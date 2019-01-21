Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM (ALO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alstom : EU veto of Alstom-Siemens rail tie-up would be 'economic error' - France

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 04:08am EST
FILE PHOTO: A scale model of an AGV high speed train with the logo of Alstom is seen before a news conference to present the company's full year 2016/17 annual results in Saint-Ouen

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Commission would make an "economic error and political mistake" if it were to block the merger of Alstom's and Siemens' rail businesses, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, shortly before meeting the EU's competition chief.

Le Maire said the French and German governments were fully behind the merger, as were Alstom Chief Executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge and his Siemens counterpart Joe Kaeser.

"Refusing the merger between Alstom and Siemens would be an economic error and a political mistake," Le Maire told journalists on Monday, ahead of meeting with the EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager in Paris.

"We cannot take an industrial decision for the 21st century with the competition rules from the 20th century," Le Maire added, reiterating a warning to Vestager about rejecting the merger.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday that Siemens' and Alstom's plan to create a European rail champion to take on a Chinese rival had failed to win over EU antitrust regulators, despite German and French backing.

"We all believe that (the merger) is the best way today to respond to China's rise," added Le Maire.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Myriam Rivet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM -0.44% 34.31 Real-time Quote.-2.32%
SIEMENS 0.08% 100.64 Delayed Quote.3.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALSTOM
04:08aALSTOM : EU veto of Alstom-Siemens rail tie-up would be 'economic error' - Franc..
RE
04:07aALSTOM : EU veto of Alstom-Siemens rail tie-up would be 'economic error' - Franc..
RE
01/19EU must approve Siemens/Alstom deal, says French finance minister
RE
01/18EU to derail Siemens, Alstom's European champion plan - sources
RE
01/18ALSTOM : New electric mobility solution, from Alstom, is in test operation in Sp..
AQ
01/18ALSTOM : Germany not meddling in Siemens-Alstom deal, but likes European champio..
RE
01/18ALSTOM : secures 125m rolling stock maintenance contracts from Renfe
AQ
01/18ALSTOM : European Train Deal Hits a Snag
DJ
01/18ALSTOM : Siemens ready to reject Alstom rail merger plan
AQ
01/17SIEMENS : Correction to European Train Merger
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 259 M
EBIT 2019 542 M
Net income 2019 656 M
Finance 2019 2 360 M
Yield 2019 1,52%
P/E ratio 2019 12,93
P/E ratio 2020 16,95
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capitalization 7 691 M
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 42,0 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Best Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM-2.32%8 737
KOMATSU LTD20.31%24 227
PACCAR7.35%22 007
KUBOTA CORP11.67%19 069
CNH INDUSTRIAL15.24%14 061
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC13.64%6 469
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.