alstria Office REIT : Invitation To The Virtual Annual General Meeting 2020 With Agenda

Invitation to the virtual annual general meeting of alstria office REIT-AG on September 29, 2020 alstria office REIT-AG, Hamburg, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1 This is a convenience translation of the original German document which is available under: www.alstria.de → Investoren → Hauptversammlung We hereby invite our shareholders to the annual general meeting on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. CEST The annual general meeting will be held on the basis of a resolution passed by the management board with the approval of the supervisory board in accordance with section 1 paragraph 2 sentence 1 and paragraph 6 sentence 1 of the German Act Concerning Measures Under the Law of Companies, Cooperative Societies, Associations, Foundations and Commonhold Property to Combat the Effects of the COVID 19 Pandemic dated March 27, 2020 ("COVID 19 Act") as a virtual annual general meeting without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies (with the exception of the proxies appointed by the Company). The entire virtual annual general meeting will be broadcast by means of video and audio transmission on the internet for the shareholders of alstria office REIT-AG. The shareholders' voting rights can be exercised by means of electronic communication (namely by electronic postal vote) and proxy. Registered shareholders will be given the opportunity to ask questions via electronic communication (until September 27, 24:00 hours CEST). Shareholders who have exercised their voting rights may, in deviation from section 245 no. 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, "AktG"), file an objection to resolutions of the annual general meeting without having to appear at the annual general meeting. Further details can be found in the section "Further information and instructions - Particularities of the virtual annual general meeting" following the agenda. The place of the annual general meeting, where the chairman of the meeting, the notary public certifying the minutes of the meeting and the management board as well as the proxies appointed by the Company are located, is the registered office of the Company, Steinstraße 7, 20095 Hamburg, Germany. The participation of members of the supervisory board may occur, based on a decision taken by the management board with the approval of the supervisory board in accordance with section 1 paragraph 1 and paragraph 6 sentence 1 COVID 19 Act in conjunction with section 118 paragraph 3 sentence 2 AktG, by means of video and audio transmission. Shareholders and their proxies (with the exception of the proxies appointed by the Company) have no right or opportunity to be present at the place of the annual general meeting. - 2 - Agenda Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements of alstria office REIT-AG and the approved consolidated financial statements with the management reports of alstria office REIT-AG and the consolidated group as at December 31, 2019, the report of the supervisory board and the recommendation of the management board on the appropriation of the annual net profit for the 2019 financial year

The above-mentioned documents (including the explanatory reports of the management board on the information in accordance with section 289a paragraph 1 and 315a paragraph 1 of the German Commercial Code ( Handelsgesetzbuch , " HGB " in the version valid on December 31, 2019) may be viewed on the internet at www.alstria.com → Investors → Annual General Meeting .

With resolution dated February 24, 2020 the supervisory board approved the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements prepared by the management board on February 18, 2020; the annual financial statements are thus adopted. The annual financial statements will therefore not be adopted by the shareholders in the annual general meeting. The documents specified in this item of the agenda are to be made accessible to the shareholders in the annual general meeting in accordance with section 176 paragraph 1 sentence 1 AktG (in the version valid on December 31, 2019) without requiring a separate resolution in this regard. Appropriation of the annual net profit for the 2019 financial year

The management board and supervisory board hereby propose appropriating the annual net profit generated in the 2019 financial year in the amount of EUR 105,000,000.00 as follows: in EUR Distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.52 per no-par value share 92,348,579.44 entitled to dividends Transfer to revenue reserves 0.00 Profit carried forward 12,651,420.56 Annual net profit 105,000,000.00 The proposal reflects the 177,593,422 no-par value shares of the Company existing in the time of the recommendation. Should there be any change in the number of no-par value shares entitled to the dividend for the 2019 financial year before the date of the ordinary annual general meeting 2020, the proposal will be amended accordingly and presented for resolution at the annual general meeting, with an unchanged dividend of EUR 0.52 on each no-par value share entitled to the dividend for the 2019 financial year as well as suitably amended amounts for the sum to be distributed and the profit carried forward. In accordance with section 58 paragraph 4 sentence 2 AktG, the dividend is due on the third business day following the resolution adopted by the annual general meeting, i.e. on October 2, 2020. - 3 - 3. Green Dividend: Increase of the dividend by partial amendment of the profit carried forward under agenda item 2 or (in case of rejection) investment into Green Projects Under agenda item 2, management board and supervisory board proposed that the annual general meeting shall resolve to distribute to the shareholders a dividend of EUR 0.52 per share entitled to dividends and that an amount of EUR 12,651,420.56 shall be carried forward. The Company would also like to offer to its shareholders the opportunity to resolve on its "Green Dividend" proposal. The shareholders of alstria office REIT-AG shall have the opportunity to decide, whether the distribution of EUR 0.52 per dividend entitled share adopted under agenda item 2 shall be increased by EUR 0.01 to EUR 0.53 per dividend-entitled share, or - if the proposed resolution is rejected - these funds are to be invested into the projects which are described as appended to the agenda under "Information on the Green Projects in the context of the Green Dividend according to agenda item 3" ("Green Projects"). Therefore, it shall now be resolved whether part of the profit carried forward shall be distributed to the shareholders to increase the dividend adopted under agenda item 2. In case the annual general meeting would reject this proposal, the management board undertakes to invest this amount within the next 24 months into the Green Projects. Against this background, management board and supervisory board propose adopting the following resolution: As a partial amendment of the resolution of the annual general meeting under agenda item 2 with respect to the amount of the profit carried forward, the management board and supervisory board herby propose appropriating the profit carried forward in the amount of EUR 12,651,420.56 as follows: in EUR Distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.01 per no-par value share 1,775,934.22 entitled to dividends Transfer to revenue reserves 0.00 Profit carried forward 10,875,486.34 The proposal reflects the 177,593,422 no-par value shares of the Company existing in the time of the recommendation. Should there be any change in the number of no-par value shares entitled to the dividend for the 2019 financial year before the date of the ordinary annual general meeting 2020, the proposal will be amended accordingly and presented for resolution at the annual general meeting, with an unchanged dividend of EUR 0.01 on each no-par value share entitled to the dividend for the 2019 financial year as well as suitably amended amounts for the sum to be distributed and the profit carried forward. In accordance with section 58 paragraph 4 sentence 2 AktG, the dividend is due on the third business day following the resolution adopted by the annual general meeting, i.e. on - 4 - October 2, 2020. The distribution resolved under agenda item 3 will be paid out in one sum with the dividend resolved under agenda item 2. Formal approval of the actions of the members of the management board for the 2019 financial year

The management board and the supervisory board hereby propose that formal approval be given to the members of the management board who were in office in the 2019 financial year for this period. Formal approval of the actions of the members of the supervisory board for the 2019 financial year

The management board and the supervisory board hereby propose that formal approval be given to the members of the supervisory board who were in office in the 2019 financial year for this period. Appointment of the auditors and the group auditors for the 2020 financial year as well as the auditors for the review of interim financial reports for the 2020 financial year and for the 2021 financial year until the next annual general meeting

At the recommendation of its audit committee, the supervisory board hereby proposes to resolve as follows:

KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, is appointed as auditors and group auditors for the 2020 financial year as well as auditors to review interim financial reports in the 2020 financial year and in the 2021 financial year until the next annual general meeting. In its recommendation, the audit committee has stated that its recommendation is free from undue influence by a third party and no clause restricting the choice within the meaning of Art. 16 paragraph 6 of the EU Regulation on statutory auditors or audit firms (Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on specific requirements regarding statutory audit of public-interest entities and repealing Commission Decision 2005/909/EC) has been imposed upon it. 7. Election of supervisory board members With the close of the ordinary annual general meeting on September 29, 2020, the terms of office of the supervisory board members Dr. Johannes Conradi and Marianne Voigt end. The supervisory board highly appreciates the work of both members and welcomes their availability for a further term of office. Pursuant to section 96 paragraph 1, section 101 paragraph 1 AktG and section 9 paragraph 1 of the Company´s articles of association, the supervisory board shall consist of six members of shareholders elected by the shareholders in the annual general meeting. The supervisory board has agreed to propose to the annual general meeting a term of office of three years for the election of supervisory board members as a general rule. Two - 5 - members of the supervisory board have parallel terms of office, so that the annual general meeting elects two supervisory board members each year and decides on the composition of the supervisory board. In line with this rule, the chairman of the supervisory board Dr. Johannes Conradi has offered to be available for the Company for one last mandate of three years. This proposal is also based on the expectation that several existing supervisory board members will retire from office within the next 24 months. The supervisory board wants to entrust Dr. Conradi to manage succession and transition as it requires a high level of experience, knowledge and leadership skills. At the end of the proposed term of Dr. Conradi the Company will have a renewed supervisory board. Dr. Johannes Conradi and Marianne Voigt shall each be reappointed for a further term of three years. At the recommendation of its nomination and remuneration committee, the supervisory board proposes to resolve as follows: Dr. Johannes Conradi, Lawyer and Partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, residing in Hamburg, Germany, is elected as a supervisory board member with effect from the close of this annual general meeting and until the close of the annual general meeting that formally approves the actions of the supervisory board for the financial year 2022. Ms. Marianne Voigt, Managing Director of bettermarks GmbH, residing in Berlin, Germany, is elected as a supervisory board member with effect from the close of this annual general meeting and until the close of the annual general meeting that formally approves the actions of the supervisory board for the financial year 2022. It is intended to hold the elections to the supervisory board as individual elections. Dr. Johannes Conradi is intended to be chairman of the supervisory board and chairman of the nomination and remuneration committee. Marianne Voigt is intended to be chairman of the audit committee. These proposals for election take into consideration the profile of skills and expertise and diversity concept with targets for the composition of the supervisory board ("Profile for the Supervisory Board") which was adopted by the supervisory board pursuant to section 289f, 315d HGB (in the version valid on December 31, 2019) and the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code. After the election of the proposed candidates, the Profile for the Supervisory Board will still be completely fulfilled. Both candidates have expertise in the fields of accounting or auditing in accordance with section 100 paragraph 5 AktG. The supervisory board considers both candidates as independent. The Profile for the Supervisory Board with the status of its implementation is published in the corporate governance statement under www.alstria.com → Investors → Corporate Governance → Corporate Governance Statement. - 6 - The proposed candidates shall ensure that they have sufficient time to perform their duties on the supervisory board. Both candidates comply with the mandate limits recommended in number C.4 and C.5 of the German Corporate Governance Code (in the version dated December 16, 2019 ("GCGC")). Further information on the proposed candidates, in particular curricula vitae, each of which providing information on their relevant knowledge, skills and professional experience, are appended to the agenda under "Information on the supervisory board candidates proposed for election under agenda item 7". The CVs also indicate in accordance with section 125 paragraph 1 sentence 5 AktG which memberships the proposed candidates hold on other supervisory boards in Germany established pursuant to statutory law and on comparable domestic and foreign supervisory bodies of commercial enterprises. 8.1 Creation of a new Authorized Capital I 2020 with the option to exclude subscription rights for fractional amounts and creditors of bonds, cancellation of Authorized Capital 2019 and corresponding amendment of the articles of association The authorization granted to the management board by the annual general meeting on May 22, 2019 under agenda item 7.1 to increase, with the approval of the supervisory board, the Company's share capital on or before May 21, 2024 one or more times by up to a total amount of EUR 35,483,299.00 through the issuance of new, no-par value bearer shares against contributions in cash and/or kind (Authorized Capital 2019) shall be renewed, in connection with the authorization to issue bonds (agenda item 11) through the Authorized Capital I 2020 and supplemented by the Authorized Capital II 2020 and the Authorized Capital III 2020 (see agenda items 9 and 10). Generally, the option to exclude subscription rights is to be limited to a total of 10 % of the authorized share capital. The cancellation of the Authorized Capital 2019 shall only take place if the Authorized Capital I 2020 is registered with the Company's commercial register. The management board and supervisory board therefore propose adopting the following resolution: Authorization

The management board shall be authorized, with the approval of the supervisory board, to increase the share capital of the Company on or before September 28, 2025 one or more times by up to a total amount of EUR 35,198,684.00 through the issuance of new, no-par value bearer shares against contributions in cash and/or in kind (Authorized Capital I 2020).

In principle, the shareholders are to be granted subscription rights. The statutory subscription right may also be granted in such manner that the new shares are assumed by one or more financial institutions with an obligation to offer such shares to the shareholders for subscription. The management board shall be authorized, with the approval of the supervisory board, to exclude the shareholders' subscription rights for fractional amounts and to the extent necessary in order to grant subscription rights for new shares to creditors of bonds (including participation rights) carrying conversion or - 7 - option rights or a conversion or option obligation issued by the Company in the scope in which such would be entitled to upon exercising conversion or option rights or fulfilling conversion or option obligations, as the case may be. The management board shall furthermore be authorized, with the approval of the supervisory board, to stipulate the further content of the share rights and the terms and conditions for the issuance of the shares. Cancellation of Authorized Capital 2019

The authorization to increase the share capital of the Company and to exclude subscription rights in section 5 paragraph 3, paragraph 4 and paragraph 4a of the

Company's articles of association, adopted by the shareholders in the annual general meeting on May 22, 2019 under item 7.1 of the agenda (Authorized Capital 2019), shall be cancelled at the time at which the Authorized Capital I 2020 pursuant to the aforementioned lit. a) takes effect. Amendment of the articles of association

Section 5 paragraph 3, paragraph 4 and paragraph 4a of the articles of association shall be revised as follows:

"(3) The management board is authorized, with the approval of the supervisory board, to increase the share capital of the Company on or before September 28, 2025 one or more times by up to a total amount of EUR 35,198,684.00 through the issuance of new, no-par value bearer shares against contributions in cash and/or in kind (Authorized Capital I 2020).

In principle, the shareholders are to be granted subscription rights. The statutory subscription right may also be granted in such manner that the new shares are assumed by one or more financial institutions with an obligation to offer such shares to the shareholders for subscription. The management board is authorized, with the approval of the supervisory board, to exclude the shareholders' subscription rights for fractional amounts and to the extent necessary in order to grant subscription rights for new shares to creditors of bonds (including participation rights) carrying conversion or option rights or a conversion or option obligation issued by the Company in the scope in which such would be entitled to upon exercising conversion or option rights or fulfilling conversion or option obligations, as the case may be.

