Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM (ALO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/09 01:22:03 pm
39.35 EUR   +0.64%
12:38pALSTOM : EU's Vestager wants to hear critics of Siemens, Alstom deal
RE
10/03GENERAL ELECTRI : France to press General Electric on job pledges - ..
RE
10/03FRANCE TO PRESS : minister
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alstom : EU's Vestager wants to hear critics of Siemens, Alstom deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 12:38pm CEST
Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Chairman and CEO of Alstom, and Siemens President and CEO Joe Kaeser attend a news conference in Paris

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on Tuesday said she wants to hear critics of Siemens and Alstom plan to create a Franco-German rail champion which is being investigated by the European Commission.

The Commission in July opened a probe, saying the deal which could create a global leader with three times the market share of its closest rival, could reduce competition and lead to higher fares for travelers.

"People are coming to us with concerns saying that this would be a very big company in Europe. The analysis is still ongoing. We hope anyone with concerns will come forward to us. It is not too late. Please come forward if there are any concerns," Vestager told a European Parliament hearing.

German industrial group Siemens and French rival Alstom announced the planned rail merger in September last year, an industrial boost for French President Emmanuel Macron which, however, has prompted criticism from opposition politicians.

Vestager said her investigation would look into the role of other big global companies in Europe and whether these would provide a competitive constraint to the merged company.

Siemens and Alstom have defended their deal, saying it was necessary to stave off the competitive threat from bigger Chinese rival CRRC (China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation) and Canada's Bombardier Transportation.

The European Commission will decide by Jan. 28 whether to clear the deal. The deadline can be extended should the companies offer concessions.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Foo Yun Chee

Stocks treated in this article : Alstom, Siemens
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM 0.26% 39.22 Real-time Quote.12.99%
SIEMENS -0.88% 103.82 Delayed Quote.-9.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALSTOM
12:38pALSTOM : EU's Vestager wants to hear critics of Siemens, Alstom deal
RE
10/05ALSTOM : Foundation Announces Its Project Selection for 2018
AQ
10/03GENERAL ELECTRIC : France to press General Electric on job pledges - minister
RE
10/03FRANCE TO PRESS GENERAL ELECTRIC ON : minister
RE
10/03ALSTOM : Completes Transfer of Interests in Three ENERGY Joint Ventures
AQ
10/03ALSTOM : ADA awards O&M deals for Riyadh Metro
AQ
10/03ALSTOM SA : Alstom completes transfer of interests in three Energy Joint Venture..
AQ
10/03GENERAL ELECTRIC : ditches CEO
AQ
10/02Alstom Completes Transfer of Stakes in Three Joint Ventures to GE
DJ
10/02ALSTOM SA : Alstom completes transfer of interests in three Energy Joint Venture..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/03France to press GE on job pledges 
09/18Markets Shrug Off Fresh Trade Salvo (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/18WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Markets Shrug Off Fresh Trade Salvo 
09/18World's first hydrogen powered train 
09/06Siemens, Alstom say rail merger still on track despite Australian concerns 
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 233 M
EBIT 2019 556 M
Net income 2019 412 M
Finance 2019 1 666 M
Yield 2019 1,17%
P/E ratio 2019 21,26
P/E ratio 2020 20,95
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 8 719 M
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 43,1 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Best Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM12.99%10 026
KOMATSU LTD-18.07%29 073
PACCAR-4.15%23 830
KUBOTA CORP-13.54%21 349
CNH INDUSTRIAL-9.53%16 449
HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD-10.13%7 133
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.