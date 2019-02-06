Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM (ALO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EU competition chief to give news conference on merger cases at 1045 GMT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 04:16am EST
FILE PHOTO: EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager poses after an interview with Reuters at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference in Brussels concerning two merger cases at around 1045 GMT, the European Commission said on Wednesday, without providing further details.

Vestager is expected to announce the Commission's veto of the planned merger of the rail businesses of Siemens and Alstom, and of a proposed copper deal between Aurubis and Wieland-Werke AG.

The deals are seen as hurting competition, sources told Reuters. Siemens and Alstom had wanted to combine their rail operations to compete more effectively with China's state-owned CRRC Corp Ltd on the global stage.

Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper smelter, was wanting to sell its flat rolled copper products business to Germany's Wieland so it can expand into other metals besides copper.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM -1.63% 35.55 Real-time Quote.2.61%
AURUBIS 0.48% 48.48 Delayed Quote.11.64%
SIEMENS -0.48% 96.01 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALSTOM
04:16aEU competition chief to give news conference on merger cases at 1045 GMT
RE
03:59aALSTOM : France slams EU veto of Alstom-Siemens rail merger
AQ
03:33aALSTOM : French minister says EU rejects Alstom, Siemens merger
AQ
03:29aALSTOM : French finance minister says EU authorities have rejected a merger of t..
AQ
01:59aALSTOM : France and Germany to seek changes to EU rules given Alstom/Siemens vet..
RE
02/05FRANCE TO PROPOSE OVERHAUL OF EU COM : ministry official
AQ
02/05ALSTOM : France to propose overhaul of EU competition rules - ministry official
RE
02/05Alstom's CEO unlikely to appeal if Siemens deal rejected - Le Figaro
RE
02/05GE to pay $57 million for missing French job target - ministry
RE
02/05EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : German State Eyes Battery-Cell Factory, EU to Reject Si..
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 221 M
EBIT 2019 540 M
Net income 2019 693 M
Finance 2019 2 338 M
Yield 2019 1,40%
P/E ratio 2019 12,95
P/E ratio 2020 18,09
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 8 086 M
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 40,9 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Best Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM2.61%9 211
KOMATSU LTD18.00%24 276
PACCAR14.19%22 801
KUBOTA CORP14.26%19 379
CNH INDUSTRIAL11.06%13 621
KION GROUP15.54%6 846
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.