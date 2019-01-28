Alstom : EU has no leeway if Alstom/Siemens concessions don't completely remedy problems - official
BERLIN (Reuters) - If new concessions that Alstom and Siemens have offered on their proposed rail business merger do not completely remedy problems raised by a market inquiry, the EU competition office will have no room for manoeuvre, a senior EU official said on Monday.
Alstom and Siemens have offered new concessions to try to satisfy get the EU's cartel green light for their plans to create a joint European rail champion, Alstom confirmed on Monday.
