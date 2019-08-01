Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alstom : selected to provide the trains of the future CDG Express line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 06:30pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

A contract worth around 160 million euros in France

Alstom selected to provide the trains of the future CDG Express line

1 August 2019 - Alstom will supply 13 trains to the Hello Paris consortium in charge of operating the CDG Express1. These new trains, which stem from the Coradia Polyvalent range, will be unique to the CDG Express line, particularly in terms of interior fittings and on-board information, which will ensure an optimal passenger experience.

"Alstom is delighted to support the Hello Paris consortium as part of the CDG Express project. Manufactured in France, this train will be a showcase of French expertise, which millions of passengers will discover when arriving at and departing from Charles-de-Gaulle airport, and it is a source of great pride for all our employees," explains Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, Senior Vice President France at Alstom.

220 Coradia Polyvalent trains are in circulation and 50 million kilometres have been covered. Hello Paris has thus opted for optimal passenger experience as well as proven trains already certified on the French national rail network. The trains will also benefit from the feedback and experience gained from Alstom material operated in Ile-de-France under conditions of high traffic density. This accumulation of experience will ensure the highest levels of availability and reliability as soon as they enter commercial service.

The trains will be entirely designed and manufactured in France. Six of Alstom's 13 sites in France are involved in the project: Reichshoffen for the design and assembly, Ornans for the engines, Le Creusot for the bogies, Tarbes for the traction, Villeurbanne for the on-board computerised systems and Saint-Ouen for the design and safety equipment. In all, this project represents 400 direct jobs at Alstom and 1,200 indirect jobs in the French rail sector.

About Alstom

As a promoter of sustainable mobility, Alstom develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the transport sector. Alstom offers a complete range of solutions (from high-speed trains to metros, tramways and e-buses), passenger solutions, customised services (maintenance, modernisation), infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom is a world leader in integrated transport systems. The company recorded sales of €8.1 billion and booked €12.1 billion of orders in the 2018/19 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 36,300 people.

www.alstom.com

1 Express train line which will link the centre of Paris with the Charles-de-Gaulle international airport.

Press contacts

Justine Rohée - Tel. + 33 1 57 06 18 81 justine.rohee@alstomgroup.com

Samuel Miller - Tel. + 33 1 57 06 67 74 samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

Investor relations

Julie Morel - Tel. + 33 6 67 61 88 58 julie.morel@alstomgroup.com

Julien Minot - Tel. + 33 1 57 06 64 84

Julien.minot@alstomgroup.com

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 22:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALSTOM
06:30pALSTOM : selected to provide the trains of the future CDG Express line
PU
12:40pALSTOM : Gets EUR160 Million Order from French Consortium
DJ
11:46aALSTOM SA : Alstom selected to provide the trains of the future CDG Express lin..
AQ
11:39aMERITOR : Announces its First European Electrification Supply Project
AQ
07/31ALSTOM : SNCF orders 12 more Euroduplex trains from Alstom
AQ
07/31ALSTOM : Receives Train Order From SNCF Mobilites
DJ
07/31ALSTOM : to supply 12 Avelia Euroduplex trains to SNCF for the TGV Atlantique li..
PU
07/31ALSTOM SA : Alstom to supply 12 Avelia Euroduplex trains to SNCF for the TGV At..
GL
07/31ALSTOM : signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kazakhstan Railways for the d..
AQ
07/31ALSTOM : to supply 10 additional Coradia Polyvalent to the region of Auvergne-Rh..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 389 M
EBIT 2020 626 M
Net income 2020 435 M
Finance 2020 1 098 M
Yield 2020 1,54%
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
EV / Sales2021 0,84x
Capitalization 8 764 M
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 42,61  €
Last Close Price 39,07  €
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Best Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM10.69%9 746
PACCAR24.20%24 289
KOMATSU LTD6.66%21 268
KUBOTA CORP13.37%19 136
KNORR-BREMSE16.64%16 452
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV16.21%13 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group