The management board is furthermore authorized, with the approval of the supervisory board, to stipulate the further content of the share rights and the terms and conditions for the issuance of shares. (4) (cancelled) (4a) (cancelled)." - 8 - Authorization to adapt the articles of association The supervisory board shall be authorized to adapt the wording of the articles of association to the scope of a capital increase from Authorized Capital I 2020 carried out in any individual case and to make any related modifications to the articles of association that only affect the wording. The same applies in the event the Authorized Capital I 2020 has not at all or not fully been utilized until the expire of the authorization. Application for registration of the amendment of the articles of association

The management board shall be instructed to apply for registration of the cancellation of the existing Authorized Capital 2019 only in conjunction with the creation of the new Authorized Capital I 2020 in the amount of EUR 35,198,684.00 with the corresponding amendments of the articles of association adopted pursuant to the aforementioned lit. c), with the provision that the cancellation of the Authorized Capital 2019 is only to be entered into the commercial register when it has been ensured that the new Authorized Capital I 2020 will be entered into the commercial register at the same time or immediately subsequently. 8.2 Authorization to exclude subscription rights for the Authorized Capital I 2020 against contributions in cash or against contributions in kind in an amount of up to 5 % of the share capital and corresponding amendment of the articles of association Under item 8.1 of the agenda, the management board and the supervisory board proposed that the annual general meeting shall authorize the management board, with the approval of the supervisory board, to increase the share capital of the Company on or before September 28, 2025 one or more times by up to a total amount of EUR 35,198,684.00 through the issuance of new, no-par value bearer shares against contributions in cash and/or in kind (Authorized Capital I 2020). Furthermore, the management board and supervisory board proposed to the annual general meeting to authorize the management board, with the approval of the supervisory board, to exclude the subscription rights for fractional amounts. In order to be able to flexibly use the Authorized Capital I 2020 presented for resolution under item 8.1 of the agenda, it shall also be resolved upon the further option to exclude subscription rights. In the first instance, the option to exclude subscription rights in the context of capital increases against contributions in cash or in kind shall be limited to up to an amount of 5 % of the share capital (but see also under item 8.3 of the agenda). The management board and supervisory board therefore propose adopting the following resolution: Authorization

The management board shall be authorized, with the approval of the supervisory board, to exclude the shareholders' subscription rights with regard to the Authorized - 9 - Capital I 2020 (section 5 paragraph 3 of the articles of association in the version proposed under item 8.1 of the agenda) in the context of capital increases against cash contributions, provided that the issue price of the new shares is not significantly lower than the stock exchange price of the shares already listed in accordance with section 186 paragraph 3 sentence 4 AktG, and against contributions in kind. The shares issued with the exclusion of subscription rights pursuant to this authorization may not exceed a total of 5 % of the share capital of the Company, neither at the time this authorization takes effect nor at the time this authorization is exercised. To this limit, such shares are to be credited (to the extent that a crediting has not already take place based on the authorization under agenda item 8.3), which are acquired on the basis of the authorization granted by the annual general meeting and are disposed of during the term of this authorization with an exclusion of subscription rights pursuant to section 71 paragraph 1 number 8 sentence 5 in conjunction with section 186 paragraph 3 sentence 4 AktG;

which are to be issued or were issued during the term of this authorization under bonds (including participation rights) with conversion or option rights or a conversion or option obligation if issued with an exclusion of subscription rights;

which are to be issued or were issued during the term of this authorization by utilizing the Authorized Capital II 2020 and the Authorized Capital III 2020. Shares that are granted to employees of the Company (or companies affiliated with the Company) in the context of an employee participation programme shall remain unaffected. Amendment of the articles of association

Section 5 paragraph 4 of the articles of association as cancelled under item 8.1 of the agenda shall be revised as follows:

"(4) The management board is authorized, with the approval of the supervisory board, to exclude the shareholders' subscription rights with regard to the Authorized Capital I 2020 (Sec. 5 para. 3 of the articles of association) in the context of capital increases against cash contributions, provided that the issue price of the new shares is not significantly lower than the stock exchange price of the shares already listed in accordance with Sec. 186 para. 3 sentence 4 AktG, and against contributions in kind. The shares issued with the exclusion of subscription rights pursuant to this authorization may not exceed a total of 5 % of the share capital of the Company, neither at the time this authorization takes effect nor at the time this authorization is exercised. - 10 - To this limit, such shares are to be credited (to the extent that a crediting has not already take place based on the authorization according to Sec. 5 para. 4a of the articles of association), which are acquired on the basis of the authorization granted by the annual general meeting and are disposed of during the term of this authorization with an exclusion of subscription rights pursuant to Sec. 71 para. 1 number 8 sentence 5 in conjunction with Sec. 186 para. 3 sentence 4 AktG;

which are to be issued or were issued during the term of this authorization under bonds (including participation rights) carrying conversion or option rights or a conversion or option obligation if issued with an exclusion of subscription rights;

which are to be issued or were issued during the term of this authorization by utilizing the Authorized Capital II 2020 and the Authorized Capital III 2020. Shares that are granted to employees of the Company (or companies affiliated with the Company) in the context of an employee participation programme shall remain unaffected." Application for registration of the amendment of the articles of association

The management board shall be instructed to apply for registration of the amendment of the articles of association with the commercial register with the provision that the amendment shall be entered in the commercial register only after the Authorized Capital I 2020 to be created under item 8.1 of the agenda is entered into the commercial register. 8.3 Authorization to exclude subscription rights for the Authorized Capital I 2020 against contributions in cash or against contributions in kind in an amount of up to another 5 % of the share capital and corresponding amendment of the articles of association Under item 8.1 of the agenda, the management board and the supervisory board proposed that the annual general meeting shall authorize the management board, with the approval of the supervisory board, to increase the share capital of the Company on or before September 28, 2025 one or more times by up to a total amount of EUR 35,198,684.00 through the issuance of new, no-par value bearer shares against contributions in cash and/or in kind (Authorized Capital I 2020). Furthermore, the management board and supervisory board proposed to the annual general meeting to authorize the management board, with the approval of the supervisory board, to exclude the subscription rights for fractional amounts. Moreover, the management board and supervisory board proposed to the annual general meeting under item 8.2 of the agenda to exclude the subscription rights but only, in principle, for issued shares up to an amount of 5 % of the share capital. - 11 - In addition, the subscription rights shall be excluded in the context of capital increases against contributions in cash or in kind up to an amount of another 5 % of the share capital (and therefore, along with the authorization under item 8.2 of the agenda, it shall be possible to exclude subscription rights for shares up to an amount of 10 % of the share capital) if the Company intends to use the shares or the cash contributions of the corresponding capital increase for the acquisition or financing of real estate or real estate portfolios or shares in companies owning essentially real estate or to repay financial liabilities of the Company or an affiliated company. The management board and supervisory board therefore propose adopting the following resolution: Authorization

The management board shall be authorized, with the approval of the supervisory board, to exclude the subscription rights with regard to the Authorized I Capital 2020 (section 5 paragraph 3 of the articles of association in the version proposed under item 8.1 of the agenda) in the context of capital increases against cash contributions, provided that the issue price of the new shares is not significantly lower than the stock exchange price of the shares already listed in accordance with section 186 paragraph 3 sentence 4 AktG, and against contributions in kind. In the context of a capital increase against contributions in kind, the shares shall be used for the acquisition of real estate or real estate portfolios. In the context of a capital increase against contributions in cash, the cash contributions shall be used to finance real estate, real estate portfolios, or shares in companies owning essentially real estate (share of the real estate and cash in the latest balance sheet is at least 75 %) or to repay financial liabilities of the Company or an affiliated company. The corresponding resolutions of the management board with approval of the supervisory board that record the intention of the Company to acquire or financing of real estate, real estate portfolios or shares in companies owning essentially real estate or the intention to repay liabilities shall be submitted as a proof. The shares issued with the exclusion of subscription rights pursuant to this authorization may not exceed a total of 5 % of the share capital of the Company, neither at the time this authorization takes effect nor at the time this authorization is exercised.

To this limit, such shares are to be credited (to the extent that a crediting has not already take place based on the authorization under agenda item 8.2), which are acquired on the basis of the authorization granted by the annual general meeting and are disposed of during the term of this authorization with an exclusion of subscription rights pursuant to section 71 paragraph 1 number 8 sentence 5 in conjunction with section 186 paragraph 3 sentence 4 AktG;

which are to be issued or were issued during the term of this authorization under bonds (including participation rights) carrying conversion or option rights or a conversion or option obligation if issued with an exclusion of subscription rights; - 12 - which are to be issued or were issued during the term of this authorization by utilizing the Authorized Capital II 2020 and the Authorized Capital III 2020. Shares that are granted to employees of the Company (or companies affiliated with the Company) in the context of an employee participation programme shall remain unaffected. Amendment of the articles of association

Section 5 paragraph 4a of the articles of association as cancelled under item 8.1 of the agenda shall be revised as follows:

"(4a) The management board is authorized, with the approval of the supervisory board, to exclude the subscription rights with regard to the Authorized Capital I 2020 (Sec. 5 para. 3 of the articles of association) in the context of capital increases against cash contributions, provided that the issue price of the new shares is not significantly lower than the stock exchange price of the shares already listed in accordance with Sec. 186 para. 3 sentence 4 AktG, and against contributions in kind. In the context of a capital increase against contributions in kind, the shares shall be used for the acquisition of real estate or real estate portfolios. In the context of a capital increase against contributions in cash, the cash contributions shall be used to finance real estate, real estate portfolios, or shares in companies owning essentially real estate (share of the real estate and cash in the latest balance sheet is at least 75 %) or to repay financial liabilities of the Company or an affiliated company. The corresponding resolutions of the management board with approval of the supervisory board that record the intention of the Company to acquire or to finance real estate, real estate portfolios or shares in companies owning essentially real estate or the intention to repay liabilities shall be submitted as a proof. The shares issued with the exclusion of subscription rights pursuant to this authorization may not exceed a total of 5 % of the share capital of the Company, neither at the time this authorization takes effect nor at the time this authorization is exercised.

To this limit, such shares are to be credited (to the extent that a crediting has not already take place based on the authorization according to Sec. 5 para. 4 of the articles of association), which are acquired on the basis of the authorization granted by the annual general meeting and are disposed of during the term of this authorization with an exclusion of subscription rights pursuant to Sec. 71 para. 1 number 8 sentence 5 in conjunction with Sec. 186 para. 3 sentence 4 AktG;

which are to be issued or were issued during the term of this authorization under bonds (including participation rights) carrying conversion or option rights or a conversion or option obligation if issued with an exclusion of subscription rights;

which are to be issued or were issued during the term of this authorization by utilizing the Authorized Capital II 2020 and the Authorized Capital III 2020. - 13 - Shares that are granted to employees of the Company (or companies affiliated with the Company) in the context of an employee participation programme shall remain unaffected." Application for registration of the amendment of the articles of association

The management board shall be instructed to apply for registration of the amendment of the articles of association with the commercial register with the provision that the amendment shall be entered in the commercial register only after the Authorized Capital I 2020 to be created under item 8.1 of the agenda is entered into the commercial register. 9. Creation of an Authorized Capital II 2020 with exclusion of subscription rights and corresponding amendment to the articles of association As set out in the introduction to agenda item 8.1, the existing Authorized Capital 2019 shall be replaced by an Authorized Capital I 2020, an Authorized Capital II 2020 and an Authorized Capital III 2020. Against the background of the COVID 19 Pandemic, the members of the management board have agreed in principle to receive their remuneration under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2016/2020 ("LTI 2016/2020") in shares of the Company instead of in cash. Therefore, it is proposed to create an Authorized Capital II 2020 with the possibility to exclude the subscription right of shareholders in this respect. The management board and supervisory board therefore propose adopting the following resolution: Authorization The management board shall be authorized, with the approval of the supervisory board, to increase the share capital of the Company on or before July 1, 2021 one or more times by up to a total amount of EUR 260,000.00 through the issuance of new, no-par value bearer shares against contributions in kind (Authorized Capital II 2020). The subscription right of shareholders shall be excluded. The shares will be issued to the members of the management board against contribution of the respective management board member's claim for remuneration under the LTI 2016/2020. For the purpose of calculating the number of shares to be issued to the members of the management board, the respective payment amount is to be divided by the unweighted average closing price of the Company's shares in XETRA trading in the last five trading days prior to the day of exercising the authorization from the Authorized Capital II 2020 and rounded down to full shares. b) Amendment of the articles of association Section 5 of the articles of association is given a new paragraph 4b. This is worded as follows: - 14 - "(4b) The management board is authorized, with the approval of the supervisory board, to increase the share capital of the Company on or before July 1, 2021 one or more times by up to a total amount of EUR 260,000.00 through the issuance of new, no-par value bearer shares against contributions in kind (Authorized Capital II 2020). The subscription right of shareholders is excluded. The shares will be issued to the members of the management board against contribution of the respective management board member's claim for remuneration under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2016/2020. For the purpose of calculating the number of shares to be issued to the members of the management board, the respective payment amount is to be divided by the unweighted average closing price of the Company's shares in XETRA trading in the last five trading days prior to the day of exercising the authorization from the Authorized Capital II 2020 and rounded down to full shares." c) Authorization to adapt the articles of association The supervisory board shall be authorized to adapt the wording of the articles of association to the scope of a capital increase from Authorized Capital II 2020 carried out in any individual case and to make any related modifications to the articles of association that only affect the wording. The same applies in the event the Authorized Capital II 2020 has not at all or not fully been utilized until the expire of the authorization. 10. Adjustment of the supervisory board remuneration, creation of an Authorized Capital III 2020 with exclusion of subscription rights and corresponding amendment to the articles of association On May 16, 2017, the annual general meeting resolved that the members of the supervisory board shall be paid a remuneration in euros, graded according to their function on the supervisory board and their membership and function in the committees of the supervisory board. Accordingly, since the 2018 financial year, members of the supervisory board have received a remuneration according to the following: The chairman of the supervisory board shall receive a fixed remuneration of EUR 150,000.00 p.a., his deputy a remuneration of EUR 75,000.00 p.a. and each ordinary member of the supervisory board shall receive 50,000.00 p.a. In addition to this, each member of the audit committee receives a remuneration of EUR 10,000.00 p.a.; the chairman of the audit committee receives an annual remuneration EUR 20,000.00 p.a. Furthermore, each member of the nomination and remuneration committee of the supervisory board and each member of the finance and investment committee of the supervisory board receives a fixed remuneration in the amount of EUR 7,500.00 p.a.; the chairman of the nomination and remuneration committee and the chairman of the - 15 - finance and investment committee each receive a remuneration in the amount of EUR 15,000.00 p.a. Supervisory board members who have served the supervisory board respectively one of its above-mentioned committees only for part of a financial year shall receive remuneration pro rata temporis. This remuneration remains in effect until the annual general meeting resolves upon a different remuneration. Until this resolution becomes effective the remuneration remains at its current level. Against the background of the COVID 19 Pandemic, the members of the supervisory board have agreed in principle to receive their remuneration for the 2020 financial year in shares of the Company instead of in cash. Therefore, it is proposed to adjust the supervisory board's remuneration accordingly and to create an Authorized Capital III 2020 with the possibility to exclude the subscription right of shareholders in this respect. The management board and supervisory board therefore propose adopting the following resolution: a) Adjustment of the supervisory board's remuneration The remuneration of the members of the supervisory board which amount was determined by the annual general meeting on May 16, 2017 can be paid in shares instead of cash to the respective supervisory board member for the 2020 financial year. b) Creation of an Authorized Capital III 2020 with exclusion of subscription rights The management board shall be authorized, with the approval of the supervisory board, to increase the share capital of the Company on or before July 1, 2021 one or more times by up to a total amount of EUR 60,000.00 through the issuance of new, no- par value bearer shares against contributions in kind (Authorized Capital III 2020). The subscription right of shareholders shall be excluded. The shares will be issued to the members of the supervisory board against contribution of the respective supervisory board member's claim for payment of remuneration for the 2020 financial year. For the purpose of calculating the number of shares to be issued to the members of the supervisory board, the respective supervisory board member's claim for remuneration against the Company for the 2020 financial year is to be divided by the unweighted average closing price of the Company's shares in XETRA trading in the last five trading days prior to the day of exercising the authorization from the Authorized Capital III 2020 and rounded down to full shares. c) Amendment of the articles of association Section 5 of the articles of association is given a new paragraph 4c. This is worded as follows: - 16 - "(4c) The management board is authorized, with the approval of the supervisory board, to increase the share capital of the Company on or before July 1, 2021 one or more times by up to a total amount of EUR 60,000.00 through the issuance of new, no- par value bearer shares against contributions in kind (Authorized Capital III 2020). The subscription right of shareholders is excluded. The shares will be issued to the members of the supervisory board against contribution of the respective supervisory board member's claim for payment of remuneration for the 2020 financial year. For the purpose of calculating the number of shares to be issued to the members of the supervisory board, the respective supervisory board member's claim for remuneration against the Company for 2020 financial year is to be divided by the unweighted average closing price of the Company's shares in XETRA trading in the last five trading days prior to the day of exercising the authorization from the Authorized Capital III 2020 and rounded down to full shares." d) Authorization to adapt the articles of association The supervisory board shall be authorized to adapt the wording of the articles of association to the scope of a capital increase from Authorized Capital III 2020 carried out in any individual case and to make any related modifications to the articles of association that only affect the wording. The same applies in the event the Authorized Capital III 2020 has not at all or not fully been utilized until the expire of the authorization. 11. Authorization for the issue of convertible or option bonds, profit participation rights or participating bonds and to exclude subscription rights, creation of a new Conditional Capital I 2020 and corresponding amendment of the articles of association Convertible or option bonds, profit participation rights or participating bonds can be essential instruments for securing sufficient capital resources as vital foundation for the development of a company. When using such financial instruments, the Company receives capital which it may possibly retain as equity capital later on. The Company's management board was last authorized by resolution of the annual general meeting on May 29, 2013 to issue convertible or option bonds, profit participation rights or participating bonds and to exclude subscription rights. The term of this authorization is expired. Therefore, a new authorization shall be granted, which shall also have a term of five years in line with the authorization for Authorized Capital I 2020 provided under agenda item 8. The authorization to exclude subscription rights in the context of all capital increases shall be limited in principle to a total of 10 % of the share capital. Therefore, management board and supervisory board propose resolving as follows: Authorization for the issue of convertible or option bonds, profit participation rights or participating bonds (respectively combinations of these instruments) - 17 - aa) Term of authorization, nominal amount The management board shall be authorized, subject to the approval of the supervisory board, to issue bearer convertible or option bonds, profit participation rights or participating bonds and/or combinations of these instruments (together "Bonds") once or several times on or before September 28, 2025, with a total nominal amount of up to EUR 418,750,000.00 and to grant the holders or creditors of Bonds ("Holders") conversion or option rights to a total of up to 16,750,000 no-par value bearer shares in the Company with a proportionate amount of the share capital in the total amount of up to EUR 16,750,000.00 in accordance with the more detailed provisions of the terms and conditions of the Bonds. The Bonds may be issued against contribution in cash or kind, in particular investments in other companies. The terms and conditions may also include a conversion obligation or an obligation to exercise an option at the end of the term or at an earlier date. Different durations may be stipulated for the terms of the Bonds. In addition to issuances in Euros, the Bonds may also be issued in the legal currency of any OECD country, limited to the appropriate equivalent amount in Euros. Upon issuance in a currency other than Euro, the respective equivalent, as calculated on the basis of the Euro reference rate of the European Central Bank on the day before the resolution to issue the Bonds is passed, is to be used as basis. bb) Subscription rights, exclusion of subscription rights Shareholders shall in principle be entitled to subscription rights for the Bonds. The statutory subscription right may also be granted in such manner that the Bonds are assumed by a financial institution or a similar entity pursuant to section 186 paragraph 5 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act or a syndicate of such financial institutions or entities with an obligation to offer them to the shareholders for subscription. However, the management board shall be authorized, subject to the approval of the supervisory board, to exclude the shareholders' subscription rights for fractional amounts;

