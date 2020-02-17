Alstom : Statement

Financials (EUR) Sales 2020 8 331 M EBIT 2020 618 M Net income 2020 436 M Finance 2020 933 M Yield 2020 1,28% P/E ratio 2020 24,8x P/E ratio 2021 21,5x EV / Sales2020 1,20x EV / Sales2021 1,10x Capitalization 10 901 M Chart ALSTOM Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ALSTOM Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Average target price 46,05 € Last Close Price 48,60 € Spread / Highest target 9,05% Spread / Average Target -5,25% Spread / Lowest Target -23,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ALSTOM 15.08% 11 820 PACCAR, INC. -5.51% 25 882 KOMATSU LTD. -10.07% 20 100 KUBOTA CORPORATION 0.15% 19 075 KNORR-BREMSE 8.91% 17 275 EPIROC AB 4.29% 14 693