Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM (ALO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alstom : commissions the 500th Vectron locomotive equipped with ETCS Level 2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 06:29am EST

14 January 2019 - Alstom successfully equipped and commissioned the 500th Vectron locomotive from train manufacturer Siemens Mobility with ATLAS 200, its ETCS level 2 solution at the end of last year. The project is in progress since 2008. It entails the design, supply, homologation, testing and commissioning of the onboard equipment. So far, Alstom has installed ETCS on Vectron locomotives for 37 different operators across Europe.

'We are very pleased to have reached our 10-year anniversary in this very successful project. The project team and all the contributors can be proud to say that most Vectron locomotives in Europe are equipped with ETCS from Alstom. This is the biggest ever cross border fleet running in 13 European countries ', says Xavier Champaud, Managing Director of Alstom's site in Charleroi (Belgium).

ETCS is a vital part of the European standard for an interoperable and safer railway system in Europe. It enforces compliance by the train with speed restrictions and signalling status. ETCS Level 2 optimises line capacity in complete safety by anticipating and adapting the speed of the trains through continuous train control and supervision via a radio-based signalling system.

Alstom offers a proven package of 100% interoperable equipment, backed up by over ten years and 250 million of km of ETCS commercial operation and expertise in the field. With projects in 29 countries, the company boast expertise in track/train and train/track interoperability, as well as being a leader in ETCS onboard systems.

Alstom is a global railway player working with international expertise: four Alstom sites in four different countries have executed this project jointly: Charleroi (Belgium) for the system-design and the equipment; Berlin (Germany) for the commissioning and warranty, as well as Villeurbanne (France) and Bologna (Italy) for components.

European Train Control System

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 11:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALSTOM
06:29aALSTOM : commissions the 500th Vectron locomotive equipped with ETCS Level 2
PU
04:46aSIEMENS : German Federal Cartel Office Has 'Doubts' About Siemens-Alstom Rail Me..
DJ
01:12aALSTOM : EU watchdog receives complaint on Siemens and Alstom merger
AQ
01/13German antitrust body opposes Siemens-Alstom merger - report
RE
01/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Hitachi, Nomura, Morgan Stanley, Macy's
01/10ALSTOM : Siemens, Alstom making new offers to win EU approval for rail plan - so..
RE
01/10ALSTOM : Final Coradia Nordic regional trains successfully delivered to Skånetra..
AQ
01/10ALSTOM : Breeze UK hydrogen multiple-unit proposal unveiled
AQ
01/10ALSTOM : New hydrogen Breeze trains unveiled by Alstom and Eversholt
AQ
01/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Fiat Chrysler, Nissan, Verizon
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 246 M
EBIT 2019 554 M
Net income 2019 692 M
Finance 2019 2 339 M
Yield 2019 1,45%
P/E ratio 2019 12,67
P/E ratio 2020 17,55
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Capitalization 7 859 M
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 42,8 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Best Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM-0.20%9 000
KOMATSU LTD14.09%22 984
PACCAR4.03%20 487
KUBOTA CORP6.74%18 332
CNH INDUSTRIAL7.93%13 049
KION GROUP0.86%6 346
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.