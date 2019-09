By Pietro Lombardi



Alstom SA (ALO.FR)has won a roughly 50 million euros ($55 million) contract to work on the Paris-Lyon high-speed rail line, as part of a consortium with Setec Ferroviaire,

The company will handle design, supply, installation and maintenance of its digital signaling technology on the high-speed line, it said Wednesday.

