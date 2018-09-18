Log in
Alstom Wins Contract Worth More Than EUR730 Million for Riyadh Metro

09/18/2018

By Alberto Delclaux

France's Alstom said Tuesday that it has won a maintenance contract worth more than 730 million euros ($851.3 million) for the Riyadh metro, as part of a consortium.

Alstom said it will focus on the maintenance of the transit system in lines 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the metro, as well that of fixed installations. Alstom had previously been chosen to supply the trains for lines 4, 5 and 6.

The total value of the 12-year contract for the consortium, which includes Ansaldo STS and Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, is about EUR2.5 billion, the company said.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at alberto.delclaux@dowjones.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 147 M
EBIT 2019 544 M
Net income 2019 427 M
Finance 2019 1 418 M
Yield 2019 1,14%
P/E ratio 2019 21,21
P/E ratio 2020 21,41
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Capitalization 8 885 M
