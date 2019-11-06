Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/06 03:59:59 pm
38.61 EUR   +0.89%
08:42pALSTOM : Jury to Weigh Reach of U.S. Bribery Law -- Update
DJ
07:48pALSTOM : Jury to Weigh Reach of U.S. Bribery Law
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alstom : Jury to Weigh Reach of U.S. Bribery Law -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 08:42pm EST

By Dylan Tokar

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- A jury is expected to deliberate Thursday in a long-running case that is testing the reach of the U.S.'s foreign bribery law.

Closing arguments were delivered Wednesday in the trial of Lawrence Hoskins, a former Alstom SA senior vice president. The U.S. government's case against Mr. Hoskins hinges in part on whether he qualifies as an "agent" under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which prohibits bribes to foreign government officials.

To make that determination, the jury will consider whether Mr. Hoskins, who was charged in 2013 with helping organize a scheme to bribe Indonesian officials for a $118 million power contract, had sufficient ties to a former Alstom subsidiary based in Windsor, Conn.

"The question of agency is absolutely critical to this case," Christopher Morvillo, a lawyer for Mr. Hoskins said Wednesday. Mr. Hoskins couldn't be found guilty of any FCPA-related charges unless jurors first concluded beyond a reasonable doubt that the former executive was an agent of the U.S. subsidiary, he said.

The statute, enacted in 1977, applies to companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges and private companies organized under U.S. laws, their shareholders, directors, employees and agents, as well as other individuals who violate the statute while in U.S. territory.

Prosecutors allege that Mr. Hoskins acted as an agent of Alstom Power Inc., the former Alstom subsidiary, which served as headquarters of Alstom's world-wide boiler business.

He did so by supporting API's bid to secure the Indonesia power contract -- known as the Tarahan Project -- including by helping to hire two consultants who paid bribes to a member of Indonesia's parliament and executives at the country's state-owned electricity company, they said.

"The defendant very clearly was working on behalf of API," one of the prosecutors, Daniel Kahn, said. "What you are concerned about are the services he was providing on the Tarahan Project."

Lawyers for Mr. Hoskins, a British national who worked in suburban Paris and didn't visit the U.S. during his three years at Alstom, have disputed the government's characterization of his relationship with the U.S. subsidiary.

API didn't have enough control over Mr. Hoskins's activities to meet the common legal definition of an agent, they have said.

"A supporter is not always a person who is under the control of the person being supported," Mr. Morvillo said Wednesday. "It only means that Mr. Hoskins's job was to provide assistance where he could. It does not create an agency relationship."

Mr. Morvillo also argued that the government had failed to prove that Mr. Hoskins, who didn't testify during the trial, had sufficient knowledge of the bribery scheme. Emails by Mr. Hoskins shown to jurors were consistent with an understanding that the consultants were being hired merely to provide local lobbying services, he said.

"In other words, you will find a man doing his job," Mr. Morvillo said.

The case is before the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut. Mr. Hoskins is also facing money-laundering and conspiracy charges.

The case against Mr. Hoskins already has yielded a ruling that placed more defined limits on who the government can charge with conspiring to violate the statute. The trial, which began Oct. 28, was delayed in part because of a lengthy appeal by the Justice Department of that ruling.

A U.S. government investigation of Alstom ended when the company resolved its own FCPA violations. Alstom sold its power business to General Electric Co. in 2015, after agreeing to pay $772 million to resolve the FCPA probe.

Write to Dylan Tokar at dylan.tokar@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALSTOM
08:42pALSTOM : Jury to Weigh Reach of U.S. Bribery Law -- Update
DJ
07:48pALSTOM : Jury to Weigh Reach of U.S. Bribery Law
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:30aALSTOM : 1st Half Profit Drops, Sales Rise
DJ
01:45aALSTOM : first half 2019/20 results
PU
01:43aALSTOM SA : Availability of the half-year financial report as at 30 September 20..
GL
01:31aALSTOM SA : Alstom first half 2019/20 results
GL
11/05ALSTOM : unveils life-sized mock-up of Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) Rolling S..
PU
11/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Renault, PSA, Facebook, Apple
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 371 M
EBIT 2020 626 M
Net income 2020 430 M
Finance 2020 1 053 M
Yield 2020 1,58%
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,90x
EV / Sales2021 0,83x
Capitalization 8 618 M
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 41,58  €
Last Close Price 38,42  €
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Best Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM8.93%9 502
PACCAR, INC.38.78%27 556
KOMATSU LTD.16.29%22 767
KUBOTA CORPORATION17.12%19 598
KNORR-BREMSE18.82%16 670
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV25.52%15 602
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group