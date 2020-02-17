Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/17 06:10:16 am
50.24 EUR   +3.37%
05:57aALSTOM : Statement
PU
05:47aALSTOM : French TGV maker Alstom in talks to buy Bombardier rail unit
AQ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alstom : Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 05:57am EST
Download as PDF
Press contacts - Corporate

Samuel Miller

Send an email

Tel: + 33 1 57 06 67 74

Coralie Collet

Send an email

Tel: +33 (1) 57 06 18 81

Investor relations

Julie Morel

Send an email

Tel: +33 6 67 61 88 58

Claire Lepelletier

Send an email

Tel: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 10:56:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALSTOM
05:57aALSTOM : Statement
PU
05:47aALSTOM : French TGV maker Alstom in talks to buy Bombardier rail unit
AQ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:13aAlstom Reaches Preliminary Deal to Buy Bombardier Train Unit -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:50aAlstom confirms talks underway to buy Bombardier Transportation
RE
02:32aALSTOM SA : Statement
GL
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 331 M
EBIT 2020 618 M
Net income 2020 436 M
Finance 2020 933 M
Yield 2020 1,28%
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,10x
Capitalization 10 901 M
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 46,05  €
Last Close Price 48,60  €
Spread / Highest target 9,05%
Spread / Average Target -5,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM15.08%11 820
PACCAR, INC.-5.51%25 882
KOMATSU LTD.-10.07%20 100
KUBOTA CORPORATION0.15%19 075
KNORR-BREMSE8.91%17 275
EPIROC AB4.29%14 693
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group