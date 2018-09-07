Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Greek metro operator shortlists three bidders for expansion project

09/07/2018 | 08:35am CEST

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's state-owned subway operator, Attiko Metro, has short-listed three interested groups of contractors in a tender for a 1.5 billion euro (1.4 billion pounds) expansion project, it said late Thursday.

The bidders are Greek contractor GEK Terna with France's Vinci and Siemens; J&P Avax with Italy's Ghella and France's Alstom Transport; and Greek construction firm Aktor with Spain's Ansaldo and Hitachi Rail Italy;

The contractors have until Dec. 10 to submit their technical and financial offers, Attiko Metro said in a statement.

Construction of the 13 km (8 miles) expansion - which will be co-financed by European funds and loans by the European Investment Bank - is expected to begin in 2019 and will be completed within eight years.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Mark Potter)
