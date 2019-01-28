Log in
ALSTOM (ALO)

ALSTOM (ALO)
01/28 02:47:31 am
37.605 EUR   +3.40%
02:22aSIEMENS : and Alstom Tweak Remedy Proposals for Rail Merger
DJ
02:16aALSTOM : Siemens confirm new concessions on merger to satisfy antitrust demands
RE
01:46aALSTOM SA : Siemens Alstom update
AQ
Alstom : Siemens confirm new concessions on merger to satisfy antitrust demands

01/28/2019 | 02:16am EST
FILE PHOTO - The Siemens logo is seen on a building in Siemensstadt in Berlin

PARIS (Reuters) - Alstom and Siemens have made new concessions to try and satisfy antitrust demands and get the green light for a planned merger of their rail activities, Alstom confirmed on Monday.

"There is, however, still no certainty that the content of this package will be sufficient to alleviate the concerns of the Commission," Alstom said in its statement.

European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told Reuters on Sunday her staff were reviewing last-minute changes filed by the two companies on Friday.

People familiar with the matter said last week that the EU competition watchdog would block the deal, with a decision likely on Feb. 6 ahead of the Feb. 18 deadline.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Sarah White)
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 219 M
EBIT 2019 540 M
Net income 2019 693 M
Finance 2019 2 338 M
Yield 2019 1,40%
P/E ratio 2019 13,01
P/E ratio 2020 18,20
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 8 126 M
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Best Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM3.12%9 268
KOMATSU LTD24.99%25 225
PACCAR9.71%21 906
KUBOTA CORP12.06%19 178
CNH INDUSTRIAL14.91%13 910
KION GROUP15.32%6 950
