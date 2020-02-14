Log in
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

Nota Bene Episode 34: What The European Union Competition Law Reform Proposals May Mean To The Multinational Order

02/14/2020 | 03:09am EST

Given the European Union's recent blocking of the merger proposal between Siemens and Alstom, we're exploring how the German and French companies' deal would have challenged European Union competition laws.

Joining host Michael Cohen for this conversation is Robert Klotz. Robert is a partner in the Antitrust & Competition Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's Brussels office. He concentrates on all aspects of EU and German competition and regulatory law and represents clients before the European Commission and national authorities, with a particular focus on network industries, such as energy, telecommunications, post and transport.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play or Stitcherto receive every new episode as soon as they're published!

What We Discuss in This Episode:

Are competition laws most effective when applied within the boundaries of a country?

How did the European Union's blocking of the Siemens and Alstom proposed merger affect various businesses in the EU?

What was the strongest argument in favor of the merger?

What is the substance of the reform proposals brought about by France and Germany?

Is it important to explore the intent behind a country's competition laws?

Does an argument for a global market undermine an individual country's competition laws?

Should there be an automatic acknowledgment of global markets in every competition law assessment?

What were some of the Commission's conclusions while reviewing the merger proposal?

What can other nations learn from one specific public interest provision in Germany's competition laws?

Will China's refusal to allow outside companies to compete within its borders put pressure on other countries like those in Europe and the US?

Resources Mentioned:

Robert's article, "No time for losers, 'cause we are the Champions!"

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 331 M
EBIT 2020 618 M
Net income 2020 436 M
Finance 2020 933 M
Yield 2020 1,28%
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,10x
Capitalization 10 901 M
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 46,05  €
Last Close Price 48,60  €
Spread / Highest target 9,05%
Spread / Average Target -5,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM15.08%11 820
PACCAR, INC.-5.51%25 882
KOMATSU LTD.-10.07%20 100
KUBOTA CORPORATION0.15%19 075
KNORR-BREMSE8.91%17 275
EPIROC AB4.02%14 693
