DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

alstria office REIT-AG: New lease signed for 5,700 square meters of office space in Hamburg



12.02.2020 / 17:40

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

New lease signed for 5,700 square meters of office space in Hamburg

Hamburg, February 12, 2020 - alstria office REIT-AG (symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1) announces the signature of a new lease in Hamburg.

alstria has signed a new lease for its asset at Gasstrasse 18 in Hamburg. A new tenant will lease up 5,700 square meters of office space (plus 300 square meters of ancillary space) for a term of 10 years. The lease will start in two steps in the first and in the third quarter of 2021 and generates an annual rental income of around EUR 1.2 million.



Contact IR/PR:

Ralf Dibbern

Steinstr. 7

20095 Hamburg

+49 (0) 40 226 341 329

rdibbern@alstria.de



Further information:

www.alstria.com

www.beehive.work

linkedin.com/company/alstria-office-reit-ag

www.twitter.com/alstria_REIT

About alstria:

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. The portfolio comprises 116 buildings with a lettable area of 1.5 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.4 billion.



Disclaimer:

This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares. As far as this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of alstria office REIT-AG (alstria), these statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of alstria's management. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Apart from other factors not mentioned here, differences could occur as a result of changes in the overall economic situation and the competitive environment - especially in the core business segments and markets of alstria. Also, the development of the financial markets and changes in national as well as international provisions particularly in the field of tax legislation and financial reporting standards could have an effect. Terrorist attacks and their consequences could increase the likelihood and the extent of differences. alstria undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.