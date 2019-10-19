Alstom : tram enters service in Avignon

19 October 2019- Alstom has commissioned its first new-generation Citadis X05 tram in its short version, on the first tramway line of Grand Avignon. The inauguration took place in the presence of Elisabeth Borne, Minister of the Ecological and Solidarity Transition, Renaud Muselier, President of Région Sud, Maurice Chabert, President of the Vaucluse Department, Patrick Vacaris, President of Grand Avignon, Cécile Helle, Mayor of Avignon, Jean-Marc Roubaud, President of Técélys and Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, President of Alstom France.

'Alstom and its teams are proud to be present at the commissioning of this first tramway line in Avignon. Thanks to their reliability, availability and easier maintenance, we are fully confident in the ability of the 14 Citadis trams to address the major travel challenges of the Agglomeration Community of Grand Avignon. I would also like to thank the members of Grand Avignon for having entrusted us with part of the infrastructural work. This new line will become a showcase for the expertise of the French rail sector,' said Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, President of Alstom in France.

24 metres long, equipped with 4 double doors on each side, the Citadis X05 tram for Grand Avignon will be able to carry more than 140 passengers. The full low floor and double doors facilitate accessibility and passenger exchange in stations. Everything has been designed for a pleasant travel experience: large bay windows covering 40% of the tram, LEDs with diffusers for soft, homogenous lighting, a state-of-the-art information system, large seats, air conditioning, and a video protection system.

Citadis X05 has standardised, proven, more accessible components, providing residents of the Avignon area with reliable, readily available material. Citadis X05 is particularly energy efficient and up to 99% recyclable.

Alstom offers a wide range of products and services and has also provided the tracks (studies, supply and assembly), the 750 V electrical substation and 6 km of overhead contact lines (studies, supply, installation and testing) in partnership with TSO.

Seven of Alstom's thirteen sites in France are involved in the design and manufacture of the tram for Grand Avignon: La Rochelle (for the design and assembly of the trams), Ornans (for the engines), Le Creusot (for the bogies), Tarbes (for the traction drive equipment), Valenciennes (for the control system and interior layout), Saint-Ouen (for the design and infrastructure activities) and Villeurbanne (for the on-board electronic systems).