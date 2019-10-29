Log in
alstria Office REIT : Invitation Q3 2019 Call

10/29/2019 | 11:52am EDT
Ladies and Gentlemen,

alstria office REIT-AG will present its results for the first 9 months 2019 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

CEO Olivier Elamine and CFO Alexander Dexne will present the results during a conference call at 10 o'clock (CET) followed by a Q&A session.

Dial-in numbers:

DE: +49 69 201 744 220

UK: +44 203 009 2470

Pin Code: 6033 9514 #

Please note that the presentation and the Q&A session can also be followed live via webcast on our website www.alstria.com. Shortly before the start of the conference call the presentation slides will be available for download.

The press release will be sent out the day before after market close at 6 pm. The 9M interim report will then also be available on alstria's website at www.alstria.com.

Contact IR/PR:
Ralf Dibbern
Steinstrasse 7
20095 Hamburg, Germany
+49 40 22 63 41-329
[email protected]

More information on:
www.alstria.com
www.beehive.work

About alstria:

alstria office REIT-AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. The portfolio comprises 117 buildings with a lettable area of 1.5 million sqm and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.2 billion.

Disclaimer:
This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares. As far as this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of alstria office REIT-AG (alstria), these statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of alstria's management. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Apart from other factors not mentioned here, differences could occur as a result of changes in the overall economic situation and the competitive environment - especially in the core business segments and markets of alstria. Also, the development of the financial markets and changes in national as well as international provisions particularly in the field of tax legislation and financial reporting standards could have an effect. Terrorist attacks and their consequences could increase the likelihood and the extent of differences. alstria undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Disclaimer

Alstria Office REIT-AG published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 15:51:06 UTC