to the extent necessary in order to grant subscription rights for new shares to the Holders of Bonds carrying conversion or option rights or a conversion or option obligation issued by the Company in the scope in which such would be entitled to upon exercising conversion or option rights or fulfilling conversion or option obligations, as the case may be;

to the extent Bonds (i) are issued against cash payment and the issue price is not significantly lower than the theoretical market value of the Bonds determined according to recognised principles of financial - 18 - mathematics and (ii) to the extent Bonds are issued against a contribution in kind, provided the value of the contribution in kind is in a reasonable proportion to the market value of the Bonds to be determined in accordance with above (i). However, this authorization to exclude subscription rights only applies to Bonds with rights to shares representing a proportionate amount of the share capital of no more than 10 % of the share capital, neither at the time this authorization takes effect nor if this value is lower on the date this authorization is exercised. To the aforementioned 10 percent limit such shares are to be credited, which are issued during the term of this authorization from an authorized capital with an exclusion of subscription rights pursuant to section 186 paragraph 3 sentence 4 AktG or against contributions in kind,

which are to be issued or were issued during the term of this authorization under Bonds carrying conversion or option rights or a conversion or option obligation if issued with an exclusion of subscription rights;

which are acquired on the basis of the authorization granted by the annual general meeting and are disposed of during the term of this authorization with an exclusion of subscription rights pursuant to section 71 paragraph 1 number 8 sentence 5 in conjunction with section 186 paragraph 3 sentence 4 AktG. Shares that are granted to employees of the Company (or companies affiliated with the Company) in the context of employee participation programmes shall remain unaffected. To the extent that profit participation rights or participating bonds without conversion rights/obligations or option rights/obligations are issued, the management board shall be authorized, subject to the approval of the supervisory board, to exclude the shareholders' subscription rights in their entirety if the terms and conditions applicable to such profit participation rights or participating bonds are similar to that of obligatory relationships, i.e., if they do not confer any membership rights in the Company, grant no right to participate in the liquidation proceeds and the interest rate is not calculated on the basis of the amount of the net income, annual net profit or dividends. In such event, in addition, the interest rate and the issue price of the profit participation rights or participating bonds have to correspond to current market conditions at the time of the issue. - 19 - cc) Conversion rights, conversion obligations If Bonds carrying conversion rights and/or conversion obligations are issued, the Holders will have the right or the obligation to convert their Bonds in accordance with the more detailed terms and conditions of the Bonds determined by the management board with the approval of the supervisory board into no-par value bearer shares of alstria office REIT-AG. The pro rata amount of the share capital of the shares in the Company to be issued per Bond upon conversion may not exceed the nominal amount of the Bonds. Section 9 paragraph 1 in conjunction with section 199 paragraph 2 AktG must be observed. The exchange ratio shall be calculated by dividing the nominal value of the Bond by the determined conversion price for one share of the Company. dd) Option rights, option obligations If Bonds carrying option rights and/or option obligation, one or more warrants shall be attached to each partial bond, entitling or requiring the Holders to subscribe for no-par value bearer shares of alstria office REIT-AG in accordance with the more detailed terms and conditions of the Bonds to be determined by the management board with the approval of the supervisory board. With respect to option bonds denominated in Euros issued by alstria office REIT-AG, the terms and conditions of the Bonds may stipulate that the payment of the option price may also be effected in kind, particularly by the transfer of partial bonds (trade- in) and, if necessary, an additional cash premium. The proportional amount of the share capital attributable to the shares to be subscribed for each partial bond may not exceed the nominal value of the partial bonds. ee) Conversion or option price If Bonds carrying conversion rights and/or conversion obligations and/or Bonds carrying option rights and/or option obligation are issued, the conversion or option price, as the case may be, may amount to at least EUR 1.00. Without prejudice to section 9 paragraph 1 AktG, the conversion or option price may undergo a dilution protection adjustment in the event of the financial dilution of the value of the option right/obligation or conversion rights/obligations in accordance with the more detailed provisions of the Bond unless such adaption is already stipulated by law. This shall also apply in particular in the event of a capital increase or capital reduction or the payment of dividends to the shareholders of the Company. The customary market adaption of the conversion or option price or the reduction of the duration of the rights may otherwise be stipulated if a third party gains control of the Company. Dilution protection or adjustments can be provided for in particular by granting subscription rights, by changing the conversion or option price and by changing or granting cash components. - 20 - ff) Other provisions including conversion or option obligations The terms and conditions of the Bonds may stipulate the right of the Company to pay a cash amount instead of issuing new shares in case a conversion right or option right is exercised. The terms and conditions of the Bonds may also stipulate that the conversion or option rights of the Holders or the fulfillment of claims in the event of mandatory conversion or exercise of mandatory options may, at the discretion of the Company, be fulfilled either by delivering own shares of the Company or by issuing new shares from conditional capital. The conversion or subscription ratio may, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds, be rounded up or down to whole numbers. The terms and conditions of the Bonds may provide for fractional amounts to be added up and/or offset against cash; moreover, an additional payment in cash may be provided for. The management board shall be authorized, with the approval of the supervisory board, to determine the further details relating to the issue and the terms and conditions of the Bonds, in particular the interest rate, issue price, term and denomination, dilution protection provisions, the conversion or option price and conversion periods and periods in which options may be exercised. Creation of a new Conditional Capital I 2020 The share capital shall be conditionally increased by up to EUR 16,750,000.00 through the issuance of up to 16,750,000 new no-par value bearer shares with a proportionate amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 (Conditional Capital I 2020). The conditional capital increase shall serve the purpose of granting no-par value bearer shares to the holders of convertible or option bonds, profit participation rights or participating bonds (respectively combinations of these instruments), in each case carrying option rights, conversion rights, option obligations and/or conversion obligations which are issued on or before September 28, 2025 by alstria office REIT-AG on the basis of the authorization resolved by the shareholders in the annual general meeting on September 29, 2020 under item 11 of the agenda. The issuance of the new shares is effected at the conversion or option price to be determined, in each case, in accordance with the aforementioned authorization resolution. The conditional capital increase shall only be carried out to the extent that conversion or option rights are being exercised or, as the case may, bond holders obliged to conversion or exercise the option fulfill their conversion obligation or, as the case may be, their obligation to exercise the option and that no cash settlement is granted and no own shares are being used to satisfy such claims. In accordance with section 6 paragraph 3 sentence 2 of the articles of association and at variance from section 60 paragraph 2 AktG, the management board shall be authorized to determine the entitlement to dividends for the new shares issued on - 21 - the basis of the exercise of the conversion or option rights or the fulfillment of a conversion or option obligation. The management board shall be authorized to determine the further details of the implementation of the conditional capital increase with the approval of the supervisory board. Modification of the articles of association Section 5 paragraph 5 of the articles of association shall be revised as follows: "(5) The share capital is conditionally increased in an amount of up to EUR 16,750,000.00 by the issuance of up to 16,750,000 no-par value bearer shares (Conditional Capital I 2020). The conditional capital increase is to be carried out to the extent that the holders of option or conversion rights or persons obliged to conversion under option or conversion bonds, profit participation rights or participating bonds which were issued by alstria office REIT-AG on the basis of the authorization resolved by the shareholders in the annual general meeting on September 29, 2020 under item 11 of the agenda exercise their option or conversion rights or, if they are obliged to conversion or exercise of the option, fulfill their conversion obligation or, as the case may be, their obligation to exercise the option and that no cash settlement is granted and no own shares are being used to satisfy such claims. The issuance of the new shares is effected at the conversion or option price to be determined, in each case, in accordance with the aforementioned authorization resolution. In accordance with Sec. 6 para. 3 sentence 2 of the articles of association and at variance from Sec. 60 para. 2 AktG, the management board shall be authorized to determine the entitlement to dividends for the new shares issued on the basis of the exercise of the conversion or option rights or the fulfillment of a conversion or option obligation. The management board is hereby authorized, with the approval of the supervisory board, to determine the further details of the implementation of the conditional capital increase." Authorization to modify the articles of association The supervisory board shall be authorized to make adjustments to the wording of the articles of association in accordance with the respective issue of new shares in each individual case and to make all other related amendments to the articles of association that only affect the wording of the latter. This shall also apply in the event the authorization to issue convertible or option bonds, profit participation rights or participating bonds granted by the annual general meeting on September 29, 2020 under item 11 of the agenda is not utilized after the expiration of the authorization period and in the event the Conditional Capital I 2020 is not used after the expiration of the periods for the exercise of conversion or option rights or for the fulfillment of conversion or option obligations. - 22 - 12. Authorization for the issuance of convertible profit participation certificates to the employees, creation of a new Conditional Capital III 2020 and corresponding amendment of articles of association The existing authorization to issue profit participation certificates to employees (but not to members of the management board) resolved by the annual general meeting on May 16, 2017 has already been largely utilised. It should be renewed. The profit participation certificates are one of the Company's key elements for the remuneration and retention of its talents. To enable the Company to continue the employee participation program the shareholders in the annual general meeting shall be asked to grant a new authorization. The management board and supervisory board therefore propose resolving as follows: Authorization to issue convertible profit participation certificates

The management board shall be authorized to issue on or before September 28, 2025, once or repeatedly, a total of up to 1,000,000 convertible profit participation certificates (" Certificates ") to the employees of alstria office REIT-AG as well as to the employees of companies in which alstria office REIT-AG (" Company "), directly or indirectly, holds a majority interest (" Beneficiaries "). The shareholders' subscription rights are excluded.

The Certificates are combined with a conversion obligation for the holder. Subject to the terms and conditions of the convertible profit participation certificate program, the Certificates are converted into no-par value bearer shares in the Company.

The nominal amount of each Certificate is EUR 1.00. The price payable to the Company upon issuance of one Certificate (" Offer Price ") shall equal the nominal amount of one Certificate.

Each Certificate entitles to the payment of a profit share corresponding to the dividend per share of the Company for an entire business year of the Company, provided that Certificates held for less than an entire business year shall be entitled to the profit share pro rata temporis.

On the conversion date each Certificate is mandatorily converted into one no-par value bearer share in the Company. The prerequisite for the conversion is that the current stock exchange price of the Company's shares has exceeded the stock exchange price of the Company's shares on the issue date by 5 % or more at least on seven non subsequent trading days prior to the conversion date (" Performance Goal ").

The conversion date is the second anniversary of the issue date of the Certificates, however, at the earliest the third banking day in Frankfurt (Main), following the day of the annual general meeting of that year, provided that the Performance Goal has been attained prior to that day. If the Performance Goal has not been attained prior to that day, the conversion date is the third anniversary of the issue date of - 23 - the Certificates (however, at the earliest the third banking day in Frankfurt (Main) following the day of the annual general meeting of that year), provided that the Performance Goal has been attained prior to that day. If the Performance Goal has not been attained prior to the third anniversary of the issue date, the conversion date is the fourth or fifth anniversary date of the issue date, respectively, (however, at the earliest the third banking day in Frankfurt (Main) following the day of the annual general meeting of that year), provided that the Performance Goal has been attained prior to the respective point in time. The Certificates shall forfeit immediately and without substitution, at the latest on the fifth anniversary of the issue date, if they are not converted into no-par value bearer shares of the Company. In case of forfeiture of the Certificates, the Offer Price of the respective Certificates shall be paid out to the Beneficiaries. In the event of the conversion of one Certificate into one no-par value bearer share, an additional payment of EUR 1.00 with respect to each Certificate to be converted has to be made in addition to the Offer Price of EUR 1.00, which has already been paid at issuance, so that the conversion price amounts to a total of EUR 2.00. Notwithstanding section 9 paragraph 1 AktG, the conversion price shall be reduced pursuant to a dilution protection clause provided for in the terms and conditions of the convertible profit participation rights program if the Company increases its share capital by means of granting subscription rights to its shareholders, issues further profit participation rights or grants other options and/or convertible bonds or option bonds entitling or obligating to the subscription of shares without granting subscription rights to the holders of the Certificates to the extent they would have been entitled to after the conversion had been effected. Furthermore, the terms and conditions of the convertible profit participation rights program may provide for an adjustment of the conversion price in case of a capital decrease. The proportionate amount in the share capital of the shares to be granted per Certificate may not exceed the nominal amount of the Certificate. Subject to the terms and conditions of the convertible profit participation rights program, own shares of the Company may be issued to the Beneficiaries instead of new shares from the conditional capital to be resolved upon under item b) below. The management board shall be authorized, subject to the approval of the supervisory board, to determine or, as the case may be, agree upon with the corporate bodies of the issuing group company, the further details of the issuance and features of the Certificates. b) Conditional Capital III 2020 The share capital shall be conditionally increased in an amount of up to EUR 1,000,000.00 by the issuance of up to 1,000,000 no-par value bearer shares (Conditional Capital III 2020). The conditional capital increase exclusively serves the granting of shares to the holders of convertible profit participation certificates - 24 - which are issued by the Company in accordance with the above-mentioned authorization under item a) on or before September 28, 2025. The shares are issued at the conversion price in accordance with item a). The conditional capital increase shall only be carried out to the extent that issued convertible profit participation certificates are converted into shares of the Company and no own shares are used for servicing the conversion rights. The new shares shall participate in the profits from the beginning of the business year in which they come into existence by conversion of the convertible profit participation certificates. The management board shall be authorized to determine further details of the implementation of the conditional capital increase. Amendment of the articles of association Section 5 of the articles of association shall be supplemented with the following new paragraph 8: "8) The share capital is conditionally increased in an amount of up to EUR 1,000,000.00 by the issuance of up to 1,000,000 no-par value bearer shares (Conditional Capital III 2020). The conditional capital increase exclusively serves the granting of shares to the holders of convertible profit participation certificates which are issued by the Company on or before September 28, 2025, in accordance with the authorization of the annual general meeting held on September 29, 2020. The shares are issued at the conversion price in accordance with the authorization of the annual general meeting held on September 29, 2020. The conditional capital increase is only carried out to the extent that issued convertible profit participation certificates are converted into shares of the Company and no own shares are used for servicing the conversion rights. The new shares participate in the profits from the beginning of the business year in which they come into existence by conversion of the convertible profit participation certificates." Authorization to adapt the articles of association

The supervisory board shall be authorized to adapt the wording of the articles of association to the scope of a capital increase from Conditional Capital III 2020 carried out in any individual case and to make any related modifications to the articles of association that only affect the wording. The same applies in the event the Conditional Capital III 2020 has not at all or not fully been utilized. 13. Authorization to acquire and to use own shares The authorization granted to the Company by the annual general meeting on May 16, 2017 in accordance with section 71 paragraph 1 no. 8 AktG to acquire own shares shall be renewed. The management board and supervisory board therefore propose adopting the following resolution: - 25 - Authorization to acquire own shares The management board shall be authorized, subject to the approval of the supervisory board, to acquire own shares of the Company up to a total of 10 % of the share capital existing at the time the resolution is issued on or before September 28, 2025. The shares acquired and other own shares which are in the possession of or to be attributed to the Company pursuant to section 71a et seqq. AktG must at no time account for more than 10 % of the share capital altogether. At the discretion of the management board, the shares may be acquired (1) via a stock exchange, (2) by means of a public offer directed at all shareholders (hereinafter "Acquisition Offer"), or (3) through the use of derivatives (put or call options or a combination of both). If the shares are acquired via a stock exchange, the consideration paid by the Company for each share of the Company may not exceed by 10 % or fall below by more than 20% the average closing price of one alstria share in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the last three exchange trading days prior to the acquisition of the shares (not including incidental acquisition costs). If the shares are acquired by way of an Acquisition Offer, the Company may determine either a purchase price or a purchase price range at or within which it is prepared to acquire the shares. The purchase price may, however, - subject to an adjustment during the offer period - not exceed by more than 10 % or fall below by more than 20 % the average unweighted closing price of one alstria share in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last three stock exchange trading days prior to the public announcement of the Acquisition Offer (not including incidental acquisition costs).

