Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM (ALO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alstom : France says Alpine rail tunnel would help Italy's weak economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 09:19am EST

PARIS (Reuters) - Going ahead with plans to make an Alpine rail tunnel between Lyon and Turin would help Italy's weak economy, given how Italy has been hit by a recession, said French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux on Wednesday.

A 2,400-tonne boring machine is working around the clock more than 1,000 metres below ground on the French side of the border, even as Rome threatens to pull the plug as it reviews the 8.6 billion euros (7.56 billion pounds) project.

The two countries agreed in December to freeze new contracts on the 36-mile (58 km) tunnel until completion of an Italian cost-benefit analysis.

Griveaux added that France had not yet made a decision over whether to challenge the EU's veto to a deal between Siemens and Alstom.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Leigh Thomas)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM 4.34% 37.75 Real-time Quote.2.61%
SIEMENS -0.64% 95.68 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALSTOM
09:24aAlstom rallies as investors hope for new deal after Siemens veto
RE
09:19aALSTOM : France says Alpine rail tunnel would help Italy's weak economy
RE
09:17aSIEMENS : Rail Mega-Merger, Seen as Bid to Counter China, Struck Down by EU -- 2..
DJ
09:06aEU antitrust policy under fire after Siemens-Alstom deal blocked
RE
08:47aALSTOM : Germany regrets EU decision to block Siemens/Alstom deal
RE
08:24aALSTOM : Europe kills Siemens' Plan To Create The Airbus Of Trains
AQ
07:34aGermany presses for changes in EU competition rules after Siemens/Alstom deal..
RE
07:20aBouygues confident about Alstom prospects despite EU ruling
RE
07:03aALSTOM SA : Alstom regrets European Commission's prohibition decision for the me..
GL
07:02aALSTOM : European Commission prohibits combination of Siemens and Alstom
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 221 M
EBIT 2019 540 M
Net income 2019 693 M
Finance 2019 2 338 M
Yield 2019 1,40%
P/E ratio 2019 12,95
P/E ratio 2020 18,09
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 8 086 M
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 40,9 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Best Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM2.61%9 211
KOMATSU LTD18.00%23 770
PACCAR14.19%22 912
KUBOTA CORP14.26%19 519
CNH INDUSTRIAL12.16%13 733
EPIROC2.33%11 198
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.