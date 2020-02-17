Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/17 04:39:13 am
49.925 EUR   +2.73%
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:13aAlstom Reaches Preliminary Deal to Buy Bombardier Train Unit -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:50aAlstom confirms talks underway to buy Bombardier Transportation
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alstom Reaches Preliminary Deal to Buy Bombardier Train Unit -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 03:13am EST

By Jacquie McNish and Ben Dummett

French train giant Alstom SA has reached a preliminary deal to acquire Bombardier Inc.'s train business for more that $7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest effort by Alstom to gain scale amid the prospect of increased competition from China's state-owned CRRC, the world's largest rail supplier.

The deal is also the latest move by Canada's Bombardier to dramatically shrink its business after production problems and order delays in its core train unit and rising costs in some of its aviation units threatened its ability to pay more than $1.5 billion debt coming due next year.

If terms are completed, the deal could be announced as early as Monday, according to these people.

Alstom said early Monday that no final deal has been reached and talks were continuing.

Paris-based Alstom is expected to acquire the business from Montreal-based Bombardier using mostly cash and some stock, according to these people.

Quebec pension giant Caisse de dépôt et placement, which owns a 32.5% stake in Bombardier's train unit, has agreed to sell its stake to Alstom and acquire a minority stake in the combined train company, according to people familiar with the matter.

In 2017, Alstom unsuccessfully tried to merge with the train-making business of German industrial giant Siemens AG. But the European Commission, the European Union's antitrust authority, blocked that proposed tie-up in 2019, arguing that it would lead to higher prices for signaling systems and the next generation of very high-speed trains in the bloc.

The Alstom-Bombardier deal would also likely face intense scrutiny from the EU among other antitrust regulators. Bombardier's train business has a big presence in Europe with headquarters in Germany. Siemens could have reason to oppose the deal following Bombardier's opposition to the German company's previous deal with Alstom.

The planned sale would more than halve Bombardier's current debt of $9 billion and reduce the once-sprawling global transportation manufacturer to a business jet manufacturer of such brands as the Challenger, Learjet and Global aircraft.

In the past year it has agreed to sell a variety of divisions including its commercial airline, turboprop and aerostructure units.

Several weeks ago it initiated talks to sell its business jet division to Textron Inc. because of concerns that negotiations to sell the train division to Alstom were bogged down. The talks with Textron are expected to be terminated once the agreement with Alstom is completed, the people familiar with the matter said.

Write to Jacquie McNish at Jacquie.McNish@wsj.com and Ben Dummett at ben.dummett@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM 1.60% 49.62 Real-time Quote.15.08%
BOMBARDIER INC. -1.20% 1.65 Delayed Quote.-14.51%
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED 2.72% 6.43 End-of-day quote.-12.32%
SIEMENS AG -0.02% 107.28 Delayed Quote.-8.48%
TEXTRON 0.17% 48.08 Delayed Quote.7.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALSTOM
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:13aAlstom Reaches Preliminary Deal to Buy Bombardier Train Unit -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:50aAlstom confirms talks underway to buy Bombardier Transportation
RE
02:32aALSTOM SA : Statement
GL
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/16Alstom nears deal to buy Bombardier's train unit - source
RE
02/16ALSTOM : reaches preliminary deal to buy Bombardier train unit, report says
AQ
02/16Alstom nears deal to buy Bombardier's train unit
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 331 M
EBIT 2020 618 M
Net income 2020 436 M
Finance 2020 933 M
Yield 2020 1,28%
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,10x
Capitalization 10 901 M
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 46,05  €
Last Close Price 48,60  €
Spread / Highest target 9,05%
Spread / Average Target -5,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM15.08%11 820
PACCAR, INC.-5.51%25 882
KOMATSU LTD.-10.07%20 100
KUBOTA CORPORATION0.15%19 075
KNORR-BREMSE8.91%17 275
EPIROC AB4.29%14 693
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group