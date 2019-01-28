Alstom : EU has no leeway if Alstom/Siemens concessions don't completely remedy problems - official

Financials (€) Sales 2019 8 219 M EBIT 2019 540 M Net income 2019 693 M Finance 2019 2 338 M Yield 2019 1,40% P/E ratio 2019 13,01 P/E ratio 2020 18,20 EV / Sales 2019 0,70x EV / Sales 2020 0,63x Capitalization 8 126 M Chart ALSTOM Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ALSTOM Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 12 Average target price 40,9 € Spread / Average Target 13% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Thierry Best Chief Operating Officer Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer Klaus J. Mangold Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ALSTOM 3.12% 9 268 KOMATSU LTD 24.99% 25 225 PACCAR 9.71% 21 906 KUBOTA CORP 12.06% 19 178 CNH INDUSTRIAL 15.24% 13 910 KION GROUP 15.32% 6 950