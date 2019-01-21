Log in
ALSTOM
Siemens: Key to have dialogue based on trust with EU about Alstom deal

01/21/2019

MUNICH (Reuters) - Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said on Monday it was important to have a dialogue based on trust with European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager about a planned merger of Siemens' and Alstom rail businesses.

France and Germany on Monday raised pressure on Vestager to approve the merger, warning that thwarting the proposed European champion would be a strategic error.

(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Thomas Seythal)

Stocks treated in this article : Alstom, Siemens
ALSTOM
SIEMENS
