €5.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is 15 July 2019 and the dividend will be payable in cash on 17 July 2019.

The Shareholders' Meeting also approved the renewal of the mandates of Mr Henri Poupart- Lafarge, Ms Sylvie Kandé de Beaupuy and Ms Sylvie Rucar as Directors. Furthermore, the expiry of the mandates of Ms Candace K. Beinecke and Mr Klaus Mangold as Directors was noted.

The Board of Directors of Alstom now consists of 11 Directors: Mr Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Mr Olivier Bouygues, Ms Bi Yong Chungunco*, Ms Françoise Colpron*, Mr Yann Delabrière*(Lead Director), Ms Clotilde Delbos*, Mr Gérard Hauser, Ms Sylvie Kandé de Beaupuy*, Mr Philippe Marien (representative of Bouygues SA), Mr Baudouin Prot* and Ms Sylvie Rucar*.

There are 5 women (45%) on the Board of Directors and the proportion of independent Directors is near 64%.

  • Independent Directors

ALSTOM Communication

About Alstom

As a promoter of sustainable mobility, Alstom develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the transport sector. Alstom offers a complete range of solutions (from high-speed trains to metros, tramways and e-buses), passenger solutions, customised services (maintenance, modernisation), infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom is a world leader in integrated transport systems. The company recorded sales of €8.1 billion and booked €12.1 billion of orders in the 2018/19 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 36,300 people.

www.alstom.com

Press contacts

Justine Rohée - Tel. + 33 1 57 06 18 81 justine.rohee@alstomgroup.com

Samuel Miller - Tel. + 33 1 57 06 67 74 samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

Investor relations

Julie Morel - Tel. + 33 6 67 61 88 58 julie.morel@alstomgroup.com

Julien Minot - Tel. + 33 1 57 06 64 84

Julien.minot@alstomgroup.com

ALSTOM Communication

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 15:07:04 UTC
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Best Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Independent Non-Executive Director
