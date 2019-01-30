Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM (ALO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alstom : Siemens 'unlikely' to make second attempt to get EU approval for Alstom merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 05:28am EST

MUNICH (Reuters) - Siemens is "unlikely" to make a renewed attempt to win European Union approval for its planned merger of rail businesses with Alstom's should the current attempt fail, Siemens managing board member Roland Busch said on Wednesday.

When asked by Reuters if Siemens would make a second approach once a new EU commission was in place after the European elections in May, Busch said: "That is unlikely."

This was because a new commission would be bound by the same laws as the predecessor, and changing these laws would take years, Busch said.

(Reporting by Joern Poltz; writing by John Revill; editing by Thomas Seythal)

Stocks treated in this article : Alstom, Siemens
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM -0.62% 35.52 Real-time Quote.1.39%
SIEMENS -1.47% 99.09 Delayed Quote.3.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALSTOM
05:29aALSTOM : Siemens makes last ditch appeal for EU to approve rail merger
RE
05:28aALSTOM : Siemens 'unlikely' to make second attempt to get EU approval for Alstom..
RE
04:39aALSTOM : Siemens CEO calls on Europe to approve Alstom rail merger
RE
04:39aALSTOM : Siemens makes last ditch appeal for EU to approve rail merger
RE
02:37aSIEMENS : Train Unit Has Other Options if Rail Merger Blocked -CEO
DJ
01/28EUROPE : Big losses for European stocks as Caterpillar, China disappoint
RE
01/28Alstom, Siemens merger concessions may not save rail deal
RE
01/28SIEMENS : Alstom make new EU concessions to save merger
AQ
01/28GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Tesco, Kering, Vale
01/28ALSTOM : EU has no leeway if Alstom/Siemens concessions don't completely remedy ..
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 221 M
EBIT 2019 540 M
Net income 2019 693 M
Finance 2019 2 338 M
Yield 2019 1,42%
P/E ratio 2019 12,80
P/E ratio 2020 17,88
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 7 990 M
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 40,9 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Best Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM1.39%9 146
KOMATSU LTD19.21%25 271
PACCAR7.28%21 420
KUBOTA CORP10.65%19 323
CNH INDUSTRIAL10.58%13 512
KION GROUP15.63%6 929
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.