If, after the public announcement, there are significant fluctuations in the relevant share price, the purchase price may be adjusted accordingly. In this case, the average unweighted closing price of one alstria share in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last three stock exchange trading days prior to the public announcement of any such adjustment shall be decisive.

The Acquisition Offer may stipulate additional terms and conditions.

In the event the Acquisition Offer is oversubscribed, the shares must be accepted in proportion to the respective shares offered. However, a preferred acceptance of small offers or small parts of offers of up to a maximum of 100 shares shall be permissible. 26 - If the shares are acquired through the use of derivatives in the form of put or call options or a combination thereof, the option transactions must be entered into with a financial institution or via the stock exchange at conditions that are close to the market, for the determination of which, inter alia, the purchase price payable upon exercise of the option, i.e., the strike price, shall be taken into account. At any rate, own shares up to a maximum of, in total, 5 % of the share capital may be acquired through the use of derivatives in the form of put or call options or a combination thereof. The term of the options may not exceed 18 months and shall end no later than on September 28, 2025. In analogous application of section 186 paragraph 3 sentence 4 AktG, shareholders shall not be entitled to the right to enter into such option transactions with the Company in this regard. The strike price may not exceed by more than 10 % or fall below by more than 20 % the average closing price of one alstria share in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the last three exchange trading days prior to entering into the relevant option transaction (not including incidental acquisition costs, but taking into account the option premium paid or received).

The authorizations under lit. aa) to cc) above may be exercised in pursuance of one or several purposes by the Company but also by subsidiaries or by third parties for the account of the Company or such subsidiaries in whole or in part, once or repeatedly. Exclusion of subscription rights Besides selling shares via the stock exchange or by making an offer connected to the granting of subscription rights to all shareholders, the management board shall furthermore be authorized, subject to the approval of the supervisory board, to use the shares of the Company, which are acquired on the basis of the authorization issued under lit. a) above or another authorization, while excluding the subscription right of the shareholders, as follows: The above-mentioned shares of the Company may be sold and transferred in return for cash consideration provided the sale price is not significantly lower than the stock exchange price of the Company's shares at the time of the sale. The management board may only use this authorization in such a manner that the sum of the (i) sold shares pursuant to this authorization, shares issued utilizing the authorized capital (section 5 paragraph 4, 4a, 4b and 4c of the articles of association pursuant to the resolution adopted under agenda item 8.2, 8.3, 9 and 10 by this annual general meeting) and (iii) conversion and option rights for shares granted upon issuance of debentures with conversion or option rights or conversion obligations (see agenda item 11 of this annual general meeting) - in each case with the exclusion of the shareholders' subscription rights - does not exceed 10 % of the share capital at the time the resolution on the sale of the shares is passed. - 27 - The above-mentioned shares of the Company may be sold and transferred in return for contributions in kind, in particular also in the context of mergers or the acquisition of companies, business units, shareholdings, or other assets. A sale and transfer, as used here, shall also include the granting of conversion or subscription rights as well as purchase options and the lending of shares in the context of a securities lending transaction. The above-mentioned shares of the Company may be used in order to satisfy the rights of holders of debentures with conversion or option rights or conversion obligations issued by the Company or by its subsidiaries. The above-mentioned shares of the Company may be offered for acquisition and transferred to individuals employed by the Company or a subsidiary of the Company. The above-mentioned shares of the Company may be offered for acquisition and transferred to holders of convertible profit participation rights in order to fulfill the obligations of the Company under the convertible profit participation certificates programs, which were drawn up on the basis of the authorization of the shareholders in the annual general meeting of May 16, 2017 and which will be drawn up on the basis of the authorization proposed under item 12 of the agenda of this annual general meeting. The above-mentioned shares of the Company may be used for distributions in kind to the shareholders, also a so-called scrip dividend, meaning the shareholders' right to choose shares of the Company instead of a cash dividend. The above-mentioned shares of the Company may be used by the supervisory board to grant and transfer to the Company's management board as share-based remuneration components in observance of the requirement for the appropriateness of remuneration (section 87 paragraph 1 AktG). The particulars of the share-based remuneration of management board members are determined by the supervisory board within the framework of the respective applicable individual contracts. The authorizations in lit. aa) through gg) above may be exercised once or repeatedly, in whole or in part, individually or collectively by the Company, but also by subsidiaries or by third parties for the account of the Company or such subsidiaries, but in total only for shares of the Company in the amount of up to 5 % of the share capital. The management board shall furthermore be authorized to redeem the above- mentioned shares without such redemption or implementation thereof requiring another resolution by the shareholders in the annual general meeting. - 28 - Informing the annual general meeting In each case, the management board shall inform the shareholders in the annual general meeting of the reasons for and the purpose of the acquisition of own shares, the number of own shares acquired, and the amount of the share capital attributable to them, their share in the share capital, and the equivalent value of the shares. Should the XETRA system on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange be replaced by a comparable successor system, the latter shall take the place of the above- mentioned XETRA system in this authorization. Revocation of the authorization from 2017 The authorization to purchase own shares granted by the shareholders in the annual general meeting on May 16, 2017 in item 9 of the agenda expiring on May 15, 2022 is to be rescinded at the time this new authorization comes into force. 14. Amendment of section 14 of the articles of association Pursuant to section 14 paragraph 2 sentence 1 of the articles of association, only those shareholders who register and provide evidence of their shareholdings prior to the annual general meeting are authorized to attend the annual general meeting and exercise their voting rights. In accordance with section 14 paragraph 3 sentence 1 of the articles of association, proof of share ownership issued by the depositary bank is sufficient for this proof. This provision of the articles of association is based on the regulation in section 123 paragraph 4 AktG, which was partially amended by the Act Implementing the Second EU Shareholder Rights Directive (ARUG II) for annual general meetings convened after September 3, 2020. In particular, Section 123 paragraph 4 AktG as amended refers to the newly introduced section 67c paragraph 3 AktG, so that proof of entitlement to attend the annual general meeting or to exercise voting rights must be provided by the so-called "ultimate intermediary". Against this background, section 14 paragraph 3 sentence 1 of the articles of association is to be supplemented accordingly. Moreover, the possibility of participating in the annual general meeting is to be modernized and at the same time made easier. To this end, section 14 of the articles of association shall be supplemented by corresponding provisions. The management board and supervisory board therefore propose that the following resolution be adopted: 1. Section 14 paragraph 1 of the articles of association is supplemented at the end by the following sentence 3: "The general meeting may be broadcast in vision and sound in part or in full at the request of the chairman of the meeting, including in such a way that the public has unrestricted access." - 29 - Section 14 paragraph 3 sentence 1 of the articles of association is revised as follows:

"If the shares of the Company are quoted on the stock exchange the eligibility pursuant to para. 2 is to be proved by a special written confirmation of the share ownership drawn up in German or English by the institution managing the shares; the entitlement can also be made with a proof by the ultimate intermediary according to Sec. 67c para. 3 AktG." Section 14 of the articles of association is supplemented by the following paragraphs 4 and 5: "(4) The management board is authorized to provide that shareholders may participate in the general meeting without being present at its venue and without a proxy and to exercise all or some of their rights in whole or in part by means of electronic communication. The management board is also authorized to make provisions on the scope and procedure of participation and exercise of rights in accordance with sentence 1. Any use of this procedure and the provisions made for it must be announced when the general meeting is convened. The management board is authorized to provide that shareholders may cast their votes in writing or by means of electronic communication without participating in the general meeting (postal vote). The management board is also authorized to make provisions for the procedure pursuant to sentence 1. Any use of this procedure and the provisions made for it must be announced when the general meeting is convened." - 30 - Information on the Green Projects in the context of the Green Dividend according to agenda item 3 (Green Dividend: Increase of the dividend by partial amendment of the profit carried forward under agenda item 2 or (in case of rejection) investment into Green Projects) If the management proposal under agenda item 3 is rejected, the Company would use the amount of approximately EUR 1.8 million planned for the distribution to realize the following Green Projects within 24 months: Asset Öjendorfer Weg 9-11 in Hamburg Owner: alstria office REIT-AG Current heating consumption per year: approx.107 KW/m² (approx. 35 % more than average*) Measures to reduce energy demand: Installation of new windows / Conversion to LED lighting Measures for the use of renewable energies: Installation of a system for solar power generation Potential CO2 savings through implementation of the measures: approx. 45 tCO2e / year Estimated investment costs: approx. EUR 750,000 Estimated costs per tCO2e saved/year: approx. EUR 16,500 Asset Hammer Steindamm 129 in Hamburg Owner: alstria office REIT-AG Current heating consumption per year: approx. 97 KW/m² (approx. 30 % more than average*) Measures to reduce energy demand: Installation of new windows Measures for the use of renewable energies: Installation of a system for solar power generation Potential CO2 savings through implementation of the measures: approx. 50 tCO2e / year Estimated investment costs: approx. EUR 950,000 Estimated costs per tCO2e saved/year: approx. EUR 19,000 *Calculated on the average heating consumption of alstria's portfolio properties in 2018 The Company would not realize the Green Projects described above if financial criteria alone were to form the basis for the decision. alstria is not legally or contractually obliged to the tenants to carry out the measures. In this respect, no material higher financial income from the assets is to be expected from the implementation of the measures. Nevertheless, alstria would like to offer its shareholders the opportunity to reduce the carbon footprint of these assets through appropriate investments and thus improve the Company's overall carbon footprint. - 31 - Information on the supervisory board candidates proposed for election under agenda item 7 (Election of supervisory board members) Dr. Johannes Conradi Hamburg, Germany September 1962 Nationality: German

Lawyer and partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP Member of the supervisory board since January 2007 Career 1993:Associate of Bruckhaus Westrick Stegemann 1998:Partner of Bruckhaus Westrick Heller Löber, since 2000 Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP 2000 - 2006: Global Co-Head of the Real Estate Practice Group 2006 - 2012: Global Head of the Real Estate Sector Group as well as Managing Partner of the Hamburg office 2012 - 2018: Global Head of the Real Estate Practice Group Dr. Johannes Conradi is rendering legal advice on both domestic and international investors, corporates, project developers, financial institutions as well as the public sector in all matters relating to real estate law, in particular on larger real estate transactions, project developments, real estate finance and joint ventures. He is board member of the Institution for Corporate Governance in the German real estate industry (ICG) and was appointed as Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (FRICS). Education 1982 to 1987 legal studies at the Universities of Hamburg and Munich; 1988 First State Examination in law; 1988 to 1990 research assistant at Max-Planck-Institute for Comparative and International Private Law; 1990 trainee lawyer (Referendar); 1993 Second State Examination in law; 1993 Lawyer; 1997 Solicitor (England & Wales). - 32 - Information in accordance with section 125 paragraph 1 sentence 5 AktG Memberships in other mandatory supervisory boards in Germany: Member of the supervisory board Flughafen Hamburg GmbH Memberships in comparable boards of business enterprises in Germany and abroad: Member of the advisory board

Elbphilharmonie und Laeiszhalle Betriebsgesellschaft mbH

Elbphilharmonie und Laeiszhalle Betriebsgesellschaft mbH Member of the supervisory board HamburgMusik gGmbH Information in accordance with number C.6 paragraph 2 and C.13 GCGC The supervisory board considers Dr. Johannes Conradi as independent for the purpose of number C.6 paragraph 2 GCGC. Dr. Johannes Conradi is a trusted legal adviser in the business of real estate with a high level of specialist knowledge and industry expertise. Particularly because of this expertise, the supervisory board is of the opinion that Dr. Johannes Conradi is independent, despite having been a member of the Company's supervisory board for 13 years now. He is particularly familiar with the Company's affairs. This enables him to use his expertise to the benefit of the Company. Although, the Company occasionally engages the international law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. However, the advice given in each case concerns nonessential matters of the Company. Accordingly, the remuneration in each of the last three financial years was less than EUR 10,000.00. In addition, these mandates are exclusively handled by other lawyers and not by Dr. Johannes Conradi. In this respect, this does not affect the independence of Dr. Johannes Conradi either; this it is not a substantial business relationship. Dr. Johannes Conradi has, based on the supervisory board's evaluation, no personal and/or business relations with alstria office REIT-AG or its affiliates, its governing bodies or significant shareholders of alstria office REIT-AG, which must be disclosed by recommendation pursuant to number C.13 GCGC. - 33 - Marianne Voigt Berlin, Germany March 1966 Nationality: German

Managing Director of bettermarks GmbH

Member of the supervisory board since October 2011 Career 1993 to 1999: With VEBA group in the controlling and finance Division, at last as assistant to the CFO with VEBA AG in Düsseldorf 1999 to 2008: CFO/COO with ImmobilienScout in Berlin since 2008: start-up and development of bettermarks, an innovative online learning system for mathematics As CFO/COO of ImmobilienScout Ms. Marianne Voigt was responsible for the development of the company, the IT operations and IT developments, the execution of capital measures and for the controlling and finance. Education Apprenticeship in banking with B. Metzler; 1992 degree at WHU Koblenz. Information in accordance with section 125 paragraph 1 sentence 5 AktG Memberships in other mandatory supervisory boards in Germany: Member of the supervisory board

BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Memberships in comparable boards of business enterprises in Germany and abroad: Member of the advisory board

