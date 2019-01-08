Log in
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG (AOX)
alstria office REIT-AG: New letting of 2,100 sqm letting in Hamburg

01/08/2019 | 11:45am EST

DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
alstria office REIT-AG: New letting of 2,100 sqm letting in Hamburg

08.01.2019 / 17:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

New letting of 2,100 m2 letting in Hamburg

Hamburg, January 8, 2019 - alstria office REIT-AG (symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1) announces a new letting success in its property Nagelsweg 41-45 in Hamburg. A new lease contract for an area of approximately 2,100 square metres was signed with an IT company. Furthermore, a contract with an existing main tenant for a lettable area of approximately 4,200 square metres was extended at the same time. With the new leasing structure in place, the building generates an annual rental income of around EUR 1.0 million and has an average lease length of ten years.

The new lease was brokered by BNP Paribas Real Estate GmbH.

Contact IR/PR:
Ralf Dibbern 
Steinstr. 7 
20095 Hamburg 
+49 (0) 40 226 341 329
rdibbern@alstria.de


About alstria:
alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. The portfolio comprises 117 buildings with a lettable area of 1.6 million square metres and a total portfolio value of EUR 3.5 billion.

Disclaimer:
This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares. As far as this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of alstria office REIT-AG (alstria), these statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of alstria's management. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Apart from other factors not mentioned here, differences could occur as a result of changes in the overall economic situation and the competitive environment - especially in the core business segments and markets of alstria. Also, the development of the financial markets and changes in national as well as international provisions particularly in the field of tax legislation and financial reporting standards could have an effect. Terrorist attacks and their consequences could increase the likelihood and the extent of differences. alstria undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


08.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG
Steinstraße 7
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040-226 341 300
Fax: 040-226 341 310
E-mail: info@alstria.de
Internet: http://www.alstria.de
ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1
WKN: A0LD2U
Indices: MDAX, EPRA, German REIT Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

764311  08.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=764311&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
