alstria office REIT-AG: alstria adds two new leases comprising 4,400 sqm in Hamburg and Stuttgart

Hamburg, October 21, 2019 - alstria office REIT-AG (symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1) announces the signature of two new leases in Hamburg and Stuttgart.

alstria has signed a new lease for its development asset in Amsinckstr. 28 (Hamburg). The new tenant will lease up approximately 2,700 square meters of office and ancillary space for a lease-term of 10 years and generates an annual rental income of EUR 529,200. With this new lease, the building is 80% let. Compared to the situation prior to the refurbishment, alstria managed to increase the rent per square meter by around 60% from EUR 9.70 to EUR 15.20. The refurbishment project involves an investment of around EUR 1,100 per square meter generating an incremental yield on capex of approximately 6.0%.

In Stuttgart alstria has signed a new lease for its asset in Epplestr. 225 comprising 1,700 square meters of office and ancillary space. The 5-year lease will start in the second half of 2020 and generates an annual rental income of EUR 370,000. With this new lease alstria re-let around 90% of the 13,000 square meters that have been vacated by Daimler AG in December 2018.

The leasing contract in Hamburg was brokered by Cushman & Wakefield LLP, the lease in Stuttgart was brokered by Immobilien Schmidt GmbH.



About alstria:

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. The portfolio comprises 116 buildings with a lettable area of 1.5 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.2 billion.