DISQ Deutsches Institut für Service-Qualität GmbH & Co. KG Information in accordance with number C.6 paragraph 2 and C.13 GCGC The supervisory board considers Ms. Marianne Voigt as independent for the purpose of number C.6 paragraph 2 GCGC. Marianne Voigt has, based on the supervisory board's evaluation, no personal and/or business relations with alstria office REIT-AG or its affiliates, its governing bodies or significant shareholders of alstria office REIT-AG, which must be disclosed by recommendation pursuant to number C.13 GCGC. - 34 - Reports of the management board to the shareholders in the annual general meeting 1. Report regarding item 3 of the agenda (Green Dividend: Increase of the dividend by partial amendment of the profit carried forward under agenda item 2 or (in case of rejection) investment into Green Projects) Under agenda item 3, management board and supervisory board propose that the distribution of EUR 52 cents per share entitled to dividends proposed under agenda item 2 shall be increased by EUR 1 cent to EUR 53 cents per share entitled to dividends. To this end, the profit carried forward in the amount of EUR 12,651,420.56, also proposed under agenda item 2, is to be partially amended. The Company would like to provide an amount of EUR 1 cent per share of the Company entitled to dividend, i.e. a total amount of approximately EUR 1.8 million ("Green Dividend"), in order to accelerate the reduction of the Company's CO2 emissions. Climate change is the biggest challenge we will have to face in the coming years. We are aware of the "embodied carbon" in the real estate industry and are committed to take up this climate change challenge and further improve our carbon footprint. As part of the Green Dividend, the Company has therefore identified projects in which the amount of approximately EUR 1.8 million could be invested. These Green Projects are described in the section "Information on the Green Projects in the context of the Green Dividend according to agenda item 3" following the agenda. According to solely financial criteria, the Company would not invest in the Green Projects, as its income would not cover the current cost of capital. Furthermore, the Company is neither legally nor contractually obliged to make such investments. An investment in the Green Projects would only be made with the aim of further reducing alstria's CO2-emissions and improving the energy balance of the properties concerned. These are therefore investment opportunities which are not financially viable but improve alstria's carbon footprint. When implementing the Green Projects, the estimated cost per tCO2e saved is on average approx. EUR 17,500. Under agenda item 3 the shareholders have the opportunity to vote for the payment of the Green Dividend and thus for the increase of the dividend by EUR 1 cent to EUR 53 cents per share entitled to dividends. If the majority of shareholders decides in favor of paying the Green Dividend, they can invest the proceeds in a self-determined manner for example in a more efficient climate mitigation project. If the annual general meeting votes against the increase, the Company would use the funds thus retained to invest in the Green Projects. At the next annual general meeting, the management board would report on the implementation of the Green Projects. The Management Letter in alstria's Company Report 2019 and the website www.green- dividend.com contain further information on the background of the Green Dividend. The Company Report 2019 is available on the internet at www.alstria.com → Investors → Reports. - 35 - 2. Report regarding items 8.1, 8.2 and 8.3 of the agenda (Creation of a new Authorized Capital I 2020, cancellation of the Authorized Capital 2019, authorizations to exclude subscription rights with regard to the Authorized Capital I 2020 and corresponding amendments of the articles of association; report pursuant to sections 203 paragraph 2 sentence 2, 186 paragraph 4 sentence 2 AktG) Item 8.1 of the agenda Management board and supervisory board propose under item 8.1 of the agenda to replace the existing Authorized Capital 2019 by a new Authorized Capital I 2020 with a term running until on or before September 28, 2025, amounting to almost 20 % of the existing share capital and thus in the amount of EUR 35,198,684.00 (Authorized Capital I 2020). The existing Authorized Capital 2019 shall only be cancelled once it is certain that the new Authorized Capital I 2020 is available. The new Authorized Capital I 2020 will have a term of 5 years. alstria office REIT-AG must be able to act quickly and flexibly in the ever-changing real estate markets at all times in the interest of its shareholders. The management board thus considers it to be its duty to ensure that the Company always has the necessary instruments to procure capital irrespective of concrete utilization plans. Since decisions regarding the coverage of capital requirements must generally be made at short notice, it is important for the Company to not have to depend on time-consuming and expensive convocations of general meetings. Legislators have allowed for this necessity in the instrument of authorized capital. The most common reasons for utilizing authorized capital are to strengthen a company's equity base and to finance the acquisition of shareholdings (at alstria office REIT-AG, primarily in the form of the acquisition of real estate). In accordance with the authorization proposed by management board and supervisory board under item 8.1 of the agenda, as a general rule, the shareholders are entitled to subscription rights with regard to the utilization of the Authorized Capital I 2020. In order to facilitate the technical processing, the Company is intended to be given an option to allow one or more financial institutions to subscribe shares with the obligation of offering the shares to shareholders in accordance with the latter's subscription rights (indirect subscription right in the terms of section 186 paragraph 5 AktG). Subject to the approval of the supervisory board, the subscription rights shall be excluded for fractional amounts in accordance with the authorization proposed by management board and supervisory board under item 8.1 of the agenda. This facilitates the use of the authorization sought by rounded amounts and simplifies the technical processing of the issue. In addition, subscription rights may be excluded to the extent necessary to grant creditors of bonds (including participation rights) with conversion or option rights or a conversion or option obligation issued by the Company a subscription right to new shares to the extent to which they would be entitled after exercising their conversion or option rights or a conversion or option obligation. The terms and conditions of such bonds generally provide for protection against dilution. If, after the bond issue, shares are issued with subscription rights at a price below the current market price of the share, the value of the conversion or option rights of the - 36 - creditors of bonds or profit-participation rights is reduced, provided that the other conditions remain unchanged. In order to protect the creditors of the bonds or profit-participation rights, they will generally be granted either a reduction in the conversion or option price in the event of a subsequent share issue with shareholders' subscription rights; alternatively, creditors may be granted a subscription right to new shares in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bonds, as shareholders are also entitled to. The creditors of the bonds are thus placed in the same position as if they had already exercised their conversion or option rights or a conversion or option obligation had been fulfilled. In order to enable the Company to do so, it is necessary to exclude shareholders' subscription rights. The possibility of granting shares to creditors instead of a reduction of the conversion or option price may be economically more advantageous for the Company. By granting shares instead of reducing the conversion or option price, the Company can achieve a higher issue price for the shares to be issued upon conversion or option exercise. Item 8.2 of the agenda In accordance with the authorization proposed by management board and supervisory board under item 8.2 of the agenda, subscription rights shall furthermore be excluded, subject to the approval of the supervisory board, if the new shares issued in the course of a cash capital increase are issued at an amount not significantly lower than the stock exchange price in accordance with section 186 paragraph 3 sentence 4 AktG. Not only does the exclusion of subscription rights enable the Company to act promptly, but the shares may also be placed at a price close to the market price. Section 186 paragraph 2 AktG permits the publication of the subscription price up to the third-last day of the subscription period but given the often observable volatility of the equity markets, there is still a market risk for several days, which may lead to security discounts when determining the subscription price and hence resulting in conditions that are not close to the market. Furthermore, if subscription rights are granted, a successful placement with third parties is made more difficult or entails additional efforts, given the uncertainty regarding the exercise of the subscription rights (subscription behavior). Finally, when granting subscription rights the Company is unable to react to changes in market conditions at short notice because of the duration of the subscription period, but is exposed to possible declining stock prices during the subscription period which may lead to unfavorable financing. Furthermore, the Company may aim to allure new shareholder groups with such a placement. As the new shares will be issued at a price close to the market price, each shareholder as a general rule has an opportunity to acquire the shares necessary to maintain its shareholding interest at nearly the same conditions via the stock exchange. In line with section 186 paragraph 3 sentence 4 AktG, it is thus ensured that the financial and voting right interests are reasonably safeguarded in the utilization of the Authorized Capital I 2020 with the exclusion of subscription rights while the Company is given additional latitude for action in the interest of all shareholders. Furthermore, it is intended to grant the option to exclude subscription rights for capital increases in return for contributions in kind. This allows the management board in suitable individual cases to have shares of the Company available, among others, for utilization in connection with the purchase of companies, shareholdings or other assets. For example, it may - 37 - very well become necessary in negotiations to provide consideration in shares in lieu of cash. This option gives the Company an advantage in the competition for interesting acquisition targets and the necessary leeway to be able to use arising opportunities for the acquisition of real estate or shareholdings without requiring funding. The issuance of shares may also be expedient in terms of an optimal financing structure. The Company is not at a disadvantage because the issuance of shares in return for contributions in kind requires the value of the contributions in kind to be in reasonable proportion to the value of the shares. If shares are issued to settle management board members' claims for remuneration under the LTI 2016/2020 or to settle supervisory board's claims for remuneration for the 2020 financial year, the management board will exclusively utilize the Authorized Capital II 2020 or the Authorized Capital III 2020 (see agenda items 9 and 10). The management board may only utilize the authorization to exclude subscription rights granted under item 8.2 of the agenda to such extent that the total amount of the shares issued with the exclusion of subscription rights does not exceed 5 % of the share capital neither at the time this authorization takes effect nor on the date this authorization is exercised. This limits the total scope of an issue of shares excluding subscription rights and in this way the shareholders will be given an additional protection against the possible dilution of their existing holdings. To this limit, such shares are to be credited which are (i) acquired on the basis of the authorization granted by the annual general meeting and are disposed of during the term of this authorization with an exclusion of subscription rights pursuant to section 71 paragraph 1 number 8 sentence 5 in conjunction with section 186 paragraph 3 sentence 4 AktG and (ii) which are to be issued or were issued during the term of this authorization under bonds (including participation rights) with conversion or option rights or a conversion or option obligation if issued with an exclusion of subscription rights. Shares issued during the term of this authorization utilizing the Authorized Capital II 2020 and the Authorized Capital III 2020 shall also count towards this amount. Shares that are granted to employees of the Company (or companies affiliated with the Company) in the context of an employee participation programme shall remain unaffected. The management board will duly review in each individual case whether it will utilize the authorization of a capital increase with the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights. It will only utilize the authorization if, in the management board's and supervisory board's opinion, this is in the Company's interest and thus in the interest of the shareholders. Item 8.3 of the agenda In addition, in accordance with the authorization proposed by management board and supervisory board under item 8.3 of the agenda, subscription rights shall furthermore be excluded, subject to the approval of the supervisory board, in the context of capital increases against cash contributions, provided that the issue price of the new shares is not significantly lower than the stock exchange price of the shares already listed in accordance with section 186 paragraph 3 sentence 4 AktG, and against contributions in kind. - 38 - In the context of a capital increase against contributions in kind, the shares shall be used for the acquisition of real estate or real estate portfolios. In the context of a capital increase against contributions in cash, the cash contributions shall be used to finance real estate, real estate portfolios, or shares in companies owning essentially real estate (share of the real estate and cash in the latest balance sheet is at least 75 %) or to repay financial liabilities of the Company or an affiliated company. The corresponding resolutions of the management board with approval of the supervisory board that record the intention of the Company to acquire or to finance real estate, real estate portfolios or shares in companies owning essentially real estate or to repay financial liabilities shall be submitted as a proof. Thereby, the flexible and prompt acquisition of real estate, real estate portfolios and shares in companies owning essentially real estate is enabled as well as the repayment of financial liabilities. If shares are issued to settle management board members' claims for remuneration under the LTI 2016/2020 or to settle supervisory board's claims for remuneration for the 2020 financial year, the management board will exclusively utilize the Authorized Capital II 2020 or the Authorized Capital III 2020 (see agenda items 9 and 10). The authorization to exclude subscription rights puts the Company in particular in a position to quickly and flexibly make use of opportunities on the real estate market and to cover any arising need for capital at very short notice if necessary. If the management board uses this authorization, it will calculate the discount of the share price as low as possible in accordance with the market conditions at the time of the placement. In case of a capital increase against contributions in cash, shares may only be issued at a price close to the market price. Thus, in general each shareholder has the chance to acquire shares over the market at approximately equal terms in order to uphold his or her shareholding quota. Due to the limited use of the contributions in cash only for the financing of real estate, real estate portfolios or shares in companies owning essentially real estate, it is ensured that the cash contributions are used for the Company's core business. The additionally included use of cash contributions for the repayment of financial liabilities can in particular serve to establish an improved financing structure. The option to exclude the shareholders' subscription rights for capital increases in return for contributions in kind gives the necessary leeway to be able to use arising opportunities for the acquisition of real estate or real estate portfolios without requiring funding and to structure these in a flexible manner. Within this framework, the Company is at the same time enabled to expand the shareholder group by way of targeted issuance of shares. In case the seller's side prefers consideration in the form of shares, the Company can act accordingly. This can constitute a competitive advantage. The issuance of shares in the context of the acquisition of real estate or real estate portfolios may also be expedient in terms of an optimal financing structure. The Company is not at a disadvantage because the issuance of shares in return for contributions in kind requires the value of the contributions in kind to be in reasonable proportion to the value of the shares. Furthermore, reference is made to the report for item 8.2 of the agenda. The management board may only utilize authorization to exclude subscription rights granted under item 8.3 of the agenda in such a manner that the amount of shares issued with the - 39 - exclusion of subscription rights pursuant to this authorization may not exceed a total of 5 % of the share capital of the Company (and therefore, along with the authorization under item 8.2 of the agenda, it shall be possible to exclude subscription rights for shares up to an amount of 10 % of the share capital), neither at the time this authorization takes effect nor at the time this authorization is exercised. Thereby, the total of an issuance excluding subscription rights is limited and additionally the shareholders are protected against a potential dilution of their shareholdings. To this limit, such shares are to be credited which are (i) acquired on the basis of the authorization granted by the annual general meeting and are disposed of during the term of this authorization with an exclusion of subscription rights pursuant to section 71 paragraph 1 number 8 sentence 5 in conjunction with section 186 paragraph 3 sentence 4 AktG and (ii) which are to be issued or were issued during the term of this authorization under bonds (including participation rights) with conversion or option rights or a conversion or option obligation if issued with an exclusion of subscription rights. Shares issued during the term of this authorization utilizing the Authorized Capital II 2020 and the Authorized Capital III 2020 shall also count towards this amount. Shares that are granted to employees of the Company (or companies affiliated with the Company) in the context of an employee participation programme shall remain unaffected. The management board will duly review in each individual case whether it will utilize the authorization of a capital increase with the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights in the context of the acquisition of real estate, real estate portfolios or shares in companies owning essentially real estate or in the context of or the repayment of financial liabilities. It will only utilize the authorization if this, in the management board's and supervisory board's opinion, is in the Company's interest and thus in the interest of the shareholders. The management board will report on the utilization of the authorizations in the next ordinary general meeting. - 40 - 3. Report regarding item 9 of the agenda (Creation of a new Authorized Capital II 2020 with exclusion of subscription rights and corresponding amendments of the articles of association; report pursuant to sections 203 paragraph 2 sentence 2, 186 paragraph 4 sentence 2 AktG) The shares are to be used in a capital increase against contribution in kind to pay out the Long Term Incentive Plan 2016/2020 ("LTI 2016/2020") to the members of the management board. On March 2, 2010, the supervisory board established a share-based remuneration system to provide success-based remuneration for members of the management board. This system is made up of a long-term component, the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2010 (LTIP 2010), and a short-term component, the Short-Term Incentive Plan 2010 (STIP 2010). These plans offer cash-settled and share-based payment transactions, respectively. For details, please refer to the presentation on page 115 et seq. of the 2019 annual report. Taking into account the achievement of performance targets and individual performance, the supervisory board determined a payout amount of EUR 1,273,567.05 for Mr. Olivier Elamine and a payout amount of EUR 1,042,003.24 for Mr. Alexander Dexne under the LTI 2016/2020. Against the background of the COVID 19 Pandemic, the members of the management board have not yet asserted a claim for