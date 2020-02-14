self

Given the European Union's recent blocking of the merger proposal between Siemens and Alstom , we're exploring how the German and French companies' deal would have challenged European Union competition laws.

Joining host Michael Cohen for this conversation is Robert Klotz . Robert is a partner in the Antitrust & Competition Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's Brussels office. He concentrates on all aspects of EU and German competition and regulatory law and represents clients before the European Commission and national authorities, with a particular focus on network industries, such as energy, telecommunications, post and transport.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play or Stitcherto receive every new episode as soon as they're published!

What We Discuss in This Episode:

Are competition laws most effective when applied within the boundaries of a country?

How did the European Union's blocking of the Siemens and Alstom proposed merger affect various businesses in the EU?

What was the strongest argument in favor of the merger?

What is the substance of the reform proposals brought about by France and Germany ?

Is it important to explore the intent behind a country's competition laws?

Does an argument for a global market undermine an individual country's competition laws?

Should there be an automatic acknowledgment of global markets in every competition law assessment?

What were some of the Commission's conclusions while reviewing the merger proposal?

What can other nations learn from one specific public interest provision in Germany's competition laws?

Will China's refusal to allow outside companies to compete within its borders put pressure on other countries like those in Europe and the US?

Resources Mentioned:

Robert's article, "No time for losers, 'cause we are the Champions!"

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Mr Michael P.A. Cohen

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

333 Hope Street , 48th Floor

Los Angeles

California

90071

UNITED STATES

Fax: 2136201398

E-mail: mbennett@sheppardmullin.com

URL: www.sheppardmullin.com

