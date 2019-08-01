PRESS RELEASE

A contract worth around 160 million euros in France

Alstom selected to provide the trains of the future CDG Express line

1 August 2019 - Alstom will supply 13 trains to the Hello Paris consortium in charge of operating the CDG Express1. These new trains, which stem from the Coradia Polyvalent range, will be unique to the CDG Express line, particularly in terms of interior fittings and on-board information, which will ensure an optimal passenger experience.

"Alstom is delighted to support the Hello Paris consortium as part of the CDG Express project. Manufactured in France, this train will be a showcase of French expertise, which millions of passengers will discover when arriving at and departing from Charles-de-Gaulle airport, and it is a source of great pride for all our employees," explains Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, Senior Vice President France at Alstom.

220 Coradia Polyvalent trains are in circulation and 50 million kilometres have been covered. Hello Paris has thus opted for optimal passenger experience as well as proven trains already certified on the French national rail network. The trains will also benefit from the feedback and experience gained from Alstom material operated in Ile-de-France under conditions of high traffic density. This accumulation of experience will ensure the highest levels of availability and reliability as soon as they enter commercial service.

The trains will be entirely designed and manufactured in France. Six of Alstom's 13 sites in France are involved in the project: Reichshoffen for the design and assembly, Ornans for the engines, Le Creusot for the bogies, Tarbes for the traction, Villeurbanne for the on-board computerised systems and Saint-Ouen for the design and safety equipment. In all, this project represents 400 direct jobs at Alstom and 1,200 indirect jobs in the French rail sector.

1 Express train line which will link the centre of Paris with the Charles-de-Gaulle international airport.