remuneration (EUR 1,273,567.05 or EUR 1,042,003.24). Subject to the resolution of the annual general meeting, they have agreed to make the claim available as a contribution in return for the granting of shares in order to preserve the Company's liquidity. This requires a capital increase of the Company with exclusion of subscription rights. Although an exclusion of subscription rights reduces the shareholders' participation quota, the use of shares as remuneration for the management board would not be possible if subscription rights were granted. However, the proposed increase of the share capital amounts to only EUR 260,000.00, or 0.15 % of the Company's current share capital. The shares will also be issued at a price close to market. Thus, for the purpose of calculating the number of shares to be issued to the members of the management board, the respective payment amount is to be divided by the unweighted average closing price of the Company's shares in XETRA trading in the last five trading days prior to the day of exercising the authorization from the Authorized Capital II 2020 and rounded down to full shares. In addition, the members of the management board shall undertake to hold the shares of the Company received for the LTI 2016/2020 for a period of one year; shares may only be sold to settle the income tax due on LTI 2016/2020. This results in a stronger commitment of the management board to the Company and its economic success. This is in the interest of the Company and its shareholders. The members of the management board have an additional interest to work towards the Company's increase in shareholder value as expressed by its stock market price. - 41 - 4. Report regarding item 10 of the agenda (Adjustment of the supervisory board remuneration, creation of a new Authorized Capital III 2020 with exclusion of subscription rights and corresponding amendments to the articles of association; report pursuant to sections 203 paragraph 2 sentence 2, 186 paragraph 4 sentence 2 AktG) On May 16, 2017, the annual general meeting resolved that the members of the supervisory board shall be paid a remuneration in euros, graded according to their function on the supervisory board and their membership and function in the committees of the supervisory board. Against the background of the COVID 19 Pandemic the supervisory board would like to waive a cash payment of the remuneration for the 2020 financial year and instead accept a payment in shares of the Company in order to preserve the Company's liquidity. In supplementation to the supervisory board remuneration determined by the annual general meeting, payment of the remuneration determined in shares should therefore be made possible. The shares are to be used in the context of a capital increase against contribution in kind to pay out the supervisory board remuneration for the 2020 financial year. The total remuneration of the members of the supervisory board in the 2019 financial year amounted to EUR 525,000.00. Currently, a total remuneration in the same amount is expected for the 2020 financial year. The exclusion of subscription rights enables the Company in particular to conserve its liquidity by issuing shares to the members of the supervisory board as part of the supervisory board's remuneration for the 2020 financial year. Although an exclusion of subscription rights reduces the shareholders' participation quota, the use of shares as remuneration for the supervisory board would not be possible if subscription rights were granted. However, the proposed increase of the share capital amounts to only EUR 60,000.00, or 0.034 % of the Company's current share capital. The shares will also be issued at a price close to market. Thus, for the purpose of calculating the number of shares to be issued to the members of the supervisory board, the respective supervisory board member's claim for remuneration against the Company for the 2020 financial year is to be divided by the unweighted average closing price of the Company's shares in XETRA trading in the last five trading days prior to the day of exercising the authorization from the Authorized Capital III 2020 and rounded down to full shares. Furthermore, the members of the supervisory board have agreed to hold the Company shares received as supervisory board remuneration 2020 for one year in principle, provided that they do not sell the shares in order to settle the income tax or value added tax payable on the supervisory board remuneration 2020. This results in a stronger commitment of the supervisory board to the Company and its economic success. This is in the interest of the Company and its shareholders. The members of the supervisory board have an additional interest to work towards the Company's increase in shareholder value as expressed by its stock market price. - 42 - 5. Report regarding item 11 of the agenda (Authorization for the issue of convertible or option bonds, profit participation rights or participating bonds and to exclude subscription rights, creation of a new Conditional Capital I 2020 and corresponding amendment of the articles of association; report pursuant to sections 221 paragraph 4 sentence 2, 186 paragraph 4 sentence 2 AktG) The proposed authorization of the management board with the consent of the supervisory board once or several times on or before September 28, 2025 for the issue of convertible or option bonds, profit participation rights or participating bonds, or of a combination of these instruments ("Bonds"), in a total nominal amount of up to EUR 418,750,000.00 and for the creation of the Conditional Capital I 2020 of up to EUR 16,750,000.00 is intended to expand the options, which are described in more detail below, available to alstria office REIT-AG for the financing of its activities and to grant the management board access, with the approval of the supervisory board, to a flexible and timely financing, which is in the best interests of the Company, in particular if favourable capital market conditions exist. By issuing Bonds, the Company can use attractive financing opportunities, taking into account the market situation, to provide the Company with adequate capital resources and thus ensure a decisive basis for the Company's development. In addition, the issue of Bonds (in combination with other measures, if necessary) provides the opportunity to tap new investor groups, in particular so- called anchor investors. Furthermore, the issue of Bonds provides the Company with capital which may later be retained as equity. The Company shall be entitled to raise funds through the issue of Bonds in Euros or - limited to the corresponding Euro equivalent - in other legal currencies of OECD countries. If the Bonds are issued in a currency other than Euro, the corresponding equivalent value, calculated according to the Euro reference rate of the European Central Bank on the day before the resolution on the issue of the Bonds is passed. The Bonds may also stipulate the possibility of an obligation to exercise conversion and option rights at the end of the term or at an earlier point in time. As a general rule, the shareholders are entitled to the statutory subscription rights for Bonds with option or conversion rights or conversion or option obligations (section 221 paragraph 4 in connection with section 186 paragraph 1 AktG). In order to facilitate the technical processing of the issue, it is intended to grant the Company the option of issuing the Bonds to a financial institution or a syndicate of financial institutions, subject to the obligation to offer the Bonds to the shareholders in accordance with their subscription rights (indirect subscription right pursuant to section 186 paragraph 5 AktG). The exclusion of subscription rights for fractional amounts facilitates the utilization of the authorization sought by round amounts. This simplifies the technical processing of the shareholders' subscription rights. The exclusion of subscription rights for the benefit of holders of conversion or option rights or conversion or option obligations that already have been issued has the advantage that the conversion or option price for the conversion or option rights or conversion obligations that already have been issued does not have to be reduced and that, thus, a higher total inflow of funds can be achieved. - 43 - The management board will furthermore be authorized, upon the approval of the supervisory board, to exclude the subscription rights of the shareholders if the issue of the Bonds with option or conversion rights or conversion or option obligations is carried out in return for cash payment at an issue price which is not significantly lower than the market price of these Bonds. This gives the Company the opportunity to quickly and flexibly make use of market opportunities and to obtain better conditions for the determination of the interest rate and the issue price of the Bonds by stipulating terms and conditions which are more closely related to the market environment. A stipulation of terms and conditions that are closely related to the market environment and a smooth placement would not be possible if subscription rights had to be observed. Section 186 paragraph 2 AktG allows for the publication of the subscription price (and, thus, the terms and conditions of these Bonds) until the third last day of the subscription period. However, given the often observable volatility of the equity markets, there is still a market risk for several days, leading to security discounts when determining the terms and conditions of the issue and hence resulting in terms that are not close to market conditions. Furthermore, if the subscription rights are granted, a successful placement with third parties is made more difficult or entails additional efforts, given the uncertainty regarding the exercise of the subscription rights (subscription behaviour). Finally, when granting subscription rights the Company is unable to react to changes in market conditions on short notice because of the duration of the subscription period, but is exposed to declining stock prices during the subscription period which may lead to the Company procuring capital on unfavourable terms. Pursuant to section 221 paragraph 4 sentence 2 AktG, the provision in section 186 paragraph 3 sentence 4 AktG applies accordingly to the complete exclusion of subscription rights. Section 186 paragraph 3 sentence 4 AktG further stipulates that the issue price of a share in a capital increase may not be significantly lower than the market price. This provision is intended to ensure that the value of the shares is not significantly diluted. Whether or not such dilution effect occurs in the event of an issue of Bonds with option or conversion rights or conversion or option obligations without granting subscription rights may be determined by calculating the theoretical market value of the Bonds in accordance with generally accepted financial mathematical methods and comparing it to the issue price of the Bond. If in the process of a duly conducted examination this issue price is found to be only insignificantly lower than the theoretical market value at the time of the issue of the Bonds, the exclusion of subscription rights is permissible in accordance with the spirit and purpose of the provision in section 186 paragraph 3 sentence 4 AktG because the deduction is merely insignificant. This would result in the imputed value of a subscription right being close to zero, thus ensuring that the shareholders will not suffer any material economic disadvantages from the exclusion of the subscription rights. Independently from this examination conducted by the management board, a determination of terms and conditions which are closely related to market conditions - and thus the avoidance of a significant dilution of the value - is ensured in cases where a book- building procedure is conducted. In the course of this procedure, the Bonds are being stipulated on the basis of the purchasing orders submitted by investors, thus leading to a determination of a total value of the Bonds which is close to market conditions. All this ensures that the exclusion of subscription rights does not lead to a significant dilution of the value of the shares. - 44 - In addition, in order to maintain the extent of their portion of the share capital of the Company, shareholders additionally have the option of acquiring shares through the stock market at any time - even after the exercise of conversion or option rights or the occurrence of conversion or option obligations. In contrast, the authorization to exclude subscription rights facilitates the determination of terms and conditions close to market conditions, the highest possible extent of security regarding a placement with third parties and the utilization of favourable market situations at short notice by the Company. Furthermore, the management board will be authorized, upon the approval of the supervisory board, to exclude the subscription rights of the shareholders if the bonds are issued in exchange for considerations in kind; provided that this value is in reasonable proportion to the market value of the bond determined in accordance with the financial mathematical method described above. The authorization enables the management board, with the approval of the supervisory board, to have shares available in order to be able to sell them in return for contributions in kind, in particular in return for company mergers or for the acquisition of companies, parts of companies and participations in companies. National and international competition and the globalization of the economy increasingly demand this form of acquisition financing. The proposed authorization is intended to give the Company the necessary room for action so that it can quickly and flexibly take advantage of opportunities to acquire companies or holdings in companies. The proposed exclusion of subscription rights takes this into account. When determining the valuation ratios, the management board will ensure that the interests of the shareholders are adequately safeguarded. As a rule, if he measures the value of the shares given as consideration, he will orientate himself on the market price of the Company's shares. The management board will report to the annual general meeting on the use of this authorization. The exclusion of subscription rights in the case of an issue against cash or in kind contributions is limited to a total of 10 % of the share capital. A corresponding stipulation in the authorization resolution likewise ensures that the 10 % limit is not exceeded in the event of a capital reduction because the authorization to exclude subscription rights explicitly may not exceed 10 % of the share capital neither at the time the authorization takes effect nor - if such value is lower - on the date the authorization is exercised. Such shares are to be credited to the above-mentioned 10 % limit which are issued during the term of this authorization from authorized capital with an exclusion of subscription rights against cash contribution pursuant to section 186 paragraph 3 sentence 4 AktG or against contributions in kind. In addition, such new shares are to be credited to the above-mentioned 10 % limit which are acquired on the basis of an authorization of the shareholders in the annual general meeting and sold under the exclusion of subscription rights pursuant to section 71 paragraph 1 number 8 sentence 5 in connection with section 186 paragraph 3 sentence 4 AktG. Shares issued or to be issued during the term of the authorization to service bonds with conversion and option rights or a conversion or option obligation, if issued under exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights, shall also be credited. Such shares that are issued to employees of the Company and members of the management board (or of companies affiliated with the Company) within the scope of employee participation programs are not taken into account here. - 45 - In the event profit participation rights or participating bonds without conversion or option rights or conversion or option obligations are to be issued, the management board is authorized, subject to the approval of the supervisory board, to exclude shareholders' subscription rights in their entirety if the terms and conditions applicable to such profit participation rights or participating bonds are similar to that of obligatory relationships, i.e., if they do not confer any membership rights in the Company, grant no right to participate in the liquidation proceeds and the interest rate is not calculated on the basis of the amount of the net income, annual net profit or dividends. In addition, it is required that the interest rate and the issue price of the profit participation rights or participating bonds have to correspond to current market conditions at the time of the issue. If the above-mentioned requirements are fulfilled, the exclusion of subscription rights does not cause any disadvantages for the shareholders since the profit participation rights or participating bonds do not confer any membership rights and do not grant any entitlement to the liquidation proceeds or the profits of the Company. The Conditional Capital I 2020 is required in order to be able to fulfil conversion and/or option rights or conversion or option obligations or tender rights with respect to shares of the Company, unless other forms of fulfilment are used to ensure delivery. The management board will carefully consider on a case-by-case basis whether use of the authorization would be in the interests of the Company and its shareholders. The management board will inform the annual general meeting of the use of the authorization. - 46 - 6. Report regarding item 12 of the agenda (Authorization for the issuance of convertible profit participation certificates to the employees, creation of a new Conditional Capital III 2020 and corresponding amendment of articles of association; report pursuant to section 221 paragraph 4 sentence 2, 186 paragraph 4 sentence 2 AktG) The management board of the Company shall be authorized to issue on or before September 28, 2025, once or repeatedly, convertible profit participation certificates with conversion obligation ("Certificates") with a nominal amount of up to a total of EUR 1,000,000.00 for shares with a corresponding nominal amount in the share capital of the Company to the employees of the Company and of its subsidiaries (but not to members of the management board). The shareholders' statutory subscription rights for these Certificates are excluded. Each Certificate with a nominal amount of EUR 1.00 issued in the course of the employee participation program entitles to one no-par value share of alstria office REIT-AG. The Certificates can be issued once or repeatedly. The Certificates entitle to the payment of a profit share corresponding to the dividend per share of the Company for an entire business year of the Company, provided that Certificates held for less than an entire business year are entitled to profit share pro rata temporis. The Certificates expire after five years, unless the conversion has taken place before. alstria office REIT-AG has used the possibility to have employees participate in the Company, which was created by the legislator, in the past already and intends to do so in the future. The Certificates issued in the course of the employee participation program can only be issued to employees of alstria office REIT-AG and employees of companies in which alstria office REIT- AG, directly or indirectly, holds a majority interest. The exclusion of the shareholders' subscription rights is necessary to enable the Company to issue the Certificates within the context of the employee participation program. The employee participation program links the remuneration of the employees of alstria office REIT-AG closer to the Company's or its subsidiaries economic success. The economic success of alstria office REIT-AG is based significantly on its ability to recruit and to retain qualified employees. This is especially true for highly qualified experts and specialists, who are competed for with attractive remuneration systems sometimes internationally and across industry sectors. The participation of these employees in the Company's capital and hence their participation in the economic risks and successes is an integral part of internationally customary remuneration systems and are possible and wide spread in Germany, too. By way of the employee participation program the Company cannot only recruit new qualified employees and increase the satisfaction of employees' with respect to their remuneration. The employee participation program also promotes the employees' identification with the Company and the employee retention. In addition, the employees' commitment and performance are strengthened. For the Company, convertible profit participation certificates are a significant element of the employees' remuneration and retention. Without raising the according liquid funds, an according financial advantage can be granted to the employees. - 47 - The incentive for the eligible employees correlates very significantly with the price they have to pay for a share in the event of the obligatory conversion. To achieve a participation rate as high as possible and to ensure the effect of the incentive of the employee participation program, the offer price payable at issuance was set at EUR 1.00. In the event of conversion, an additional payment of EUR 1.00 must be made. The obligatory conversion takes place after a waiting period of two years at the earliest, if the share price of alstria office REIT-AG has achieved the defined performance goal. If this is not the case, the obligatory conversion can happen on an additional cut-off date in each of the following three years. If the performance goal has not been reached after five years, the Certificates will expire and the offer price will be reimbursed to the holders. Upon conversion the benefits are subject to tax and social security contributions. The Certificates issued in the course of the employee participation program cannot be transferred. The personal incentive is that a conversion into a share is only possible, if the eligible individual is still in an employment relationship with alstria office REIT-AG or the respective subsidiary at the date of conversion. However, the management board can make different arrangements in special cases, namely an early termination of the employment relationship. A newly to be created conditional capital in the amount of EUR 1,000,000.00, divided into 1,000,000 no-par value bearer shares, will be used to fulfil the beneficiaries' claims for the subscription of shares in the course of the employee participation program. However, to increase the flexibility in the implementation of the obligatory conversion the resolution provides that the Company's own shares can be used, too. A capital increase in the amount of EUR 1,000,000.00 (approx. 