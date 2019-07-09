Alstom : Trains Ajman University Students on Railway Systems

Dubai, July 8 , 2019 - Alstom has recently trained Ajman University (AU) students. This training follows the agreement which was signed by the University and Alstom in February 2019 to raise students' awareness about railway industry.

15students from Ajman University have gone through an intensive two-week railway training with Alstom. The students were introduced to railway transportation systems, operations, maintenance, safety awareness, maintenance management, and quality management.

'It's exciting to engage with such bright local talents. We see the importance of encouraging, nurturing and developing talents, who will be leading the UAE's railway industry in the future,' says Thi-Mai Tran, Managing Director of Alstom GCC.

'Ajman University spares no effort to develop students' awareness in all walks of life, particularly about timely issues as is the case with railway industry.Such proactive and farsighted style of hands-on approach to education and training is in line with the directives ofHis Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman and Chairman of AU Board of Trustees. AU has inked tens of partnership agreements to help students master all the life and hands-on skills they need pre and post-graduation',says AU Chancellor Dr. Karim Seghir.

This training, which includes theoretical education, group exercises, site visits, videos and exams, will lead to several internships at Alstom Dubai, co-supervised by AU professors and Alstom experts.