Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM (ALO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alstom : Germany says Siemens-Alstom deal to help European rail industry compete

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 03:10pm EST
French High Speed Train (TGV) made by French train maker Alstom stops next to German High Speed Train (ICE) made by Siemens at Munich's railway station

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government views a proposed merger of France's Alstom and Siemens rail business as important for securing the competitiveness of the European rail industry, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.

But he also said it was the European Commission's responsibility to review the antitrust implications of the Franco-German deal.

France on Wednesday said a decision by the commission to block the merger would be a mistake. Antitrust commissioner Margrethe Vestager voiced doubts in December about the impact of the merger on other high-speed trains.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Andrea Shalal)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM 1.51% 35.66 Real-time Quote.-0.40%
SIEMENS -0.11% 97.59 Delayed Quote.0.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALSTOM
03:10pALSTOM : Germany says Siemens-Alstom deal to help European rail industry compete
RE
08:23aALSTOM : France says EU would be wrong to block Siemens-Alstom deal
RE
05:01aALSTOM : to continue maintenance of Renfe's high-speed and suburban trains
AQ
04:10aALSTOM : train makes first run in Dakar
AQ
01/15ALSTOM : to continue maintenance of high-speed and suburban trains for Renfe in ..
PU
01/15EU will be objective, not naive on Alstom-Siemens deal - Moscovici
RE
01/15ALSTOM : President Sall takes delivery of TER, Dakar's new train service
AQ
01/15ALSTOM : President Macky Sall takes delivery of Regional Express Train
AQ
01/15ALSTOM : Gets Renfe Maintenance Contracts Worth EUR125 Million
DJ
01/15ALSTOM SA : Alstom to continue maintenance of high-speed and suburban trains for..
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 246 M
EBIT 2019 554 M
Net income 2019 692 M
Finance 2019 2 339 M
Yield 2019 1,48%
P/E ratio 2019 12,37
P/E ratio 2020 17,15
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capitalization 7 680 M
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 42,8 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Best Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM-0.40%8 756
KOMATSU LTD18.42%23 252
PACCAR4.95%20 956
KUBOTA CORP8.68%18 447
CNH INDUSTRIAL8.74%13 111
KION GROUP-2.21%6 129
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.