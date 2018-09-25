Log in
alstria office REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/25/2018 | 10:20am CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.09.2018 / 10:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Bernhard
Last name(s): Düttmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
alstria office REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900QIJIGPI0DRL085 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.85 EUR 12850.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.85 EUR 12850.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-09-20; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


25.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG
Steinstraße 7
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: http://www.alstria.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

45021  25.09.2018 


© EQS 2018