0.56 % of the current share capital) minimizes - also with regard to the exclusion of subscription rights in the authorization - the rise in share capital and thereby the potential dilution of the Company's shareholders as much as possible. - 48 - 7. Report regarding item 13 of the agenda (Authorization to buy back shares of the Company, report pursuant to sections 71 paragraph 1 no. 8 in connection with section 186 paragraph 4 sentence 2 of the AktG) The authorization is intended to continue to give the Company the opportunity to acquire its own shares and use such shares within the framework of such authorization for sale against cash payment, i.e., to pay the purchase price for acquisitions, fulfil claims of holders of debentures with conversion or option rights or conversion obligations or for an allocation to the employees of the Company or the employees of a subsidiary of the Company. As stipulated in the authorization, such shares may furthermore be used to satisfy the convertible profit participation programs for employees of the Company or its subsidiary or may be redeemed or be resold (with or without subscription rights for shareholders) or become distributions in kind. Such shares may also be used to fulfil the Company's obligations under the service contracts for the members of the management board. The management board will be guided solely by the interests of the shareholders and the Company in its decisions regarding the use of the Company's own shares. The management board will report to the shareholders in the annual general meeting regarding the use of the proposed authorization. With regard to the various acquisition and sale and transfer activities of the proposed authorization, the management board would like to elaborate as follows: Acquisition by way of Acquisition Offer In addition to the acquisition via a stock exchange, the Company is to continue to have the option to acquire own shares by way of a public purchase offer to be directed at the shareholders of the Company. In the event shares are acquired by way of an Acquisition Offer, the Company may determine either a purchase price or a purchase price range at or within which it is prepared to acquire the shares. The authorization stipulates certain limitations for the determination of the purchase price. The purchase price may, however, - subject to an adjustment during the offer period - not exceed the average unweighted closing price of one alstria share in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last three stock exchange trading days prior to the public announcement of the Acquisition Offer, by more than 10 % or fall below such average closing price by more than 20 % (not including incidental acquisition costs). If, after the public announcement, there are significant fluctuations in the relevant share price, the purchase price may be adjusted. In such event, the average unweighted closing price of the alstria share in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last three stock exchange trading days prior to the public announcement of any such adjustment shall be decisive. The principle of equal treatment is to be observed in the acquisition of the Company's own shares by way of a public Acquisition Offer. In the event a public Acquisition Offer is oversubscribed, the shares must be accepted in proportion to the respective shares offered. However, a preferred acceptance of small offers or small parts of offers of up to a maximum of 100 shares is permissible. This option serves to - 49 - avoid fractions in the determination of the proportions to be acquired and small residual amounts and thus to facilitate the technical processing. Acquisition via derivatives (put and/or call options) The authorization furthermore stipulates that derivatives in the form of put or call options or a combination thereof may be used within the framework of the acquisition of the Company's own shares. Own shares up to a maximum total of 5 % of the share capital of the Company may be acquired if derivatives are used in the form of put or call options or a combination thereof. With this additional alternative, the Company expands its options to optimally structure the acquisition of its own shares. It can be beneficial for the Company to sell put options or acquire call options instead of directly acquiring shares in the Company. By granting a put option, the Company grants the acquirer of the put option the right to sell shares of the Company to the Company at the price specified in the put option (strike price). As option writer, the Company is obligated to acquire the quantity of shares stipulated in the put option at the strike price in the event the put option is exercised. As consideration for granting the put option, the Company receives an option premium. It is financially expedient for the bearer to exercise a put option in the event the price of the share of the Company is less than the strike price. In the event the put option is exercised, the liquidity flows on the date the option is exercised. The option premium paid by the acquirer of the put option reduces the consideration paid by the Company as a whole for the acquisition of the share. If the option is not exercised, the Company may not acquire any additional own shares in this manner. The Company however is still left with the option premium it received on the conclusion of the option. In the acquisition of a call option, in return for the payment of an option premium, the Company receives the right to purchase a predetermined quantity of shares at a predetermined price (strike price) from the seller of the option, the option writer. Thus the Company buys the right to acquire its own shares. As consideration for acquiring the call option the Company grants an option premium to the option writer. It is financially expedient for the Company to exercise its call option in the event the price of the share of the Company is higher than the strike price because it can then buy the shares at the lower strike price from the option writer. The Company can protect itself from an increasing share price through the acquisition of call options. The liquidity of the Company is additionally protected because the specified purchase price must not be paid until the call options are exercised. The term of any individual option may not exceed a period of 18 months as per the date of the conclusion thereof and shall in any case cease with the term of the authorization, i.e., on September 28, 2025. The strike price (not including incidental acquisition costs but taking into account the option premium paid or received) for the acquisition of the shares by the Company upon the exercise of options may not exceed the average closing price of an alstria share in XETRA trading on the - 50 - Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last three exchange trading days prior to the conclusion of the relevant option transaction by more than 10 % or fall below such price by more than 20 %. The option transactions described herein must be concluded with a financial institution or via a stock exchange at conditions close to the market, whereby inter alia the strike price to be paid upon the exercise of the option is to be taken into consideration thereby. Shareholders' claims to conclude such option transactions with the Company are excluded in analogous application of section 186 paragraph 3 sentence 4 AktG. Unlike an offer to acquire the options directed at all shareholders, this puts the management in a position to conclude option transactions at short notice. Through the described determination of option premiums and strike prices, the shareholders are not at a financial disadvantage in the acquisition of own shares through the use of put and call options. Because the Company receives or pays a fair market price, the shareholders not involved in the option transactions do not lose value for their shareholdings. This corresponds to the position of the shareholder in the event of a share buyback through the stock exchange in which not all shareholders can actually sell shares to the Company. Thus the prerequisites of section 186 paragraph 3 sentence 4 AktG have been met, in accordance with which the exclusion of subscription rights is justified in the event the financial interests of the shareholders are protected due to fixed prices close to the market. Resale of the acquired shares at a price close to the market Within the framework of the resale of acquired own shares, the authorization stipulates that such shares can only be sold for cash at a price close to the market. The sales price may only be insignificantly lower than the current market price at that time. This authorization allows the management board to, for example, sell its own shares specifically and quickly to new groups of shareholders in Germany and abroad. The management board will be guided solely by the interests of the Company and its shareholders in such sales. The management board may only use this authorization in such a manner that the total of the shares sold in accordance with this authorization, (ii) shares issued utilizing the authorized capital (section 5 paragraph 4, 4a, 4b and 4c of the articles of association pursuant to the resolution under item 8.2, 8.3, 9 and 10 of the agenda to this annual general meeting) and (iii) conversion and option rights for shares granted upon issuance of debentures with conversion or option rights or conversion obligations (see agenda item 11 of this annual general meeting) - in each case with the exclusion of subscription rights of the shareholders - does not exceed 10 % of the share capital at the time the resolution regarding the sale of shares is passed. Resale of the acquired shares inter alia in return for contributions in kind The authorization furthermore stipulates the exclusion of subscription rights for the sale of shares in return for contributions in kind, in particular, also in the context of mergers or the acquisition of companies, business units, shareholdings or other assets (such as, for example, real estate). In the course of corporate acquisitions, companies are increasingly requesting to contribute their own shares as consideration in acquisition transactions. The authorization we recommend gives the Company the necessary flexibility to be able to quickly and flexibly acquire companies or shareholdings therein in return for its own shares without capital - 51 - measures. Such shares may also just as flexibly be used as consideration for the acquisition of real estate. Resale of the acquired shares within the framework of convertible bonds and bonds with warrants The authorization furthermore stipulates that the Company's own shares can be used to fulfil conversion or option rights or conversion obligations of holders of debentures issued by the Company or its subsidiaries under the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights. This can be practical in order to use the Company's own shares in whole or in part to fulfil the conversion or option rights or fulfil conversion obligations in the event of a capital increase. The acquired own shares are also intended to be able to be used under the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights in order to offer such shares to employees of the Company or of its affiliates for acquisition. Issuance of the acquired shares to employees or use to service the convertible profit participation programs for employees Own shares are intended to continue to be able to be used to serve the current convertible profit participation programs for employees of the Company or its affiliates. The shares acquired under this authorization shall also be able to be used to service the obligations of the Company under the employee participation programs the management will resolve on the basis of the authorization of the shareholders proposed under item 12 of the agenda of this annual general meeting. With this possibility, as the case may be, alternative capital increases from conditional capital and thus dilution of the other shareholders can be avoided. Dividends in kind Own shares can also be used as dividends in kind and as scrip dividend. Within the framework of a scrip dividend, the shareholders receive the right to choose to receive a cash dividend or the equivalent value in shares of the Company. Issuance of the acquired shares to members of the management board as a share-based remuneration component in compliance with the principle of appropriateness of remuneration (section 87 paragraph 1 AktG) Members of the Company's management board are also meant to be given the opportunity to be promised or assigned shares by the supervisory board as share-based remuneration. The option to promise and assign own shares to management board members as a remuneration component commits the members of the management board to the Company and its economic success. This is in the Company´s interest. Members of the management board who receive shares by way of remuneration on these grounds have an additional interest to work towards the Company's increase in shareholder value as expressed by its stock market price. The decision on this is the sole responsibility of the supervisory board as the proper decision- making body that also decides on the terms and conditions of the share-based remuneration of - 52 - management board members in compliance with the statutory provisions for appropriateness (section 87 paragraph 1 AktG). It is thus assured that the shareholders' subscription right is excluded not excessively, and only in the Company's interest. Exercising the Authorizations The aforementioned authorizations under item 13 lit.b) lit. aa) through gg) of the agenda of this annual general meeting may be exercised once or repeatedly, in whole or in part, individually or collectively by the Company, but also by subsidiaries or by third parties for the account of the Company or such subsidiaries, but in total only for shares of the Company in the amount of up to 5 % of the share capital. With the limitation to 5 % of the share capital, the dilution effect for the shareholders shall be minimized. Redemption of own shares In addition, the Company can redeem its own shares without a new resolution of the shareholders in the annual general meeting. The management board will, however, only utilize this authorization in the event, after duly reviewing all relevant circumstances, it is of the opinion that the redemption of the Company's own shares is in the interest of the Company and thus its shareholders. - 53 - Further information and instructions Total number of shares and voting rights As per the date of the convocation of the annual general meeting, the share capital of the Company is EUR 177,593,422.00 and is divided into 177,593,422 no-par value bearer shares. Each of the 177,593,422 no-par value shares entitles the bearer to one vote in the annual general meeting (section 6 paragraph 1 sentence 2 and section 15 paragraph 3 sentence 1 of the articles of association). Virtual annual general meeting without physical presence of shareholders or their proxies Based on the decision of the management board with the approval of the supervisory board pursuant to section 1 paragraph 2 sentence 1 and section 6 sentence 1 COVID 19 Act, the annual general meeting will be held as a virtual annual general meeting without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies (with the exception of the proxies appointed by the Company). The holding of the annual general meeting as a virtual annual general meeting on the basis of the COVID 19 Act leads to some modifications in the course of the meeting and the exercise of shareholders' rights. We therefore ask shareholders to pay particular attention to the following indications on the transmission of the meeting in video and audio, the exercise of voting rights, the possibility to ask questions and other shareholders' rights. Registration for the virtual annual general meeting and exercise of voting rights In accordance with section 14 paragraph 2 and 3 of the articles of association, only those shareholders who are Company shareholders at the commencement of the 21st day prior to the annual general meeting, i.e., September 8, 2020, 0:00 hours CEST ("Record Date"), and register for the annual general meeting are entitled to exercise voting rights. The registration must reach the Company by no later than the expiration of September 22, 2020, 24:00 hours CEST at the following address together with a separate proof of shareholdings on the Record Date issued by the custodian bank: Registration office: alstria office REIT-AG c/o Computershare Operations Center 80249 Munich Germany Fax No.: +49 (0) 89 30903-74675 Email: anmeldestelle@computershare.de The registration must be made and proof of shareholdings must be provided in text form (section 126b of the German Civil Code (Bürgerliches Gesetzbuch, "BGB")) and must be in German or English. Shareholders with registered office abroad may request for information and forms for registration and proof of shareholding in English at hv@alstria.de. After receipt of the registration and the proof of their shareholding by the Company, the shareholders will receive registration confirmations on which the number of their votes is recorded - 54 - and the required access data for the internet-based annual general meeting and voting system ("Shareholder Portal") is printed. Normally the custodian banks submit the registration and proof of shareholding on behalf of their customers. To ensure the timely receipt of the registration confirmations, we ask that the shareholders request a registration confirmation for the access to the Shareholder Portal from their custodian banks as early as possible. Free disposability of the shares The voting rights are determined solely according to the shareholdings of the shareholders on the Record Date. The Record Date does not coincide with a vesting period for the availability of the shareholdings for sale. Even if the shareholdings are sold in whole or in part after the Record Date, exclusively the shareholdings of shareholders on the Record Date shall be decisive for the scope of the voting rights; i.e., the sale of shares after the Record Date has no effect on the eligibility to exercise voting rights and the scope of voting rights. This also applies to the purchase of shares after the Record Date. Persons who do not hold any shares as per the Record Date and only later become shareholders are not eligible to vote. Particularities of the virtual annual general meeting Pursuant to section 1 paragraph 2 sentence 1 and paragraph 6 sentence 1 COVID 19 Act the management board of alstria office REIT-AG has decided, with the approval of the supervisory board, to hold the annual general meeting of the Company on September 29, 2020 as virtual general meeting. The holding of the annual general meeting as a virtual meeting without the physical participation of the shareholders or their proxies does not allow for participation in the general meeting within the meaning of section 118 paragraph 1 sentence 2 AktG (participation by way of electronic communication). The duly registered shareholders and their proxies have the options described in letters a) to d) below to exercise their shareholder rights via the Shareholder Portal. Shareholders can reach the Shareholder Portal at https://alstria.com/investor/#generalmeeting via the link "Access to the Shareholder Portal". Shareholders will access the Shareholder Portal using the access data which they have received with their registration confirmation for the virtual annual general meeting after having fulfilled the requirements stated in the section "Registration for the virtual annual general meeting and exercise of voting rights". Video and audio transmission

