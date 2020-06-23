Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alstom : Italy arrests Siemens, Alstom executives over Milan subway deals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 06:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Alstom is seen at the Alstom's plant in Semeac near Tarbes

Italian tax police arrested 13 people, including executives of the Italian units of Germany's Siemens and France's Alstom, in an investigation into alleged bribery relating to Milan subway contracts, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Among those arrested were officials at ATM, the Milan municipal transport company, and executives at Italian IT service provider Engineering Informatica and three other contracting companies, Milan prosecutors said in a statement.

"We've just been informed of the facts. An investigation is currently under way and we are cooperating with the authorities," an Alstom spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

A spokeswoman for Engineering Informatica said they had been notified of the investigation on Tuesday. "We are looking into the circumstances of this investigation and do not have any further update at this time," she added.

Siemens and other firms did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The prosecutors said the companies themselves were also under investigation, according to an Italian law that holds companies liable for crimes by their managers.

They said those arrested were suspected of bribery, disrupting an auction, embezzlement, misuse of office and forgery in public acts.

The suspected bribes amounted to 125,000 euros paid or promised from October 2018 to July 2019 in relation to eight contract tenders worth 150 million euros.

Tax police were searching homes and offices in 15 cities in connection with the investigation, the statement said.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi; Editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM 0.82% 42.78 Real-time Quote.0.47%
SIEMENS AG 2.12% 104.76 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALSTOM
06:44aALSTOM : Italy arrests Siemens, Alstom executives over Milan subway deals
RE
06/18Bombardier CEO says has held advanced talks with Alstom over remedies for rai..
RE
06/18Bombardier CEO says has held advanced talks with Alstom over remedies for rai..
RE
06/18ALSTOM : RATP Dev, ComfortDelGro Transit, and Alstom sign a partnership agreemen..
PU
06/18ALSTOM : implements support service to the Operational Control Center on lines 1..
AQ
06/17ALSTOM : Xavier Champaud named as new Managing Director of Nomad Digital
AQ
06/15ALSTOM SA : Availability of preparatory documents for the Combined Shareholders'..
AQ
06/15ALSTOM : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
06/12EU regulators to decide on Alstom, Bombardier deal by July 16
RE
06/08ALSTOM : signs agreement with Snam for hydrogen train development in Italy
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 835 M 8 850 M 8 850 M
Net income 2021 374 M 423 M 423 M
Net cash 2021 779 M 880 M 880 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,0x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 9 625 M 10 835 M 10 872 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 38 879
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 44,78 €
Last Close Price 42,43 €
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM0.47%10 835
PACCAR, INC.-5.54%25 833
KOMATSU LTD.-16.65%19 465
KUBOTA CORPORATION-7.39%18 219
KNORR-BREMSE AG1.92%16 784
EPIROC AB2.75%14 986
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group