Alstom : EU reviewing concessions from Siemens and Alstom on rail deal

01/27/2019 | 09:00am EST

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Commission is reviewing last-minute changes from Alstom and Siemens aimed at winning over the regulator to the planned merger of their rail activities, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told Reuters.

Vestager, speaking at a congress of Germany's pro-business Free Democrats party in Berlin, confirmed the firms had made new concessions on the terms of the deal on Friday, but said the changes were submitted on Day 110 of the process, which was "way, way over the usual deadline."

Asked if the door was still open for a possible agreement, Vestager said, "We’re looking at what was handed over to us this Friday. This is the last push, if at all possible."

Vestager declined to address any specific changes proposed by the two companies, noting the case was still under review. People familiar with the matter said last week that the EU competition watchdog would block the deal, with a decision likely on Feb. 6 ahead of the Feb. 18 deadline.

The rail merger would create the world's second largest rail company with combined revenues of around 15 billion euros ($17 billion), roughly half the size of China's state-owned CRRC Corp Ltd but twice the size of Canada's Bombardier.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Sunday told France Inter radio there were no grounds for the European Commission to veto the proposed merger given the new concessions.

A source familiar with the matter said on Friday the companies had added concessions to try to allay EU antitrust concerns, including an offer to share Siemens' high-speed train technology for 10 years instead of five in Europe.

Competition agencies in Germany, Britain, Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium have warned against the deal, saying the first set of concessions fell short. Alstom unions have also criticised the deal.

($1 = 0.8763 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM 6.10% 36.37 Real-time Quote.3.12%
SIEMENS 1.33% 100.32 Delayed Quote.3.02%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 219 M
EBIT 2019 540 M
Net income 2019 693 M
Finance 2019 2 338 M
Yield 2019 1,40%
P/E ratio 2019 13,01
P/E ratio 2020 18,20
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 8 126 M
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Best Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM3.12%9 268
KOMATSU LTD24.99%25 225
PACCAR8.14%21 906
KUBOTA CORP12.06%19 178
CNH INDUSTRIAL14.91%13 910
KION GROUP15.32%6 950
