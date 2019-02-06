Log in
Alstom rallies as investors hope for new deal after Siemens veto

02/06/2019 | 09:24am EST
The logo of Alstom is seen on the company's TGV high-speed train factory in Belfort

LONDON (Reuters) - Alstom shares rallied on Wednesday after Brussels rejected the French rail manufacturer's plan to merge with Siemens' rail division to create a powerful European rail business.

The European Commission blocked the deal due to concerns about the merged companies' large share of the European railway market even after they had offered concessions.

The decision was widely expected, and investors were relieved that the decision removed some uncertainty about the deal, which has been in the works since September 2017 and has been a big distraction for the company and investors.

Berenberg Bank said the failed deal could now put a deal with Alstom's Canadian rival Bombardier in play.

At 1358 GMT, the stock in Paris was up 4 percent after hitting its highest since Dec. 18, while Siemens shares in Frankfurt were down 0.7 percent.

Following the news, Berenberg analysts upgraded Alstom to a 'buy' rating and set a new price target of 42 euros ($47.9), noting that Alstom may now seek an alternative deal with Bombardier's transportation division.

"In our view, the market has been solely focused on the potential merger with Siemens Mobility (....) and is mispricing the fact that Alstom's earnings could double by 2025," said Berenberg analysts in a note.

A tie-up with Bombardier's transportation business - its largest unit by revenue - could be an "interesting alternative that Alstom should explore", the bank said, estimating it could boost Alstom's share price to 45 euro.

It would likely have a higher chance of anti-trust approval than the Siemens deal because of the lower European market share in high-speed rail and signalling, which was a major obstacle with Brussels, it said.

Otherwise, analysts were also positive on Alstom's prospects going it alone.

Berenberg expects organic sales to grow at twice the pace of the sector, supported by improving profitability and cash flow.

Analysts were also eyeing the potential for Alstom to return some cash to shareholders. It has about 2.5 billion euros (2.20 billion pounds) from its deal to exit its energy business last year.

"A quick decision on cash return would be well received," said Citi analysts.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason, Thyagaraju Adinarayan, Helen Reid and Julien Ponthus, Editing by Helen Reid)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM 4.34% 37.79 Real-time Quote.2.61%
BOMBARDIER, INC. 1.05% 1.93 Delayed Quote.-5.91%
SIEMENS -0.64% 95.68 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 221 M
EBIT 2019 540 M
Net income 2019 693 M
Finance 2019 2 338 M
Yield 2019 1,40%
P/E ratio 2019 12,95
P/E ratio 2020 18,09
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 8 086 M
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 40,9 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Best Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM2.61%9 211
KOMATSU LTD18.00%23 770
PACCAR14.19%22 912
KUBOTA CORP14.26%19 519
CNH INDUSTRIAL12.16%13 733
EPIROC2.33%11 198
