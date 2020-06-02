Log in
Alstom Sa: 2019/20 Universal Registration Document available

06/02/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

 

                                                                                                   2019/20 Universal Registration Document available

2 June 2020 – Alstom's 2019/20 Universal Registration Document, which includes notably the Annual Financial Report, was filed with the "Autorité des marchés financiers" (AMF) on 2 June 2020.
This document is available to the public free of charge in accordance with applicable regulation and may be viewed on Alstom's website (https://www.alstom.com/finance), as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).
The following information is included in the 2019/20 Universal Registration Document:

  • the Annual Financial Report, including notably the consolidated financial statements, the statutory accounts, the related Statutory Auditors' reports and the management report,
  • the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance,
  • the Statutory Auditors' special report on related-party agreements and commitments, and
  • the presentation of the share purchase programme.
  About Alstom    
Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.2 billion and booked orders of €9.9 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 38,900 people.  
 
  Contacts Press:
Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

Coralie COLLET – Tel.: + 33 (1) 57 06 18 81
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com


 

Investor relations:
Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58
julie.morel@alstomgroup.com


 

Claire LEPELLETIER - Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06
claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com


  		 

