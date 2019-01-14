DGAP-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

alstria office REIT-AG: Portfolio valuation will lead to a positive P&L impact of approx. EUR 400 million in 2018



Portfolio valuation will lead to a positive P&L impact of approx. EUR 400 million in 2018

Hamburg, January 14, 2019 - Today, the Management Board of alstria office REIT-AG ("alstria", "The Company", ISIN DE000A0LD2U1) received confirmation by the Company's auditor that they have finalized their review of the valuation reports for its real estate portfolio, conducted by its independent appraisers Colliers International Valuation UK LLP and Savills Advisory Services Germany GmbH & Co. KG. The value of alstria's real estate investment portfolio amounts to EUR 3.9 billion as per December 31, 2018. The P&L impact of the new portfolio valuation amounts to approximately EUR 400 million (EUR 2.25 per share).

About alstria

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As per Dec. 31, 2018 the portfolio comprised 117 buildings with a lettable area of 1.6 million m2 and a total portfolio value of EUR 3.9 billion.

