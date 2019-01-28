Alstom : Siemens confirm new concessions on merger to satisfy antitrust demands

"There is, however, still no certainty that the content of this package will be sufficient to alleviate the concerns of the Commission," Alstom said in its statement.

European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told Reuters on Sunday her staff were reviewing last-minute changes filed by the two companies on Friday.

People familiar with the matter said last week that the EU competition watchdog would block the deal, with a decision likely on Feb. 6 ahead of the Feb. 18 deadline.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Sarah White)