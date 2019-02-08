alstria office REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
02/08/2019 | 04:05am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: alstria office REIT-AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
alstria office REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
08.02.2019 / 10:02
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
alstria office REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports
shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: February 28, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: February 28, 2019
German: https://www.alstria.de/fileadmin/user_upload_de/Investors/Reports/HGB-de-2018.pdf
English: https://www.alstria.com/fileadmin/user_upload_en/Financial_Reports/HGB-en-2018.pdf
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: February 28, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: February 28, 2019
German: https://www.alstria.de/fileadmin/user_upload_de/Investors/Reports/D_GB_2018_Finanzbericht.pdf
English: https://www.alstria.com/fileadmin/user_upload_en/Financial_Reports/Annual_Report_2018_Financial_Report.pdf
08.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de