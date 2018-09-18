Alstom Wins Contract Worth More Than EUR730 Million for Riyadh Metro

By Alberto Delclaux



France's Alstom said Tuesday that it has won a maintenance contract worth more than 730 million euros ($851.3 million) for the Riyadh metro, as part of a consortium.

Alstom said it will focus on the maintenance of the transit system in lines 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the metro, as well that of fixed installations. Alstom had previously been chosen to supply the trains for lines 4, 5 and 6.

The total value of the 12-year contract for the consortium, which includes Ansaldo STS and Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, is about EUR2.5 billion, the company said.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at alberto.delclaux@dowjones.com