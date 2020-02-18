Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/18 03:27:51 am
48.66 EUR   -3.26%
03:16aAlstom shares fall after Alstom's $6.7 billion Bombardier rail deal
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Alstom shares fall after Alstom's $6.7 billion Bombardier rail deal

02/18/2020 | 03:16am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Bombardier advertising board is pictured in front of a SBB CFF Swiss railway train at the station in Bern

Alstom shares fell on Tuesday after Alstom agreed to buy the rail division of Canada's Bombardier for up to 6.2 billion euros (5.15 billion pounds), in a deal which could still face tough scrutiny from regulators and unions.

Alstom shares were down 2% in early session trading.

"We believe shares will now remain range bound amid the capital increase and uncertainty during a lengthy anti-trust process," wrote analysts at JP Morgan, which cut its rating on Alstom to "neutral" from "overweight".

The agreement between Alstom and Bombardier would unite companies with an estimated $17 billion in combined revenue.

A combination with Bombardier would give Alstom a share of between 40% and 60% of the European regional train market, according to estimates cited by union sources in France, well above Siemens at 10% to 20%.

But some analysts have said there could be less opposition to a deal this time as Alstom and Bombardier have a lower combined European market share in high-speed rail and signalling.

French trade unions issued a statement late on Monday to warn that the deal between Alstom and Bombardier must not result in major job losses in France.

Alstom boss Poupart-Lafarge himself said on Monday the acquisition would not affect jobs and that he was confident in achieving antitrust approval.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