Registered shareholders and their proxies can follow the entire virtual annual general meeting via video and audio transmission on the internet. For this purpose, a webcast is - 55 - available on the Shareholder Portal on the day of the annual general meeting from 10:30 hours CEST. Exercise of voting rights

Registered shareholders and their proxies can only exercise their voting rights by electronic postal vote or by issuing power of attorney with instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company. For this purpose, the functions "Voting by electronic postal vote" and "Issue power of attorney with instructions to the Company proxies" are available on the Shareholder Portal, each until September 29, 2020 until the start of voting in the virtual annual general meeting . For information on the authorization of proxies, see the supplementary information in the section "Procedure for voting by proxy". Possibility to ask questions Registered shareholders and their proxies may ask questions until September 27, 2020, 24:00 hours CEST. For this purpose, the function "Ask questions" is available on the Shareholder Portal. Objection to the resolutions of the annual general meeting

Registered shareholders and their proxies who have exercised their voting rights in accordance with point b) may, during the annual general meeting, object to one or more resolutions adopted by the annual general meeting by waiving the attendance requirement. For this purpose, the function "File objection" is available on the Shareholder Portal during the virtual annual general meeting. The Company cannot guarantee that the transmission on the internet and the reception by each registered shareholder (or his or her proxy) will be technically uninterrupted. We therefore recommend that the above-mentioned rights, in particular the exercise of voting rights, be exercised in good time. Voting by electronic postal vote Registered shareholders and their proxies may exercise their voting rights by electronic postal vote. Votes may only be cast via the Shareholder Portal using the function "Voting by electronic postal vote" until September 29, 2020 until the start of voting at the virtual annual general meeting. Up to this point, a voting may also be amended or revoked via the Shareholder Portal. For access to the Shareholder Portal, please note the above information in the section "Particularities of the virtual annual general meeting". Procedure for voting by proxy Shareholders can also have their voting rights exercised by a proxy appointed by the Company or any other proxy. In this event, the requirements described in the above section "Registration for the virtual annual general meeting and exercise of voting rights" must be fulfilled for the respective shares as well. - 56 - Authorizing proxies appointed by the Company We offer our shareholders the option to exercise their voting rights via proxies appointed by the Company. Proxies appointed by the Company may only vote in accordance with expressly given instructions on the individual items on the agenda. Should an individual vote take place on an agenda item with joint proposals, the instructions issued for that item shall apply to each subitem. The granting of the power of attorney (with instructions) and its revocation require at least text form (section 15 paragraph 3 sentence 3 of the articles of association, section 134 paragraph 3 sentence 3 AktG in connection with section 126b BGB). Corresponding proxies (with instructions) can be transmitted electronically via the Shareholder Portal using the function "Issue power of attorney with instructions to the Company proxies" until September 29, 2020 until the start of voting in the virtual annual general meeting. Up to this point, issued powers of attorney (with instructions) may also be amended and revoked via the Shareholder Portal. For access to the Shareholder Portal, please note the above information in the section "Particularities of the virtual annual general meeting". Alternatively, powers of attorney with instructions can be issued to the proxies appointed by the Company using the forms provided by the Company for this purpose. A corresponding proxy and instruction form will be sent to shareholders who have registered in accordance with section 14 paragraph 2 and paragraph 3 of the articles of association as part of the registration confirmation. In this case, the completed forms (as well as any revocation of powers of attorney with instructions) must be sent to the Company by September 28, 2020, 24:00 hours CEST (receipt by the Company), by post, by fax or by email to the following address at the latest: alstria office REIT-AG c/o Computershare Operations Center 80249 Munich Germany Fax No.: +49 (0) 89 30903-74675 Email: alstria-hv2020@computershare.de Authorizing third-party proxies Shareholders may also have their voting rights exercised in the virtual annual general meeting by a third-party proxy, e.g. the custody bank, a shareholders' association or another third party of their choice. These third-party proxies can also only exercise the voting rights by means of electronic postal voting or by issuing power of attorney with instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company. The declaration of granting power of attorney may be made either vis-à-vis the proxy or vis-à-vis the Company. The granting of the power of attorney, its revocation and the proof of authorization vis-à-vis the Company require at least text form if neither an intermediary, a shareholders' association, a voting rights advisor nor any other person treated as such pursuant to section 135 paragraph 8 AktG is authorized (section 15 paragraph 3 sentence 3 of the articles of association, section 134 paragraph 3 sentence 3 AktG in connection with section 126b BGB). These can be transmitted electronically via the Shareholder Portal using the "Authorize a third party" function until September 29, 2020 until the start of voting in the virtual annual general meeting. Up to - 57 - this point, proxies issued may also be amended or revoked via the Shareholder Portal. For access to the Shareholder Portal, please note the above information in the section "Particularities of the virtual annual general meeting". Alternatively, powers of attorney may be granted using the forms provided by the Company for this purpose. Shareholders who have registered in accordance with section 14 paragraph 2 and 3 of the articles of association will be sent a proxy form as a part of their registration confirmation In addition, a corresponding proxy form in German or English can be downloaded from the internet at www.alstria.com → Investors → Annual General Meeting. The statutory provisions, in particular section 135 AktG, shall apply to the authorization of intermediary, shareholders' associations, voting rights advisor or other persons or institutions of equal status in accordance with section 135 paragraph 8 AktG and to the revocation and proof of such authorization. Intermediary, shareholders' associations, voting rights advisor and other persons of equal status pursuant to section 135 paragraph 8 AktG may stipulate special provisions for the procedure for their own authorization. The shareholders are therefore requested to contact their intended proxies in due time with regard to the form of the proxy that the proxies might require. In this case, the completed forms (as well as any revocation or the provision of evidence of a power of attorney declared to the proxy) must be sent to the Company by post, fax or email to the following address by September 28, 2020, 24:00 hours CEST (receipt by the Company) at the latest: alstria office REIT-AG c/o Computershare Operations Center 80249 Munich Germany Fax No.: +49 (0) 89 30903-74675 Email: alstria-hv2020@computershare.de Rights of the shareholders Requests for additions to the agenda in accordance with section 122 paragraph 2 AktG Shareholders whose combined shares amount to 20 % of the share capital or make up a prorated amount of at least EUR 500,000.00 (corresponds to 500,000 shares) may request pursuant to section 122 paragraph 2 AktG that items be placed on the agenda and published. A justification or resolution proposal must be enclosed for each new item. The request is to be directed to the management board of the Company in written form (section 126 BGB). Such request, together with the proof that the shareholders hold the minimum number of shares, must be received by the Company by no later than 30 days prior to the meeting (the day of receipt is not to be counted), i.e., by August 29, 2020 at 24:00 hours CEST at the latest. Any requests for additions must be sent to the following address: alstria office REIT-AG - Management Board - Reference: Motions for the Annual General Meeting 2020 - 58 - Steinstraße 7 20095 Hamburg Germany As proof that the shareholders hold the minimum number of shares, the shareholders must submit a corresponding confirmation by their custodian bank. Unless already published with the convocation, any additions to the agenda which need to be published will be published without undue delay (unverzüglich) upon receipt of the request in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and provided to those media for publication where it can be assumed that the information will be broadcasted throughout the entire European Union. Such additions will also be published on the internet at www.alstria.com → Investors → Annual General Meeting and communicated to the shareholders in accordance with section 125 paragraph 1 sentence 3 AktG. Countermotions und nominations, section 126 paragraph 1, 127 AktG Pursuant to section 126 paragraph 1 AktG, each shareholder is entitled to send countermotions to the proposed resolutions regarding the items of the agenda. If the countermotions are to be made accessible by the Company, such must be received by the Company together with proof of capacity as shareholder no later than by 14 days prior to the meeting, i.e., by September 14, 2020 at 24:00 hours CEST, at the following address: alstria office REIT-AG Reference: Motions for the Annual General Meeting 2020 Steinstraße 7 20095 Hamburg Germany Fax No.: +49 (0) 40 226 341 224 Email: hv@alstria.de Countermotions addressed otherwise will not be made accessible. Subject to section 126 paragraph 2 and 3 AktG, countermotions of shareholders which are to be made accessible will be published on the internet at www.alstria.com → Investors → Annual General Meeting together with the name of the shareholder and the potential justification and any potential position of the administration on such countermotion. Countermotions are to be submitted in German. If they are meant to be published in English as well, a translation is to be enclosed. Pursuant to section 127 AktG, these provisions apply analogously to a shareholder's proposal to elect supervisory board members or auditors. In addition to the grounds specified in section 126 paragraph 2 AktG, the management board does not have to make a proposal accessible inter alia if the proposal does not contain the name, profession and residence of the candidate. Nominations for the election of supervisory board members also do not have to be made accessible if no information is included regarding the nominated supervisory board candidate's membership in other supervisory boards to be established pursuant to statutory law within the meaning of section 125 paragraph 1 sentence 5 AktG. - 59 - However, in accordance with the concept of the COVID 19 Act, corresponding countermotions and election proposals will not be put to the vote in the virtual annual general meeting and will not be dealt with in any other way. Right to information or right to ask questions by electronic means of communication, section 131 paragraph 1 AktG, section 1 paragraph 2 COVID 19 Act Pursuant to section 131 paragraph 1 AktG, the management board is to provide each shareholder information regarding the matters of the Company upon request, provided such information is necessary to duly assess an item of the agenda and the management board has no right to decline to provide the requested information. The management board's duty to provide information also extends to the legal and business relations of alstria office REIT-AG with its affiliates. The duty to provide information in addition also concerns the situation of the alstria group and the companies included in the consolidated annual financial statements of alstria office REIT-AG. Since the annual general meeting on September 29, 2020 will be held as a virtual meeting and physical presence of shareholders is excluded, shareholders will not be able to request information about the Company's affairs within the meaning of section 131 paragraph 1 AktG from the management board at the place of the annual general meeting; the proxies appointed by the Company will not be available for this purpose either. For this reason, shareholders must be given the opportunity to ask questions by electronic means of communication in accordance with section 1 paragraph 2 sentence 1 no. 3 of the COVID 19 Act. The management board has decided, with the approval of the supervisory board, in accordance with section 1 paragraph 2 sentence 1 no. 3, sentence 2, paragraph 6 sentence 1 COVID 19 Act, that the registered shareholders and their proxies may submit their questions to the Company until September 27, 2020, 24:00 hours CEST via the Shareholder Portal using the function "Ask questions". For access to the Shareholder Portal, please note the above information in the section "Particularities of the virtual annual general meeting". The management board will decide which questions it will answer and how to answer them, according to its own dutiful and free discretion. There is no right to reply. Where questions are answered during the virtual annual general meeting, the name of the shareholder submitting the question will be disclosed only (insofar as individual questions are answered) if the shareholder expressed his/her consent to and desire for a disclosure of his/her name when submitting the question. The same applies to any advance publication of questions and, if applicable, answers on the Company's website prior to the general meeting. In this case, too, the names of the questioner will be disclosed only if he/she expressed his/her consent to and wish for a disclosure of his/her name when submitting the question. Possibility of appealing against resolutions of the virtual annual general meeting, section 1 paragraph 2 COVID 19 Act Registered shareholders and their proxies who have exercised their voting rights by electronic postal vote or by authorizing the proxies appointed by the Company are given the opportunity to object to resolutions of the annual general meeting in accordance with section 1 paragraph 2 sentence 1 no. 4 of the COVID 19 Act during the annual general meeting. Such declarations can be - 60 - submitted via the Shareholder Portal using the "File objection" function from the opening of the virtual annual general meeting until its closing by the chairman of the meeting. For access to the Shareholder Portal, please note the above information in the section "Particularities of the virtual annual general meeting". Further elaborations Further elaborations regarding the rights of the shareholders in accordance with section 122 paragraph 2, 126 paragraph 1, 127 and 131 paragraph 1 AktG and section 1 paragraph 2 of the COVID 19 Act can be downloaded on the internet at www.alstria.com → Investors → Annual General Meeting. Publication in the Federal Gazette and reference to the Company's website The convocation of the annual general meeting was published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on August 17, 2020 and has been provided to those media sources where it can be assumed that the information is broadcasted in the entire European Union. The information to be made accessible on the internet page of the Company pursuant to section 124a AktG, in particular the convocation of the annual general meeting, the information to be made available to the general meeting, motions of shareholders and additional information, will be available on the internet at www.alstria.com → Investors → Annual General Meeting shortly after the convocation of the annual general meeting. The results of the votes will be announced at the same internet address after the annual general meeting. - 61 - Information regarding data protection The protection of personal data of shareholders, shareholder representatives and guests who register to attend the annual general meeting of alstria office REIT-AG and/or who participate in it ("AGM Participants") is very important to us. With the following information we advise AGM Participants about the processing of their personal data in connection with the preparation, execution and follow-up of the annual general meeting. Who is responsible for data processing? Data controller pursuant to Art. 4 paragraph 7 of the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") is: alstria office REIT-AG - Management Board - Steinstraße 7 20095 Hamburg Germany Email: info@alstria.de Tel. No.: +49 (0) 40 226 341 300 How can the data protection officer be reached? AGM Participants can contact the data protection officer of alstria office REIT-AG as follows: alstria office REIT-AG - Data Protection Officer - Steinstraße 7 20095 Hamburg Germany Email: dataprotection@alstria.de Tel. No.: +49 (0) 40 226 341 300 What personal data are processed? As part of the preparation, execution and follow-up of the annual general meeting, the following categories of personal data of shareholders are processed: First name and last name

Contact data (e.g. address, email address)

Share related data (e.g. number of shares, type of ownership)

Annual general meeting related data (e.g. number of registration confirmation and, where appropriate, instructions)

Participation behavior related data (e.g. voting behavior and, where appropriate, information about requests for additions to the agenda, motions, nominations and requests for information)

62 -

if applicable, email address (e.g. when contacting us or requesting the dispatch of business documents to be made available)

Access data for the Shareholder Portal. If shareholders have appointed a third party to exercise their voting rights, personal data of the proxy (in particular first and last name as well as place of residence of the proxy) are also processed. Shareholders are requested to expressly point this out to the proxies. Concerning guests of the annual general meeting, information about their first and last names, contact data (in particular address, email address) and, if applicable, the company for which they work are processed. For what purposes are personal data processed and on what legal basis is data processing based? Personal data are used to handle the registration and participation of AGM Participants (e.g. verification of eligibility) and to enable the shareholders to exercise their rights (e.g. request to speak and voting) at the annual general meeting (including the issuing, revocation and proof of proxies and instructions). Pursuant to section 129 paragraph 1 sentence 2 AktG, a list of the shareholders present or represented and the shareholder representatives must be drawn up at the annual general meeting, stating their name and place of residence as well as the number of shares represented by each shareholder and their type. In addition, personal data of the AGM Participants may also be processed to fulfill additional statutory obligations, such as regulatory requirements as well as obligations under corporate, commercial and tax law-related requirements to retain data. The processing of personal data of the AGM Participants is therefore absolutely necessary for the proper preparation, execution and follow-up of the annual general meeting and is only carried out to the extent necessary to achieve the respective purpose. The legal basis for the processing of personal data at the annual general meeting is Art. 6 paragraph 1 lit. c) GDPR. In addition, personal data is also processed to safeguard legitimate interests in the sense of Art. 6 paragraph 1 lit. f) GDPR. This applies in particular in relation to questions submitted in accordance with section 1 paragraph 2 sentence 1 no. 3 COVID 19 Act in conjunction with the specifications in the invitation to the annual general meeting. When the shareholder has asked a question and the shareholder has agreed expressively to the mention of his/her name, his/her name will be mentioned based on his consent in the sense of Art. 6 paragraph 1 lit. a) GDPR. His/her name will only be mentioned if he did not withdraw his/her consent before. Which recipients receive personal data? The data of the AGM Participants are processed by the employees of alstria office REIT-AG which are involved in the organization of the annual general meeting. In addition, we partly employ different external service providers (and their subcontractors) for preparation, execution and - 63 - follow-up of the annual general meeting (general meeting service providers, IR service providers and consultants as well as the notary keeping the minutes) which have their seat in the European Economic Area (EEA). The service providers will only receive personal data that is necessary for the performance of the service ordered. If a shareholder requests that items be placed on the agenda, alstria office REIT-AG will publish these items stating the name of the shareholder, provided that the conditions are met in accordance with the provisions of the German Stock Corporation Act (section 122 paragraph 2, 126 paragraph 1, 127 AktG). Similarly, alstria office REIT-AG will make countermotions and election proposals by shareholders available on its website stating the name of the shareholder in accordance with the provisions of the German Stock Corporation Act (section 122 paragraph 2, 126 paragraph 1, 127 AktG). Other shareholders and AGM Participants may access data out of the list of participants during the meeting and shareholders may access the data for up to two years thereafter (section 129 paragraph 4 AktG). In addition, we may transmit personal data of the AGM Participants to authorities who process the data on their own responsibility (e.g. to supervisory authorities due to legal regulations). It is not intended to transfer personal data to countries outside Europe (i.e. outside the EEA). From which sources do the data come from? To the extent personal data have been provided by the shareholders in the course of the registration for the annual general meeting, alstria or the service providers engaged will normally receive the personal data of the shareholders via the registration office from the credit institutions of the shareholders, who have been entrusted with the custody of the shares of the Company (so- called custodian banks). In addition, alstria or the service providers engaged may receive personal data from the AGM Participants (e.g. when filing motions). As far as participation behavior related data is concerned, such as requests for information or motions, these personal data are provided by the AGM participants themselves. How long are the personal data stored? As a rule, personal data are deleted as soon as they are no longer required for the aforementioned purposes and statutory evidence and retention obligations do not require us to store them any longer. Corresponding evidence and/or retention obligations result in part from the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz), the German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch) and the German Fiscal Code (Abgabenordnung). For the data collected in connection with annual general meetings, the retention period is regularly up to three years. Further evidence and/or retention obligations result from the German Commercial Code and the German Fiscal Code, pursuant to which the evidence and/or retention period can amount to up to ten years. Does automated decision-making occur in individual cases (including profiling)? We do not employ any automated decision-making process or profiling pursuant to Art. 22 GDPR. - 64 - What rights do those affected have? Affected parties may contact the Company's data protection officer at any time by sending an informal message using the above contact details to exercise their rights under the GDPR. As far as the requirements pursuant to applicable law are met, those affected in particular have the following rights: Provision of access to the personal data concerning the affected person as well as the receipt of a copy of the processed data in accordance with Art. 15 GDPR

Rectification of incorrect personal data and completion of incomplete personal data, Art. 16 GDPR

Deletion of personal data, if the legal requirements are met, in particular if they are no longer required for the aforementioned purposes, Art. 17 GDPR

Limitation processing personal data if the legal requirements are met, Art. 18 GDPR

Withdrawal of consent, Art. 7 paragraph 3 GDPR (e.g. via email to dataprotection@alstria.de)

Lodge a complaint with a data protection authority at the choice of the affected person (e.g. the data protection authority competent for alstria:

Der Hamburgische Beauftragte für Datenschutz und Informationsfreiheit, Ludwig-Erhard- Str 22, 7. OG, 20459 Hamburg, Germany, tel.: +49 (0) 40 428 54 - 4040, email: mailbox@datenschutz.hamburg.de), Art. 77 GDPR The Company must process personal data of the AGM Participants in order to enable them to exercise their rights at the annual general meeting. If an AGM Participant for example does not provide his/her personal data, he/she may no longer be able to exercise his/her rights related to the annual general meeting. Hamburg, August 2020 The management board - 65 - Attachments Original document

