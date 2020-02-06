Alstom : EU antitrust regulator stresses fair rules as Germany, France call for overhaul

Log in
02/06/2020 | 11:27am EST
FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz arrive to attend a joint news conference after a meeting in Paris

Europe's future must be based on fair competition rules, EU antitrust regulators said on Monday, after Germany and France reiterated calls for a speedy overhaul of the bloc's rules to help EU companies better compete with U.S. and Chinese rivals.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, Italian Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli and Poland's Development Minister Jadwiga Emilewicz in a joint letter to EU competition and digital chief Margrethe Vestager called for proposals by the end of June.

Le Maire and Altmaier kicked off the debate more than a year ago after Vestager vetoed Siemens and Alstom bid to merge their rail operations to face off Chinese competitors.

To mollify such concerns, Vestager has subsequently said she was looking to update various elements of EU competition rules to meet digital and green challenges and also reviewing guidelines on state aid and agreements between companies.

She will also issue rules in the coming months which will rein in U.S. tech giants' market power.

Vestager's spokeswoman said the letter from the four ministers would be taken into account in the debate.

"Europe's future industrial, ecological and digital strategy must be based on fair competition," spokeswoman Arianna Podesta said.

"Sound EU competition rules can enable pro-competitive cooperation, including data sharing and data pooling, support the growth and development of strong European companies, whether larger ones or SMEs, and further enable and support the greening of our economy."

EU antitrust enforcers should take into account state aid provided to foreign companies, use interim measures to tackle online platforms' dominance, reinforce advisory committees made up of national competition watchdogs and set up an independent scientific expert body to assist them, they said.

By Foo Yun Chee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM 0.51% 47.71 Real-time Quote.12.41%
SIEMENS AG -4.61% 108.5 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 332 M
EBIT 2020 618 M
Net income 2020 436 M
Finance 2020 933 M
Yield 2020 1,29%
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,17x
EV / Sales2021 1,07x
Capitalization 10 648 M
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 46,05  €
Last Close Price 47,47  €
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM12.41%11 836
PACCAR, INC.-1.40%26 340
KOMATSU LTD.-7.12%21 434
KUBOTA CORPORATION3.62%19 313
KNORR-BREMSE9.26%17 656
EPIROC AB2.62%14 333
