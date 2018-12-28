Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Alstria office REIT-AG    AOX   DE000A0LD2U1

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG (AOX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

alstria office REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 03:30pm CET

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: alstria office REIT-AG
alstria office REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.12.2018 / 15:25
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: alstria office REIT-AG
Street: Steinstraße 7
Postal code: 20095
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QIJIGPI0DRL085

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Brookfield Investment Management Inc.
City of registered office, country: New York, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 Dec 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.01 % % 3.01 % 177416497
Previous notification 2.99 % % 2.99 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0LD2U1 5339382 % 3.01 %
Total 5339382 3.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
21 Dec 2018


28.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG
Steinstraße 7
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: http://www.alstria.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

762487  28.12.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=762487&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
03:30pALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
12/18ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG : New letting success in Sternhöhe (Stuttgart)
EQ
12/03ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
11/28ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
11/05ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT : Nine months 2018 - Higher FFO, strong balance sheet
PU
11/05ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG : Nine months 2018 - Higher FFO, strong balance sheet
EQ
10/29ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT : First third-party tenant in Sternhöhe
PU
10/29ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG : First third-party tenant in Sternhöhe (Stuttgart)
EQ
09/27ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
09/26ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT : New 2,000 sqm lease in Düsseldorf
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 189 M
EBIT 2018 185 M
Net income 2018 279 M
Debt 2018 1 275 M
Yield 2018 4,38%
P/E ratio 2018 8,92
P/E ratio 2019 12,24
EV / Sales 2018 18,3x
EV / Sales 2019 17,4x
Capitalization 2 184 M
Chart ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
Duration : Period :
alstria office REIT-AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 13,8 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Elamine Chief Executive Officer
Johannes Conradi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Dexne Chief Financial Officer
Richard Stephen Mully Vice Chairman
Marianne Voigt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG-7.05%2 502
BOSTON PROPERTIES-13.34%17 412
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.23.96%8 721
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP13.44%7 934
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION14.18%7 666
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.-21.08%6 860
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.