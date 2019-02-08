Log in
02/08/2019 | 04:05am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: alstria office REIT-AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
alstria office REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.02.2019 / 10:02
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

alstria office REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: February 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: February 28, 2019 German: https://www.alstria.de/fileadmin/user_upload_de/Investors/Reports/HGB-de-2018.pdf English: https://www.alstria.com/fileadmin/user_upload_en/Financial_Reports/HGB-en-2018.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: February 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: February 28, 2019 German: https://www.alstria.de/fileadmin/user_upload_de/Investors/Reports/D_GB_2018_Finanzbericht.pdf English: https://www.alstria.com/fileadmin/user_upload_en/Financial_Reports/Annual_Report_2018_Financial_Report.pdf


08.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG
Steinstraße 7
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: http://www.alstria.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

773977  08.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=773977&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
