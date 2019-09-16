Log in
Alstom

Alstom : included in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for ninth consecutive year

09/16/2019 | 06:22pm EDT

16 September 2019 - Alstom has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), World and Europe for the ninth consecutive year, attesting to its leading position in sustainable business practices. The Company reached an overall score of 79 out of 100 in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Alstom has improved its ranking amongst the 4,500 companies invited to participate to the assessment, now being part of the top 4% assessed companies in its industry (vs. top 5% in 2018). This year Alstom demonstrated improvement on risk and crisis management as well as on environmental reporting thanks to an extended coverage worldwide.

'We are proud to be included once again in the DJSI World and Europe Indices. This demonstrates our permanent commitment and efforts year on year to maintain our leadership in sustainability practices and sustainable mobility,' said Cécile Texier, VP Sustainability & CSR at Alstom.

The DJSI World is celebrating a two-decade milestone this year. Since its pioneering launch in 1999, the DJSI World has achieved iconic status as the global standard for measuring and advancing corporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. It was the first global index to track the largest and leading sustainability-driven publicly listed companies. The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) results, derived from analysis of financially material ESG factors, alongside S&P DJI's robust index methodology, form the basis of the construction and maintenance of the entire DJSI series. The CSA follows a strict rules-based methodology. After applying a range of financially relevant and industry specific ESG criteria, a Total Sustainability Score is assigned to each company. Based on this Total Sustainability Score, those companies that rank within the top 10% of their industries are included in the DJSI World, following a best-in-class approach.

Alstom's Sustainability performance is regularly assessed by numerous ratings agencies to aid in benchmarking with best practices, measure progress and identify areas of improvement.

More information:

DJSI: http://www.sustainability-indices.com

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 22:21:03 UTC
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Best Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Independent Non-Executive Director
