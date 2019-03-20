Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Germany to create fund to foil foreign takeovers after China moves

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 03:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A robotic arm fills a glass with Bavarian Weiss beer at the booth of German company Kuka at the world's biggest industrial fair,

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany plans to pass legislation by the end of 2019 to create a state-owned fund that can protect key companies from takeovers by Chinese and other foreign firms, government sources said, in a marked shift from its "hands-off" approach to business.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier proposed the fund in February as part of a more defensive industrial strategy and three officials told Reuters the government was now working on draft laws so the fund could be up and running next year.

Two senior government officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the idea was for the state-owned investment fund to work with the private sector when buying company stakes to foil unwelcome takeovers.

One official said the state could buy a stake initially and then sell it on as soon as possible to private investors while the other official said in some cases the fund could work with private investors from the start.

"In the past, Germany was too reluctant to define its national interests. This is changing now," the first government official said.

"We see that we cannot lean back anymore and let everything be decided by the free play of market forces," he said. "And this means more protection from the state."

Long an ardent advocate of free markets, Germany's move is a response to China's state-driven metamorphosis from customer to competitor and U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of unilateral trade sanctions and higher tariffs, the sources said.

For decades, German politicians followed the "ordoliberal" principles of post-war economy minister Ludwig Erhard who said free markets should decide winners and losers, with the state only providing a framework for fair competition.

The German move also comes at a time the European Union as a whole is reconsidering the bloc's industrial strategy and relations to China in the face of increased investment in critical sectors by Chinese state-owned enterprises.

The European Commission has urged the bloc to back its ideas to curb Chinese companies and EU leaders are due to discuss the issue at a summit in Brussels this week.

WAKE-UP CALL

In Germany, the Chinese takeover of robotics maker Kuka in 2016 was the wake-up call for the government that underlined the urgency for the state to become more active, the officials said.

An attempt by China's State Grid last year to buy a stake in power grid operator 50Hertz also focused German minds. After Berlin failed to find an alternative private investor in Europe, German state-owned bank KfW https://www.kfw.de/kfw.de-2.html stepped in to keep the Chinese out.

That's why the German government is now aiming to pass new laws creating the investment fund by the end of the year so it can be ready for use in 2020, the first official told Reuters.

"Ideally, there will be stake acquisitions together with private investors," the official said, adding that Berlin had no plans to intervene in daily business decisions. "It's not about the state becoming entrepreneurial."

The state-owned fund could be managed by KfW, or be an altogether new entity empowered to hold company shareholdings, the second official said.

The plan goes hand in hand with a decision by the government in December to lower the threshold for screening, and even blocking, purchases of stakes in German firms in strategic areas by non-European investors.

An economy ministry spokesman said investment by the state fund would be limited to "very exceptional cases" and stakes would only be bought for a restricted period.

Such cases would mainly involve the protection of critical infrastructure where the government viewed a non-European investor as a threat to Germany's national interests, the ministry spokesman said.

"The idea and its possible implementation are being discussed now in the further process of the industrial strategy," said the spokesman, who declined to comment on the fund's expected size.

'ECONOMIC SOVEREIGNTY'

Altmaier said in February after presenting Germany's industrial strategy for the next decade that key sectors were steel and aluminium, chemicals, machine and plant engineering, optics, autos, medical equipment, Green technologies, defence, aerospace and 3D printing.

Among the companies whose survival Altmaier described as crucial for the economy as a whole were marquee names such as Deutsche Bank, thyssenkrupp, Siemens and Germany's big carmakers.

Altmaier told Reuters in an interview that his aim was to safeguard global competitiveness and technological leadership of German industry for the coming decades.

"This should also be a top priority for the next European Commission," he said. "With this, we will secure jobs and prosperity in Germany and Europe. And, above all, it's what will give Europe its economic sovereignty and independence."

Germany and France, the two biggest economies in the euro zone, are liaising closely on how the EU could overhaul its competition and state subsidy rules to support European champions that can compete on a global level.

Following a decision by Brussels to block a rail deal between Siemens and Alstom - a merger that was meant to counter Chinese competition - German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to put reform of Europe's competition laws high on the agenda during Germany's EU presidency in 2020.

BUSINESS BACKLASH

While Germany's powerful BDI https://english.bdi.eu industry association has welcomed the government's plan to tackle a more assertive China, support national champions and reform competition law, it has criticised the idea of a state investment fund.

"New instruments for state ownership should not be used to fend off company takeovers, they should only support projects of new technologies," BDI director general Joachim Lang said.

In light of growing unease among coalition lawmakers and industry groups, Altmaier is trying to reassure critics that Germany will remain open for foreign direct investment and that the government wants to intervene as little as possible.

"However, there can be exceptional cases in which the state must take action to avoid severe disadvantages for the economy as a whole and the country's national welfare," Altmaier told Reuters. "For example in cases when our critical infrastructure is at stake or when it comes to game changer technologies."

Carsten Linnemann, deputy leader of Merkel's conservatives in parliament and head of the bloc's business-friendly Mittelstand wing, said the government's focus on national champions was problematic. "We shouldn't confuse size with competitiveness," Linnemann told Reuters.

He said Germany's "hidden champions" - mostly family-run firms that are market leaders in niche segments - were a good example that innovation is often driven by small enterprises.

Linnemann also rejected the idea of state intervention.

"The state simply doesn't have more knowledge than the market. This basic rule hasn't changed in times of big technological disruptions, in fact rather the opposite."

Asked if parliament would block legislation for a state investment fund, Linnemann said coalition lawmakers were still in the process of forming an opinion. He said they generally shared the government's goal to support the industrial sector.

"But we won't achieve this by copying the industrial policy of China, the United States and France."

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; additional reporting by Andreas Rinke and Christian Kraemer; editing by David Clarke)

By Michael Nienaber

Stocks treated in this article : Alstom, Deutsche Bank, Siemens, thyssenKrupp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM 0.25% 39.36 Real-time Quote.11.60%
DEUTSCHE BANK -1.45% 8.022 Delayed Quote.15.14%
SIEMENS 1.55% 99.5 Delayed Quote.2.18%
THYSSENKRUPP 0.62% 12.995 Delayed Quote.-13.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALSTOM
03:25aEXCLUSIVE : Germany to create fund to foil foreign takeovers after China moves
RE
03/19ALSTOM : StationOne, online marketplace for the mobility sector, opens for busin..
PU
03/19Swiss trainmaker Stadler plans flotation as billionaire owner cuts stake
RE
03/18ALSTOM : Economic hostage
AQ
03/18ALSTOM : Confessions of an economic hostage
AQ
03/16TELESTE OYJ : continues cooperation with Alstom by delivering its integrated on-..
AQ
03/15ALSTOM : commissions second Egyptian interlocking
AQ
03/14ALSTOM : GE's Accounting on Alstom Power Bid Raises Questions
DJ
03/13GENERAL ELECTRIC : How GE Built Up and Wrote Down $22 Billion in Assets
DJ
03/12DASSAULT SYSTEMES : Chosen by Alstom to Accelerate its Delivery of Customized Tr..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 250 M
EBIT 2019 544 M
Net income 2019 713 M
Finance 2019 2 405 M
Yield 2019 1,30%
P/E ratio 2019 13,91
P/E ratio 2020 19,09
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Capitalization 8 799 M
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 41,7 €
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Best Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM11.60%9 985
PACCAR19.18%23 719
KOMATSU LTD18.49%23 537
KUBOTA CORP4.14%17 311
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV20.13%14 568
EPIROC AB10.45%11 957
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.