alstria office REIT-AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/31/2019 | 03:25am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: alstria office REIT-AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
alstria office REIT-AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.05.2019 / 09:23
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
alstria office REIT-AG
Steinstraße 7
20095 Hamburg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.05.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
177593422


31.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG
Steinstraße 7
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: http://www.alstria.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

817763  31.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=817763&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
