Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM (ALO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alstom : EU has no leeway if Alstom/Siemens concessions don't completely remedy problems - official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 07:30am EST

BERLIN (Reuters) - If new concessions that Alstom and Siemens have offered on their proposed rail business merger do not completely remedy problems raised by a market inquiry, the EU competition office will have no room for manoeuvre, a senior EU official said on Monday.

Alstom and Siemens have offered new concessions to try to satisfy get the EU's cartel green light for their plans to create a joint European rail champion, Alstom confirmed on Monday.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michelle Martin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM -2.80% 35.31 Real-time Quote.3.12%
SIEMENS -0.16% 100.12 Delayed Quote.3.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALSTOM
07:30aALSTOM : EU has no leeway if Alstom/Siemens concessions don't completely remedy ..
RE
05:00aEUROPE : European shares on the back foot ahead of eventful week
RE
03:30aAlstom, Siemens confirm new merger concessions in rail antitrust tussle
RE
02:22aSIEMENS : and Alstom Tweak Remedy Proposals for Rail Merger
DJ
01:46aALSTOM SA : Siemens Alstom update
AQ
01/27ALSTOM : EU reviewing concessions from Siemens and Alstom on rail deal
RE
01/27ALSTOM : French finance minister says no grounds now for EU veto of Alstom-Sieme..
RE
01/25Siemens, Alstom sweeten EU antitrust concessions, maybe too late
RE
01/23ALSTOM : General Electric to cut close to 470 jobs in France - unions
RE
01/23EU competition chief signals caution over Siemens-Alstom rail merger
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 219 M
EBIT 2019 540 M
Net income 2019 693 M
Finance 2019 2 338 M
Yield 2019 1,40%
P/E ratio 2019 13,01
P/E ratio 2020 18,20
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 8 126 M
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 40,9 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Best Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM3.12%9 268
KOMATSU LTD24.99%25 225
PACCAR9.71%21 906
KUBOTA CORP12.06%19 178
CNH INDUSTRIAL15.24%13 910
KION GROUP15.32%6 950
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.