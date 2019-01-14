Log in
alstria office REIT-AG: Portfolio valuation will lead to a positive P&L impact of approx. EUR 400 million in 2018

01/14/2019 | 04:10am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
alstria office REIT-AG: Portfolio valuation will lead to a positive P&L impact of approx. EUR 400 million in 2018

14-Jan-2019 / 10:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc Notification pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Portfolio valuation will lead to a positive P&L impact of approx. EUR 400 million in 2018

Hamburg, January 14, 2019 - Today, the Management Board of alstria office REIT-AG ("alstria", "The Company", ISIN DE000A0LD2U1) received confirmation by the Company's auditor that they have finalized their review of the valuation reports for its real estate portfolio, conducted by its independent appraisers Colliers International Valuation UK LLP and Savills Advisory Services Germany GmbH & Co. KG. The value of alstria's real estate investment portfolio amounts to EUR 3.9 billion as per December 31, 2018. The P&L impact of the new portfolio valuation amounts to approximately EUR 400 million (EUR 2.25 per share).

Contact:
Ralf Dibbern, IR/PR
Steinstr. 7
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 226 341 329
Fax: +49 (0) 40 226 341 229
Email: rdibbern@alstria.de

More information on:
www.alstria.com
www.twitter.com/alstria_REIT
www.beehive.work 

About alstria
alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As per Dec. 31, 2018 the portfolio comprised 117 buildings with a lettable area of 1.6 million m2 and a total portfolio value of EUR 3.9 billion.

Disclaimer
This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares. As far as this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of alstria office REIT-AG (alstria), these statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of alstria's management. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Apart from other factors not mentioned here, differences could occur as a result of changes in the overall economic situation and the competitive environment - especially in the core business segments and markets of alstria. Also, the development of the financial markets and changes in national as well as international provisions particularly in the field of tax legislation and financial reporting standards could have an effect. Terrorist attacks and their consequences could increase the likelihood and the extent of differences. alstria undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


 

14-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG
Steinstraße 7
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040-226 341 300
Fax: 040-226 341 310
E-mail: info@alstria.de
Internet: http://www.alstria.de
ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1
WKN: A0LD2U
Indices: MDAX, EPRA, German REIT Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

765581  14-Jan-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=765581&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
