Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/17 01:44:57 pm
50.9 EUR   +4.73%
01:39pAlstom to buy Bombardier rail unit for up to $6.7 billion
RE
01:39pFRENCH GOVERNMENT TO ENSURE ALSTOM-BOMBARDIER DEAL CREATES VALUE : minister
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bombardier agrees $8.2 billion deal to sell rail unit to Alstom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 12:33pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Bombardier's logo is seen on the building of the company's service centre at Biggin Hill

Canada's Bombardier said on Monday it had agreed to sell its rail division to France's Alstom for an enterprise value of $8.2 billion (£6.31 billion), as it focuses purely on business aviation and pays down debt.

PARIS/MONTREAL (Reuters) - Canada's Bombardier said on Monday it had agreed to sell its rail division to France's Alstom for an enterprise value of $8.2 billion (£6.31 billion), as it focuses purely on business aviation and pays down debt.

That price tag includes equity plus debt. The deal will be done majoritarily in cash, with a chunk paid in new Alstom shares, Bombardier and Alstom confirmed in separate statements.

Bombardier said it would be receiving net proceeds of between $4.2 and $4.5 billion, once it accounts for the portion that will go to Canadian pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, a 30% shareholder in the rail unit.

Caisse will become the biggest shareholder in Alstom following the deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2021, Bombardier added.

The memorandum of understanding between Bombardier and Alstom was approved by both companies' boards.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Sarah White and Allison Lampert)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM 3.50% 50.3 Real-time Quote.15.08%
BOMBARDIER INC. -1.20% 1.65 Delayed Quote.-14.51%
BOUYGUES 0.96% 38.99 Real-time Quote.1.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALSTOM
01:39pAlstom to buy Bombardier rail unit for up to $6.7 billion
RE
01:39pFRENCH GOVERNMENT TO ENSURE ALSTOM-B : minister
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:53pEUROPE : China measures, Italian banks lift European shares to record close
RE
12:33pBombardier agrees $8.2 billion deal to sell rail unit to Alstom
RE
12:12pALSTOM SA : Acquisition of Bombardier Transportation: accelerating Alstom's stra..
AQ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:48aTIMELINE : Alstom, Bombardier and Siemens merger attempts
RE
10:03aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Washington will not facilitate the rise of a Chinese pla..
09:54aBOMBARDIER : confirms talks with Alstom over potential sale of train division
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 331 M
EBIT 2020 618 M
Net income 2020 436 M
Finance 2020 933 M
Yield 2020 1,28%
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,10x
Capitalization 10 901 M
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 46,05  €
Last Close Price 48,60  €
Spread / Highest target 9,05%
Spread / Average Target -5,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM15.08%11 820
PACCAR, INC.-5.51%25 882
KOMATSU LTD.-10.07%20 100
KUBOTA CORPORATION0.15%19 075
KNORR-BREMSE8.91%17 275
EPIROC AB4.29%14 693
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group